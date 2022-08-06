90°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS AUG. 6

August 5, 2022 - 8:08 pm
 

Godspeed Capital invests in TSK Architects

Godspeed Capital Management LP, a lower middle-market defense and government services, solutions and technology-focused private equity firm, announced it has invested in TSK Architects, a highly acclaimed architecture, planning and interior design firm with corporate headquarters in Las Vegas and additional offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Reno-Tahoe. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1960, TSK is a leading Southwestern U.S.-focused architecture firm, providing architectural and interior design, master planning, construction administration and consulting services for K-12 and higher education clients as well as federal, state and local government clients. TSK has earned over 90 design awards for design excellence, sustainable practice, exceptional service and high-performing architecture and was awarded the 2020 AIA Nevada Architecture Firm of the Year.

