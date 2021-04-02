88°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 3

April 2, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
Landscape architecture firm adds staff

Lage Design, a leading landscape architecture firm based in Henderson, has announced the addition of Jon Marenfeld and Marcantonio Fodera to its team of design professionals. Fodera and Marenfeld serve as landscape designers with Lage, bringing ample experience and expertise to their new positions.

“We are excited to welcome Jon and Marcantonio to our team,” said Cecilia Schafler, principal of Lage Design. “Both Jon and Marcantonio are passionate about their craft and possess the skill set and knowledge for creating desert, drought-tolerant designs, developed to address challenges unique to the environment. They are talented designers and accomplished professionals. I am looking forward to all that they will achieve with our firm.”

For 20 years, Marenfeld has completed landscape architecture projects locally for both private and public clients. With established expertise in planting and irrigation design, Marenfeld has successfully delivered projects of all sizes throughout Arizona and Nevada. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Arizona. Currently, Marenfeld is a member of the national and Nevada chapters of the American Society of Landscape Architects, in addition to the Southern Nevada Conservancy.

Prior to accepting his new role with Lage Design, Fodera honed his skills at the Springs Preserve, expanding his knowledge of desert native and adaptive plants, landscape maintenance, irrigation systems and planning design. A recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, (UNLV), Fodera holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. While studying at UNLV, Fodera was an active member of the American Society of Landscape Architecture Student Chapter and held integral roles as liaison and treasurer throughout his three years with the chapter.

Engineering company hires specialist

Geotechnical &Environmental Services Inc. (GES) President Greg DeSart announced Damon Mazy has been named construction management specialist with the GES Reno office.

“We are very excited to have Damon back on the GES team. He was an asset when he was with us in the Las Vegas office in the early 2000s and we are fortunate to have him join our team again.” DeSart said.

GES is a full-service, Nevada-based engineering firm focusing on geotechnical, environmental, materials testing and construction inspections. In addition, the company offers drilling support for the design, construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and private development.

Alston Construction announces regional manager

Alston Construction has named Matt Clafton as senior vice president and regional manager for Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Previously, Clafton was the vice president and general manager for the Nevada region. He brings 28 years of construction expertise including 18 years with Alston Construction to his role. Clafton has been a part of many large-scale warehouse/distribution projects in Northern Nevada, including Petco’s first ever ground-up distribution center, Mary’s Gone Cracker’s new headquarters, Zazzle, Elemental LED, PODs, S&S Activewear, the largest tenant in a speculative space in state history and Northern Nevada’s first Amazon last-mile facility. Clafton also holds a leadership role for the Alston Construction Amazon team.

Clafton earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is an active member and past president of the University of Nevada, Reno Alumni Council and ongoing supporter of the Nevada Football Alumni Association. In addition to his university involvement, Clafton serves on the board of directors for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, a position that he has held for over 15 years.

Cushman &Wakefield adds team

Cushman &Wakefield has announced the team of Amanda Eastwick, CCIM, and Makenna Backstrom have joined the firm’s office in Reno. Eastwick, a senior associate, brings more than 18 years of real estate industry experience and serves as team lead.

Backstrom brings over five years of experience and will serve as a junior broker to Eastwick. The tandem specialize in representing buyers and tenants within Northern Nevada’s industrial real estate market.

“We’re excited to welcome this team of highly talented professionals to our Reno office,” said Christina Roush, Cushman &Wakefield’s managing principal of Nevada. “Our Reno team has consistently been involved in many of the region’s most significant industrial transactions, including during and in response to the pandemic. This experienced, established team of Amanda Eastwick and Makenna Backstrom will enhance our Reno presence and help us continue to build on our growth and services in the Reno market.”

Eastwick and Backstrom are both native Nevadans, who have spent their whole careers working in Northern Nevada. They join Cushman &Wakefield from SVN International.

Eastwick most recently worked as a senior advisor at SVN the last seven years. Her career experience also includes working at boutique firm John Dermody Ventures, Reno Property Management and Silverado Homes, a Northern California/Northern Nevada builder. She holds a CCIM designation and was recently accepted within the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors as a member associate, working toward her designation. Eastwick also belongs to several different boards and local charities as an active member of her community.

Prior to Cushman &Wakefield, Backstrom was a brokerage coordinator at SVN supporting Eastwick. She also has worked for a local property management firm. Backstrom graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science Degree in marketing, and was also a member of the university’s College of Business Committee and completed a real estate internship with NAI Alliance as a collegiate.

