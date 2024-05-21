REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 18

The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) and its members came together to serve more than 340 meals during dinner service at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

NVSAA members serve meals at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

As the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada, representing over 180,000 rental housing units, NVSAA and its members are committed to ensuring every Nevadan has a safe, accessible place to call home.

Rebuilding Together to host Sunset Soiree

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) is celebrating 30 years of committed work in repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. On June 13, the nonprofit will host an evening of entertainment and fun at a luxurious Blue Heron home in Henderson.

The event will include a wine and liquor tasting, a cigar station, hors d’oeuvres and a live performance by country singer Ben OConnor.

The island chic event, taking place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. is ticketed and RTSNV encourages anyone interested in attending to purchase admission at 30YearGala.givesmart.com or call 702-259-4900 and ask for Candace.

Funds and awareness raised at this exclusive event will benefit RTSNV’s client base, mostly comprised of low-income homeowners, including veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing.

RTSNV serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners by rehabilitating existing homes to improve their overall health and safety. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 8,200 homes, impacting the lives of more than 14,000 Southern Nevadans.

Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year.

Learn more or get involved by visiting rtsnv.org or connecting on Facebook (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada), Instagram (@RTSNV), Twitter (@NewsRTSNV) or LinkedIn (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada).