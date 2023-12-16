REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties raised more than $10,000 at its inaugural Bras for Cause event, surpassing its fundraising goal by double.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties raised more than $10,000 at its inaugural Bras for Cause event, surpassing its fundraising goal by double. The brokerage’s social committee organized the recent event, focusing on raising funds and awareness for breast cancer and its survivors.

Clients, Realtors, friends, family and the public were invited to participate in the breast cancer awareness initiative, which was partnered with Equity Title. Contributions from attendees enabled the event to surpass its initial $5,000 goal, reaching $10,366 in donations. The funds raised were directed toward “Send Me On Vacation,” a local charity dedicated to providing weeklong group vacations to women affected by breast cancer.

“As a mother to a cancer survivor, this cause hits close to home for me,” said Shannon Gaccione, Realtor and social committee member at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “I want the public to understand the challenges that survivors face after remission. Many face ongoing medical issues, PTSD and the constant fear of it coming back. Through Bras for Cause, we hope to shed light on survivors’ ongoing struggles and triumphs, inspiring empathy and support within our community.”

A bra auction was the primary fundraising and entertainment event of the evening. Male Realtors modeled bras donated by designers and the audience placed bids on each bra. The event also included a silent auction with 26 donated items.

“The highlight of the evening was the surprise appearance of Leta Daly, one of our office’s breast cancer survivors, who rocked the runway as a model during the bra auction. It was a heartwarming moment and a testament to the strength of survivors,” Gaccione said. “And on top of the incredible moment, we surpassed our fundraising goal by over $5,000! We are eager to plan more events, continuing our support for this cause in the future.”

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Social Committee, led by Gaccione, Marian Curcuru, Meli Pulido, Jennifer Breeden, Rebecca Ewing, Rhonda Hubkey and Carlos Cipa, played a crucial role in ensuring the evening’s success.

Jameson Group joins Virtue Luxury Real Estate

Virtue Luxury Real Estate announced the addition of Genesis Jameson and The Jameson Group as its newest independent agents.

“At Virtue, I want to deliver a high level of customer service,” said Darin Marques, the founder of Virtue Luxury Real Estate. “And that is Genesis. She is about helping her clients, so she is a welcome addition to our group.”

Jameson, a 22-year veteran in the industry, brings experience in all real estate transactions, including a specific niche in divorce case transactions. She recently earned her certification as a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE), allowing her to specialize in divorce cases and listings within family law.

Jameson assists litigants and attorneys with title reports, market analysis reports, lien searches and mortgage information. Accountable to the CDRE code of ethics, she is held to higher standards beyond the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics when dealing with clients, pledging neutrality, confidentiality between parties and the public, no buyer representation and remaining at arm’s length.

Jameson earned her accreditation through the Ilumni Institute, a nationwide, 12-week virtual training program taught by family law attorneys, certified mortgage professionals, judicial staff and real estate professionals. Only 10 percent of Realtors are accepted into the program; less than 1 percent nationwide earn a CDRE credential. The CDRE credential sets Jameson apart from other listing agents in the market. Only 5 out of 16,000 active agents in Las Vegas/Henderson earned a CDRE. Upon completing the 12-month Alumni Master Club, she will be one of four agents in the market.

Before joining Virtue, Jameson spent 16½ years at Coldwell Banker and five years at Keller Williams. She has a proven track record as a leader in the market, averaging over 45 transactions annually. She received The House of Excellence Award and was voted one of the Top 25 Women in Real Estate by the Women’s Council of Realtors. In 2021, the Jameson Group earned the top residential closing and No. 3 producing group at her brokerage.

Alston names assistant superintendent

Alston Construction named Walt Tucker as assistant superintendent for its Las Vegas office. With over 10 years of experience, Tucker most recently worked with a construction company where he served as an assistant superintendent and carpenter. He has specialized construction experience in a variety of building types, including industrial, office and commercial projects.

In his new role, Tucker will be responsible for assisting the site superintendent ensuring the successful completion of projects through the overall management of all field forces and job site coordination and communication. Tucker will be responsible for working with the project team to provide guidance on the constructibility of systems and input on scheduling and efficiency.

TSK Architects adds staff

TSK Architects, a leading architecture, planning and interior design firm specializing in innovative design solutions, welcomed Steven Salazar as a project associate. It also expanded its technicaldesign development team with the hire of Matt Chism as project associate.

Salazar joins TSK from Perlman Architects where he worked as a job captain.

“We are happy to announce the hire of Steven Salazar in Las Vegas,” said Windom Kimsey FAIA, LEED AP, president of TSK Architects. “TSK is committed to hiring the best and brightest in the industry and we believe that Steven’s talent will be an asset to the company and the high-caliber clients we serve.”

Salazar’s responsibilities as project associate include project development in design phases and preparing design solutions for review. He will assist the project manager throughout the construction process for company projects and provide team mentorship.

Salazar has a master’s degree in architecture from the University of South Florida. He has two children with his wife, Thalia, and enjoys playing soccer, hiking and traveling.

Chism joins TSK from TGB Architects in Washington where he contributed to a variety of health care design projects. As project associate with TSK, Chism will serve in a leadership capacity on several company projects and ensure overall quality assurance for clients.

“Matt is a highly talented individual with unique professional experience in design,” Kimsey said. “He brings with him exceptional leadership skills and a reputation for excellence. We are very excited to have him join our Reno team and believe he will be an asset to our project coordinators and designers as a point of leadership for future projects.”

Chism has a bachelor’s degree in history form Seatle Pacific University and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Washington. Before pivoting to a career in architecture, Chism worked in the specialty coffee industry in Seatle and later transitioned to the furniture design and manufacturing sectors upon completion of his master’s degree. Chism said he enjoys traveling with his wife and daughter and playing music.

NAIOP names government affairs coordinator

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, recently named Angela Hammond to the newly created position of government affairs coordinator.

Hammond will perform a variety of tasks on behalf of NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Government Affairs Committee to support the organization’s advocacy efforts for its members. She also will help build and monitor the administrative infrastructure that is critical to the success of the chapter.

Prior to joining NAIOP Southern Nevada, the UNLV graduate was the university’s biology laboratory coordinator. She was responsible for managing administrative duties and ensuring the smooth operation of the undergraduate labs at UNLV.

“We’re excited to have Angela join our team,” said Steve Neiger, NAIOP Southern Nevada Government Affairs Committee chairman. “Her enthusiasm and approach will play an integral role in advancing our efforts to strengthen NAIOP and the commercial real estate industry throughout the valley.”