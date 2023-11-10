REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., developer of the Summerlin, announced it has retained Cushman Wakefield to oversee leasing for the Howard Hughes office portfolio in Summerlin,

Nevada Builders Alliance hires CEO

Nevada Builders Alliance, the state’s largest professional organization representing the construction industry and affiliated sectors, has announced Glen Martel as its new chief executive officer.

Martel’s extensive background in leadership, management, strategic planning, economic development and engineering for public and private entities and the U.S. military will lead Nevada Builders Alliance through the ever-changing landscape while continuing its mission to build a better Nevada.

“With strong leadership abilities and a unique background, we’re honored to welcome Glen Martel as our new chief executive officer,” said Jim Feser, board president of the Nevada Builders Alliance. “We believe that Glen will be the force that unites and strengthens our organization for years to come. We know he’ll advocate for the best interests of both our members and our related industries while we continue to strengthen our state as builders and business owners.”

Martel previously served as the city manager of Live Oak, Texas, where he was responsible for implementing council policy and direction.

The city is located in the greater San Antonio area, with a population of approximately 16,000, and Martel developed, prepared and managed a $52 million annual budget. Concurrently, Martel provided leadership as the executive director of the Economic Development Corp., focusing attention on long-term considerations, such as capital improvement projects, land use development, capital financing and strategic planning.

Also, Martel’s diverse professional experiences include large project development and planning for Nevada and regional homebuilders and engineering firms including residential/industrial master-planned communities, land development, multiuse and infill projects and density transfers.

Martel also has a distinguished military career, which garnered him the rank of brigadier general. His extensive service included the position of assistant adjutant general for the Nevada Air National Guard, where he was responsible for developing and coordinating all policies, programs and plans affecting 1,200 Nevada Guard personnel. He administered $200 million in infrastructure and $270 million in aircraft with a $100 million annual budget.

A University of Nevada, Reno graduate, Martel obtained a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. He received a national security fellowship from Syracuse University in 2019. Martel holds professional engineering licenses in California and Nevada.

Martel joins Nevada Builders Alliance as the construction industry continues to grow throughout the state. As the leading advocate for its members, Martel will serve a vital role in ensuring the industry has a voice in matters relating to workforce development, permitting and land use.

For more information on Nevada Builders Alliance or any of their upcoming events, visit nevadabuilders.org or follow on Facebook and X.

TSK Architects announces promotion

TSK Architects, a leading architecture, planning and interior design firm specializing in innovative design solutions, has announced the promotion of Kolby Harpstead from project architect to project manager.

Harpstead joined TSK in 2021 and is a member of the American Institute of Architects. He holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental design and a master’s degree in architecture from North Dakota State University.

“We are very excited to announce Kolby Harpstead’s promotion to project manager,” said Windom Kimsey, FAIA, LEED AP, president of TSK Architects. “Kolby joined TSK two years ago as a project manager and has proven not only his ability and resourcefulness, but his dedication to his work and the clients he serves. We congratulate him on this recent promotion and look forward to his continued growth within TSK.”

In his new position, Harpstead is responsible for overseeing project completion and managing project teams. His functions include leading and mentoring technical and design teams, ensuring quality assurance and collaborating with clients while maintaining high-level project oversight.

Also, Harpstead will manage personnel responsibilities, monitor resource management, play a crucial role in maintaining team capacity and employee development while continuing to work with clients at all stages of their projects.

Before being hired at TSK, Harpstead worked at the DLR Group. When he is not working, he enjoys sailing, woodworking and spending time with his wife and son.

TPC appoints general manager

TPC Las Vegas, part of the TPC Network, announced Dennis Scholl as its general manager. Previously serving as the head golf professional at TPC Scottsdale, Scholl brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his immediate assumption of this position.

“Dennis has been an invaluable member of the TPC Network team, and we’re delighted to extend a warm welcome as he steps into this new role,” said John Hugghins, senior vice president of TPC Network Operations. “We have full confidence that this transition will be seamless, and under Dennis’s leadership, the exceptional TPC Las Vegas team will continue its legacy of excellence.”

Since joining TPC Scottsdale in 2021, Scholl effectively managed the day-to-day golf operations of two championship courses, excelled in customer service operations, executed tournaments and events, and aided in driving revenue.

Before joining TPC Scottsdale, Scholl worked at various prestigious golf clubs, including Quintero Golf Club, Westin Kierland Golf Club, The Broadmoor Golf Club and Orinda Country Club.

“It’s a true honor for me to join the remarkable team at TPC Las Vegas. This advancement in my career marks an exciting milestone, and I am genuinely eager about the opportunity to take the reins in guiding and facilitating operations,” said Scholl, general manager of TPC Las Vegas. “I’m looking forward to elevating the already exceptional experience and ensuring that every aspect enhances the overall excellence for all involved.”

Scholl, a graduate of University of Colorado, holds a business administration degree with a major in accounting and a concentration in PGA golf management. He resides in Las Vegas with his wife, Megan, and Labradors, Palmer and Dottie.

Panattoni names president of national development

Panattoni Development Co. announced that Doug Roberts has been named president, national development Group.

Formerly an equity partner for Nevada, Roberts will remain based in the state while he advances to his new role, overseeing the strategic direction and execution of the national development platform across the United States.

“Nevada has been my family’s home and where we have been proud to be a part of numerous successful and significant projects, north and south,” Roberts said. “I am honored to have a new role where I can continue to support our projects here at home as well as across the country.”

As president, national development group, Roberts will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive national development strategy aligned with Panattoni’s goals and market trends. He will lead and mentor a high-performing national development team, as well as identify and evaluate potential new markets.

“Panattoni Development has always worked together across markets to put in place best practices,” Roberts said. “I look forward to working alongside all of our partners to continue supporting impactful and innovative projects that meet our clients’ needs in an ever-changing marketplace.”

Roberts has more than 32 years of knowledge and expertise. Before his new role, he was responsible for all aspects of development of office, industrial and retail projects as well as the supervision of staff personnel in two offices within the region. Over more than 25 years, Roberts has played a vital role in statewide economic development, completing projects.

Roberts was named one of the Developers of the Decade at the 10th annual Summit Awards.

Panattoni was the 2022 Southern Nevada NAIOP Developer of the Year, and Panattoni has won the Southern Nevada chapter of SIOR People’s Choice Developer of the Year for 10 of the past 15 years.

With his role with Panattoni, Roberts is a member of the Society of National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (2015 president of the Reno chapter), Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, Commercial Real Estate Women and Certified Commercial Investment Member.

He is also a founding board member of the Keaton Raphael Memorial — now known as the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation — an organization helping families with children battling pediatric cancer. And he is a current member and past president of Reno Central Rotary.

Founded in 1986, Panattoni Development Co. Inc. is one of the largest privately held, full-service development companies in the world. Panattoni operates from 59 offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Since inception, Panattoni has developed more than 578 million square feet of space including more than 211 million square feet of build-to-suit projects.

Blue Heron announces new CFO

Blue Heron, a design-led development firm in Las Vegas, announced the appointment of Jon MacIntyre as its new CFO.

In the strategic role, MacIntyre will provide oversight across finance, accounting, legal and IT functions and contribute to Blue Heron’s executive leadership team.

“We are excited to welcome Jon to the Blue Heron team to serve as a member of our executive leadership,” said Tyler Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Blue Heron. “His impressive track record and knowledge will undoubtedly help propel our company forward and strengthen our position in the market.”

With 19 years of experience as a real estate, finance and accounting professional with a specialization of 14 years in the real estate sector, MacIntyre brings a proven ability to harness company assets, foster innovation and navigate challenges to achieve remarkable milestones.

Before joining Blue Heron, MacIntyre served as the chief financial officer of HBC Properties and Investments. His responsibilities encompassed financial oversight, capital markets engagement, and asset management for HBC LP, HBCPI and Streetworks Development.

Cushman &Wakefield to oversee Summerlin office leasing

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., developer of the Summerlin, announced it has retained Cushman &Wakefield to oversee leasing for the Howard Hughes office portfolio in Summerlin, which includes locations in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s 400-acre urban core.

Cushman &Wakefield Las Vegas-based brokers, Charles Van Geel, senior director; and Amy Lance, director; will lead the effort, effective immediately.

Howard Hughes’ office portfolio in Summerlin includes some of the Las Vegas Valley’s most prestigious Class-A office buildings, including 1700 Pavilion, its newest building in Downtown Summerlin, which spans 265,898 square feet adjacent to the Las Vegas Ballpark. 1700 Pavilion opened this year and is 77 percent leased.

Other Class-A office buildings at Downtown Summerlin include One Summerlin, which is 207,307 square feet and 88 percent leased; and Two Summerlin, which is 147,139 square feet and 100 percent leased.

The strong office leasing momentum being experienced at Summerlin, as well as across the Howard Hughes national portfolio, speaks to the continuing desire of employers to upgrade to best-in-class office options in the communities where employees want to live.

These three office buildings are in the heart of Downtown Summerlin, home to more than 125 national, regional and local retailers, including 30-plus restaurants, and offering office tenants immediate access to several amenities within walking distance of the office front door.

Entertainment and professional sports offerings at Downtown Summerlin include Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, and City National Arena, practice facility of the celebrated Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.

Dozens of year-round special events and activations have established Downtown Summerlin as the community’s primary social gathering place while also providing employees with an exceptional workplace environment.

Howard Hughes’ newest Class-A offering is the Meridian campus, located adjacent to the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive, just west of Aristocrat Technologies Inc. Meridian is slated to open in January. It features two three-story professional office buildings, each offering 73,738 square feet and totaling just over 147,000 square feet with a shared central lobby.

Meridian offers high visibility from the Beltway in the southwest office submarket and is located within minutes of abundant retail and neighborhood services, with easy connectivity to the I-15 and Summerlin Parkway interchanges.

“We are pleased to launch our partnership with Cushman &Wakefield to oversee office leasing for Summerlin, which includes some of the most desirable office space in the Las Vegas Valley, one of the top locations to which people are continuing to move as they seek better opportunities outside the more expensive coastal job centers,” said Frank Stephan, Nevada Region president for Howard Hughes.

“This demand is created by exceptional building design and architecture as well as immediate access to amenities that enhance quality of the workplace for both employees and clients. Given Cushman &Wakefield’s track record of success in Southern Nevada, and in particular, the experience, industry knowledge and connections of brokers Charles Van Geel and Amy Lance, we are confident this will be a successful partnership.”

Said Venessa McEvoy, Cushman &Wakefield’s market leader for Nevada: “We are thrilled to have been selected as the leasing team for this premier assignment in the Summerlin community. Howard Hughes is a world-class developer/owner with a rich history and strong foothold in Summerlin, having introduced exceptional lifestyle opportunities and, in turn, becoming a magnet for a variety of businesses in this sought-after community — Howard Hughes is synonymous with Summerlin.”

For information about Summerlin office leasing, contact Charles Van Geel at Charles.VanGeel@cushwake.com, 702-688-6966; or Amy Lance at Amy.Lance@cushwake.com, 702-688-6872.