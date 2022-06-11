106°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 11

June 10, 2022 - 5:55 pm
 
Las Vegas Girl Scout Troop No. 760 partnered with CAMCO, Nevada to provide more than 110 free c ...
Las Vegas Girl Scout Troop No. 760 partnered with CAMCO, Nevada to provide more than 110 free cookie boxes to Summerlin Hospital’s Emergency Room staff on May 26. (Mary Rendina Photography)
Craig Tann
Craig Tann
Quinn Gallagher
Quinn Gallagher
The Sauter Multifamily Group closed the $126 million sale ($126,506 per unit) of Harbor Island Apartments at 370 E Harmon Ave.
The Sauter Multifamily Group closed the $126 million sale ($126,506 per unit) of Harbor Island Apartments at 370 E Harmon Ave. (Avison Young)

Lake Las Vegas to hold Fourth of July event

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community, has partnered with the city of Henderson to ignite the night this Fourth of July at its annual lakeside firework display. Open to all residents and guests, the show will take place 9 p.m. over the community’s 320-acre lake.

“Our Fourth of July firework display has become a beloved tradition within our community,’” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., developer of Lake Las Vegas. “There’s no better way to celebrate than coming together and watching a fantastic firework show over the lake. Our residents and guests always look forward to it.”

The firework spectacle will offer attendees ample viewing spots throughout the entire community, including optimal observation from The Village, the Westin Resort and Spa, the Hilton Resort and Spa, Reflection Bay Golf Club and the Sports Club. The show is free to attend.

“With the city of Henderson’s support, this year’s display will be one to remember,” Parker said. “After the majority of the valley’s firework locations faced a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year’s festivities will offer guests a chance to celebrate with a renewed sense of hope as we finally come together again to honor the holiday.”

Coinciding with Lake Las Vegas’ show, the city will host a firework display at Heritage Park for the first time since 2019. The celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free for all attendees.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas’ Fourth of July firework show, visit lakelasvegas.com/events.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

Lake Las Vegas is selling new homes from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Summerlin Hospital ER staff gets free cookies

Las Vegas Girl Scout Troop No. 760 showed its appreciation to valley health care workers May 26 by bringing more than 110 free cookie boxes to Summerlin Hospital’s Emergency Room staff.

Two troop members, Mylee and Emilee McLaughlin, partnered with CAMCO, Nevada to host a cookie sales event at the CAMCO offices at 4775 West Teco Ave. For each box of cookies purchased, the Scouts asked customers to donate a box for health care workers. The cookies could also be purchased and donated virtually at both Emilee and Mylee’s digital cookie sites.

The gesture was a hit with Summerlin Hospital employees. Dr. Marc Jeser said the treats were greatly appreciated, and hospital administration commented on the kind gesture.

“We are so appreciative of the thoughtfulness of CAMCO and Girl Scout Troop 760 for their delicious cookie donation to our ER team,” said Rob Freymuller, CEO of Summerlin Hospital. “Acts of kindness that support our health care community are always morale boosters!”

The CAMCO team was impressed with the girls’ efforts as well.

“We’re proud of Emilee and Mylee, not just for achieving their goal of 110 free cookie boxes, but because we think they are such a great example for their peers and other youth,” added Mary Rendina, CAMCO’s marketing director.

CAMCO manages more than 300 homeowners associations in Nevada. To learn more, visit camconevada.com or search for @CAMCONevada on Facebook.

^

Huntington & ellis firm celebrates six years

From humble 2016 beginnings, huntington & ellis: A Real Estate Agency has emerged as a Southern Nevada real estate powerhouse, celebrating its sixth anniversary on June 8.

The company was founded by industry veteran Craig Tann. Through the years, he has completed more than 8,000 real estate transactions.

Tann projects that, for the very first time, the company’s annual sales will eclipse the $1 billion mark. The company’s agents are leading the industry with an average of 22 transactions each, which is approximately five times the national average.

“Since day one, my philosophy has remained very simple — treat every client, agent and broker with the utmost respect and make every transaction the best in the industry,” Tann said. “This philosophy and the culture that we’ve built has clearly resonated with the Southern Nevada community. As we enter year seven, we aren’t resting on our laurels and will build even further on delivering the top real estate experience possible.”

The h&e headquarters is at 9525 W. Russell Road, Suite C, in Las Vegas. Under the h&e umbrella, there are 104 agents and staff members.

^

Blackmon Home Loans adds Gallagher as officer

Blackmon Home Loans, a family-owned-and-operated home mortgage business with locations in Las Vegas and Reno, announced that Quinn Gallagher has been hired as mortgage loan officer. Gallagher brings about two years of experience to his position.

As mortgage loan officer, Gallagher provides expert advice to applicants about which loan programs best fit their financial needs. He is also responsible for taking home loan applications and putting together offer packages.

“Quinn has been a wonderful asset to our company, and our clients greatly appreciate his knowledge and tenacity in the way he helps them,” said John Blackmon, founder of Blackmon Home Loans.

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University and attended ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

Blackmon Home Loans offers three decades of experience in the home mortgage business.

^

Harbor Island Apartments property sells for $126M

Avison Young has announced the Sauter Multifamily Group, comprised of principals Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat, based in the firm’s Las Vegas office, closed the $126 million sale — $126,506 per unit — of Harbor Island Apartments at 370 E Harmon Ave. The buyer was Laguna Point Acquisitions, and the seller was 3D Investments.

The property consists of 996 units and has been operated as weekly rentals without renovations since its construction in 1989. The property is adjacent to the newly rebranded and renovated Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on one side and, on the other side, 40 acres of vacant land that was just recently announced as the future site of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track and main hospitality facilities.

“The new owner will transform the property into the premier apartment home for Class B renters working on and around the Las Vegas Strip by converting the weekly rentals to monthly apartment leases, and upgrading unit interiors, common areas and amenities,” Sauter said.

