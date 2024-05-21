75°F
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 18

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 18
NVSAA The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) and its members served more than 340 meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.
Grand opening slated for Touchstone’s Solaris
Lake Las Vegas to host annual Wine Walk Wish
Downtown Summerlin Downtown Summerlin has unveiled a new sculpture, "Mood Sculpture" by Tony Ta ...
Downtown Summerlin unveils ‘Mood Sculpture’
Construction is underway for a new housing development at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Str ...
Las Vegas builders have best first quarter since 2021
May 21, 2024 - 10:57 am
 

NVSAA members serve meals at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) and its members came together to serve more than 340 meals during dinner service at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

As the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada, representing over 180,000 rental housing units, NVSAA and its members are committed to ensuring every Nevadan has a safe, accessible place to call home.

Rebuilding Together to host Sunset Soiree

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) is celebrating 30 years of committed work in repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. On June 13, the nonprofit will host an evening of entertainment and fun at a luxurious Blue Heron home in Henderson.

The event will include a wine and liquor tasting, a cigar station, hors d’oeuvres and a live performance by country singer Ben OConnor.

The island chic event, taking place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. is ticketed and RTSNV encourages anyone interested in attending to purchase admission at 30YearGala.givesmart.com or call 702-259-4900 and ask for Candace.

Funds and awareness raised at this exclusive event will benefit RTSNV’s client base, mostly comprised of low-income homeowners, including veterans, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) was founded in 1994 and is the local affiliate of the national nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, focused on safe and healthy housing.

RTSNV serves to transform the lives of low-income homeowners by rehabilitating existing homes to improve their overall health and safety. With more than 1,200 community partners and volunteers, RTSNV has renovated more than 8,200 homes, impacting the lives of more than 14,000 Southern Nevadans.

Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year.

Learn more or get involved by visiting rtsnv.org or connecting on Facebook (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada), Instagram (@RTSNV), Twitter (@NewsRTSNV) or LinkedIn (@RebuildingTogetherSouthernNevada).

Grand opening slated for Touchstone’s Solaris
Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider.

Lake Las Vegas to host annual Wine Walk Wish
Lake Las Vegas will host its second annual Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Downtown Summerlin Downtown Summerlin has unveiled a new sculpture, "Mood Sculpture" by Tony Ta ...
Downtown Summerlin unveils ‘Mood Sculpture’
Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, recently unveiled a new sculpture, “Mood Sculpture” by Tony Tasset, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Construction is underway for a new housing development at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Str ...
Las Vegas builders have best first quarter since 2021
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Led by Lennar as the clear winner as the top homebuilder in the first quarter, the Las Vegas new-home market despite elevated mortgage rates posted a strong first quarter.

Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ...
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday
Located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, Adair is hosting its grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Summerlin's first homebuilder, Woodside Homes, opened the community’s very first neighborhood ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons.

Harmony Homes Prices for the new Quail Crossings town homes by Harmony Homes at Cadence start i ...
Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence
Harmony Homes’ Quail Crossings at Cadence blends luxury and modernity within each of its brand-new two-story town homes, which start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,270 square feet to 1,711 square feet.

Downtown Summerlin Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin announces the 11th annu ...
Downtown Summerlin presents Fit4Mom event
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the 11th annual Fit4Mom event May 11, a celebration of fitness, fun and socialization — just for moms.

The second annual Lei Day parade returns to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, May 1 with pre-fes ...
Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

