Senior housing community breaks ground in North Las Vegas

On March 26, Foresight Housing Partners and its nonprofit partner HopeLink of Southern Nevada officially broke ground on PuraVida Senior Living, a supportive housing community located next to Lake Mead West Apartments in the city of North Las Vegas.

Foresight Housing Partners and its nonprofit partner HopeLink of Southern Nevada broke ground on PuraVida Senior Living, a North Las Vegas housing community, on March 26. (Tonya Harvey for Connected Communications)

“PuraVida Senior Living will provide much-needed, supportive housing to seniors in North Las Vegas,” said Hassan Chaudhry, president of Foresight Housing Partners. (Tonya Harvey for Connected Communications)

PuraVida Senior Living’s groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from key representatives including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown, City Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. The event recognized Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black and North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.

Statewide representatives who provided remarks included Sonny Vinuya, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Southern Nevada outreach director, and Katie Membreno, executive assistant to Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar.

At the federal level, notable attendees who provided remarks included Hector O. Lizaola, regional representative for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; Carolyn Carr, regional representative for Sen. Jacky Rosen; and Ruby Scott, casework manager for Rep. Steven Horsford.

The project is designed to provide much-needed supportive housing options for seniors who are on fixed and extremely low income. The new community will include 74 single-story units across 14 buildings on 3.89 acres. All units will be accessible while supporting the concept of aging-in-place and enabling seniors to live independently and comfortably.

PuraVida Senior Living will offer a variety of amenities, including a community center with a full kitchen, dog park, unit gardens, open green space and outdoor pickleball courts. PuraVida Senior Living is strategically located near public transportation routes, including the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Route 202 on West Lake Mead Boulevard, major retailers like Wal-Mart and area employers.

The project has a unique set of funding, including HOME MEANS Nevada — ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, HOME Grants, project-based vouchers from the Southern Nevada Region Housing Authority and developer’s contributions.

“PuraVida Senior Living will provide much-needed, supportive housing to seniors in North Las Vegas,” said Hassan Chaudhry, president of Foresight Housing Partners. “This project is designed to not only provide accessible and safe housing, but to create a vibrant community for our senior residents with the support and amenities they deserve.”

The 2024 Commission on Aging Nevada Revised Statute 439.630 Report by the Department of Health and Services said that “Nevada’s population of older adults is rapidly increasing. Currently 10 of 17 Nevada counties have a population of 65 and older of 20 percent or higher.”

Apart from amenities, the project also provides supportive services with HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit partner that serves low- to no-income households throughout Clark County. Supportive services will include full-time case managers on-site, weekend and holiday staffing, resident engagement programming, access to health care services and other services to address the needs of the residents.

“As a part of our partnership, seniors living in PuraVida will have a range of essential services,” said Aaron Sheets, CEO of HopeLink of Southern Nevada. “Together, we can enhance the lives of seniors by ensuring they have access to vital stabilization services and resources including healthy food, activities, health care and more.”

PuraVida Senior Living is scheduled to be completed in fall 2026. For more information, visit foresighthousing.org.

Foresight Housing Partners is a mission-driven housing developer based in Las Vegas, dedicated to investing in communities through housing development and public-private partnerships and by empowering community development organizations that serve low-income populations. For more information, visit foresighthousing.org.