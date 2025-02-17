Report lists valley’s top new home sales prices

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research has released year-end lists breaking down the new home net sales of the top 15 communities in Southern Nevada, top neighborhood sales and the top average sales prices paid throughout the region to production builders.

The Ascaya clubhouse hosts community events. The Henderson luxury community topped the list with an average sale price of $6.58 million. (Ascaya)

Ascaya, the hillside development in Henderson topped the list with an average sale price of $6.58 million, followed by Southern Highlands at $5.01 million. MacDonald Ranch in Henderson was third on the list at $3.73 million.

Summerlin came in fourth on the list at $903,751 to be followed by Lake Las Vegas in east Henderson at $810,545.

Coronado Ranch was sixth at $667,294, while Skye Canyon in northwest Las Vegas came in at $647,705. Nearby Skye Hills was next at $638,940.

Highlands Ranch in the south valley is ninth at $543,769, while Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas had an average price of $525,787.

The 11th spot was held by a culmination of developments that don’t fall in a particular community. It came in at $519,876.

That was followed by Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas at $512,781.

Inspirada in west Henderson was next at $510,730.

Anthem Mesquite north of Las Vegas was next at $491,133.

Cadence had an average sale price of $482,006.

Canyon Crest in Mesquite recorded an average price of $405,295.

Sedona Ranch in North Las Vegas came in 17th at $398,008.

Valley Vista in North Las Vegas was next at $353,404 while Mountain Falls in Pahrump had $353,227.

A national report on the two master plans, Cadence and Summerlin came in the top 5 in the nation in sales in 2024.

Home Builders Research also has its own list of the top 15 in Southern Nevada, including communities that wouldn’t be considered master plans with a wide range of amenities as part of the national list. Since theHome Builders list was done later in January, it could offer final updated totals unavailable to RCLCO when it put its together.

Cadence led the valley with 1,362 net sales, a 39.7 percent increase. It is third nationally.

Summerlin recorded 1,050 or a 2.1 percent increase. It is fifth nationally.

Inspirada had 691, a 8.5 percent increase. It is 26th nationally.

Sunstone had 560, a 76 percent increase. It did not qualify for the national list.

Villages at Tule Springs had 515 sales, a 61.4 percent increase. It is 39th nationally.

None of the other communities made the top 50 national list.

Skye Hills had 451 sales, a 20.9 percent decrease.

Skye Canyon had 357 sales, a 2.5 percent decrease.

Lake Las Vegas also had 357 sales, an 18.2 percent increase.

Valley Vista had 199 sales, a 2.8 percent increase.

Sedona Ranch had 186 sales, a 1,140 percent increase.

Anthem Mesquite had 185 sales, a 16.4 percent increase.

Mountain Falls had 151 sales, a 81.9 percent increase.

Coronado Ranch had 116 sales, a 63.4 percent decrease.

Highlands Ranch had 57 sales, a 40.6 percent decrease.

Canyon Crest had 16 sales, a 61 percent decrease.

Home Builders Research previously released its top builder list for 2024.

The firm released its top 10 subdivision sales for 2024 with Touchstone and its affordable options holding two of the top three spots and Pulte’s 55-plus communities holding the other two. Townhomes and age-restricted continued to lead the list.

Watercolor in North Las Vegas had 204 sales to edge Sun City Mesquite by Pulte with 185. Watercolor includes duplexes, four-plexes, six-plexes and some single-family homes with a focus on affordability.

Touchstone is third with its Independence townhome project in the east valley with 164 sales. It’s located at the former Royal Links Golf Club

Pulte Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas had 136 sales.

Shea’s Trilogy 55-plus community in Sunstone was tied for fifth with 135 sales. D.R. Horton also had 135 sales for its Juno Pointe townhome community in North Las Vegas.

Lennar was seventh with 128 sales at its Dalton single-family home community.

D.R. Horton held the eighth and ninth spots with 122 sales at Tribute Trails, a townhome community in Skye Hills, and 118 at Amigo Trials, a townhome community in Henderson.

Pulte’s Paldona in southwest Las Vegas was No. 10 with 116 sales. Its focus is single-story and two-story homes.