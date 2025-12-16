65°F
Richmond American's Primrose Park opens in Summerlin

Richmond American Homes The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes. It features 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes. It features 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million. (Richmond American Homes)
Provided Content
December 16, 2025 - 11:34 am
 

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes, offering 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.

Part of Richmond American Homes’ Aspire collection, Primrose Park homes feature 10-foot ceilings, four to five bedrooms and two- or three-car garages.

Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Primrose Park is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which will be the largest park to date in the community upon completion. The 90-acre Grand Park will become Summerlin’s largest, developed in phases to include expansive green space, walking trails and community gathering areas. The first phase, Council Park, encompasses 21 acres under construction and expected to open in the first half of 2026.

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, in a popular area of the community, is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Peaks mountain range. Primrose Park’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient. The area is also close to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class hiking, rock climbing and cycling area known for its stunning beauty.

“Primrose Park is ideal for buyers looking for a luxury new home in one of Summerlin’s most scenic areas,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “The elevated setting allows for incredible views from select vantage points, and the neighborhood’s proximity to trails, parks and major outlets like Downtown Summerlin adds even more appeal.”

In its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

