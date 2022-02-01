REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 27

TSK has been honored for design excellence by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Nevada. Nationally, AIA has a network of architecture professionals that boasts 95,000 members. TSK received one top honor in the unbuilt category, medical education building, for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine and a second top honor in the built category, commercial architecture, for the Las Vegas Convention Center Phase 2 Expansion.

Architectural firm TSK received design excellence awards from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Nevada. (TSK)

Kolton Villa and Nikki Falzone, owners of 1RealEstate Agency, and their team have just joined Corcoran Global Living's Las Vegas operation. (Corcoran Global Living)

TSK wins design award

TSK has been honored for design excellence by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Nevada. Nationally, AIA has a network of architecture professionals that boasts 95,000 members. TSK received one top honor in the unbuilt category, medical education building, for the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine and a second top honor in the built category, commercial architecture, for the Las Vegas Convention Center Phase 2 Expansion. TSK also received a merit award for an international project in the built category, commercial architecture, for the 65-foot story B-Tech Towers in Shenzhen, China.

“We are honored to be recipients of awards in these three esteemed categories this year by AIA Nevada,” said Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects. “TSK is committed to excellence and we are grateful for the professionals on our internal team, those we collaborated with, and of course, our clients who made these wins possible. I congratulate all these individuals who continue to be key contributors to the overall success of our firm.”

Founded in 1960, TSK is a leading architecture planning and interior design firm. The company has evolved since its modest beginnings in Las Vegas to a regional leader in architectural design.

The AIA Nevada Excellence in Design Awards Program recognizes achievements in design, planning and construction that contribute to the standard of excellence expected in the architecture practice. All nominations were determined by jury members.

^

Cadence announces nine new retail partners

Nine new retailers are coming to the 2,200-acre master-planned community of Cadence in Henderson. These new businesses, along with the previously announced and currently under-construction Smith’s Marketplace, will provide residents and the broader Henderson community with seamless access to daily needs, including dining and shopping options.

The retail complex spans 16 acres and is located just off the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road. In addition to Smith’s Marketplace, which will anchor the retail area and is slated to open in early 2022, other businesses will include: Starbucks, Domino’s, Café Rio, Jersey Mike’s, Teriyaki Madness, Wells Fargo, Providence Dental, Great Clips and UPS.

“Our retail partners will only make Cadence that much more of an incredible place to call home,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokeswoman for Cadence. “Not only have Cadence residents been eagerly looking forward to these developments, but so have residents in surrounding communities.”

Following the Smith’s Marketplace opening, the additional retail shops will open later in 2022.

^

Corcoran Global Living adds team

Corcoran Global Living has announce that Kolton Villa and Nikki Falzone, owners of 1RealEstate Agency, have just joined the firm’s Las Vegas operation.

“The opportunity to team up with a well-respected real estate company with a global footprint whose culture and values mirror our own will allow us to better serve our community and put us in a position to experience phenomenal growth,” Kolton Villa said. “We’ve watched Corcoran Global Living’s expansion since launching in the Las Vegas market and seen first-hand the tremendously talented agents who have been drawn to it. The team they’ve assembled is peerless, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Joining Kolton and Nikki in their move to Corcoran Global Living is their close-knit team that has collaborated for years under their leadership at 1RealEstate Agency. The team includes Yahaira Fernandez, Deandrea Stansberry, Chelsey Kade, Bri Revell and Nicole David.

“Empowering people to make a positive difference in the communities we service is at the heart of our organization,” said Michael Mahon, CEO of Corcoran Global Living. “We are excited to welcome Kolton, Nikki and their entire team into our family of associates. Their passion, enthusiasm and can-do attitude have led them to much success, and we’re thrilled to help his team further grow and take their business to the next level. That’s truly what sets us apart — bringing together the top teams, top independent agents, and top brokerages.”

Recognized for specialization in serving an affluent clientele in some of the most upscale communities in Nevada, California and Ohio, Corcoran Global Living was invited to become the exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for Las Vegas after opening last year. An exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region. In addition to the Las Vegas market, Corcoran Global Living is also the select Board of Regents representative in San Francisco and the East Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Marin, Sonoma, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties, as well as the coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County.

Kolton and Nikki’s team, The Villa Group, are based out of Corcoran Global Living’s offices in downtown Summerlin.