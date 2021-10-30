REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: OCT. 30

Corcoran Global Living announced Robin Compagno has joined as equity partner in the firm’s Las Vegas region. Her team also has joined the company.

Adam Collins

Robin Compagno joins Corcoran Global Living

Since first announcing entry into the Las Vegas market less than six months ago, Corcoran Global Living has three offices and more than 100 agents in the area.

Among the top 1 percent of real estate agents in the Las Vegas market, Compagno is a results-focused, quality-driven sales and marketing professional with an extensive background in the luxury real estate and custom building sector, including custom lot sales, equestrian properties, luxury leasing and vacant land development. Over the years, she’s mentored many now-successful agents when they were first entering the industry.

“Empowering people to make a difference is the foundation of our organization,” said Michael Mahon, chief executive officer and founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We are excited to welcome Robin into our growing family of associates as an equity partner. She’s a powerhouse professional who shares our unique vision and collaborative approach. That’s truly what sets us apart and paves the way for unprecedented growth as we continue to bring together the top teams, top independent agents and top brokerages.”

Compagno and her team are based out of Corcoran Global Living’s office in downtown Summerlin.

Sun Commercial Real Estate hires associate

Adam Collins joined Sun Commercial Real Estate in October as an associate with a focus on investment sales in the multifamily and community retail sectors.

Collins has been involved in the real estate industry since 2001, and has represented a wide variety of clients in the purchase and sales of multifamily properties, hotels and shopping centers. He was a multifamily investment advisor for five years in Albany, New York, specializing in brokering multifamily properties ranging from 30 to 550 units. Collins was a hotel and gaming property advisor in Las Vegas from 2012 to 2013, specializing in hotel sale advisory and fee-based property tax appeal, assisting his clients in reducing their property tax burden. Most recently, he focused on building a portfolio of professionally managed rental homes across the most desirable Des Moines suburbs.

Collins founded two successful businesses, a power sports financing company that he later sold to HSBC Bank, and an exotic car rental company. He also held an equity interest in the largest family-owned aerial equipment rental company in New York.

“We are excited to have Adam join our team at Sun. He brings several years of sales experience in a major market and will apply the same tenacity and creativity to developing opportunities for his clients in the Las Vegas market,” said Cathy Jones, CEO

Marianna Hunnicutt earns Developing Leaders Award

Marianna Hunnicutt, professional engineer, civil engineer and practice builder at Kimley-Horn, has been named a recipient of the National NAIOP 2021 Developing Leaders Award, honoring rising industry professionals throughout the nation. NAIOP selected five young professionals nationally to receive this prestigious award.

Hunnicutt has been an active member of NAIOP Southern Nevada since 2016 and she has been involved in numerous committees over the years. These include serving on the Communications, DLI, Programs and Sustainable Development committees. Hunnicutt is an alumni of the DLI Class of 2019 and won the Developing Leader of the Year Award at this year’s NAIOP Southern Nevada chapter Spotlight Awards.

Hunnicutt works as a licensed civil engineer and project manager in the Southern Nevada private land development sector for Kimley-Horn, specializing in retail, industrial, mixed-use, multifamily, military, sports venues and gaming development.

Established in 2006, the Developing Leaders Award has been given to rising industry professionals from across NAIOP’s chapter network in all sectors of commercial real estate. The annual award honors up-and-coming professionals under the age of 35 for their extraordinary professional accomplishments, strong leadership and community involvement. Finalists are selected by a diverse group of NAIOP board members, and Hunnicutt represented Southern Nevada.

The DLA winners were announced at CRE Converge 2021 in Miami Beach on Sept. 28 before 1,000 industry colleagues.

Gold Rose to build Las Vegas community

Gold Rose Construction LLC, part of Gold Rose Group LLC, specializes in building modern high-quality luxury homes using eco-friendly and sustainable materials.Each unit has the option to incorporate solar panels to reduce the impact on the environment and to lower the monthly energy costs.

Gary Briggs, owner of Gold Rose Group LLC, has over 30 years of experience in the construction industry from starting out as a carpenter then onto construction management building high-end homes for clients in the U.K. and Las Vegas.

TSK Architects, partners earn prestigious accolade

TSK Architects in association with TVS Nevada Inc., Simpson Coulter Studios, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects, KME Architects and TSK’s consultant GRN Vision, earned three coveted Green Globes for New Construction certification on their work for the Las Vegas Convention Center Phase 2 expansion.

Administered by the Green Building Initiative, Green Globes is a nationally recognized green rating assessment and certification system that ensures projects meet clearly defined criteria in seven assessment areas: project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions and indoor environment.

“I am incredibly proud of our design and planning team for their commitment to sustainability and best practices during the creation of the Las Vegas Convention expansion project,” said Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects. “This certification demonstrates the extensive capabilities of our team and dedication to exceeding standards and a green future.”

In addition, TSK Architects has been named the AIA Nevada Firm of the Year in recognition for its award-winning portfolio of work, which spans projects in various sectors including K-12, higher education, public safety, justice and civic.