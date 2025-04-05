59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Homes

Senior housing community breaks ground in North Las Vegas

“PuraVida Senior Living will provide much-needed, supportive housing to seniors in North Las ...
“PuraVida Senior Living will provide much-needed, supportive housing to seniors in North Las Vegas,” said Hassan Chaudhry, president of Foresight Housing Partners. (Tonya Harvey for Connected Communications)
Foresight Housing Partners and its nonprofit partner HopeLink of Southern Nevada broke ground o ...
Foresight Housing Partners and its nonprofit partner HopeLink of Southern Nevada broke ground on PuraVida Senior Living, a North Las Vegas housing community, on March 26. (Tonya Harvey for Connected Communications)
More Stories
Included among the community’s many design standards are requirements to curve streets for mo ...
Summerlin’s villages, districts have their own look
Andrew Smith
New home sales remain steady January-February
Andrew Smith
New home sales remain steady January-February
Inside each of D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry ...
D.R. Horton showcases Symmetry neighborhoods in Cadence
Provided Content
April 4, 2025 - 10:08 pm
 

On March 26, Foresight Housing Partners and nonprofit partner HopeLink of Southern Nevada broke ground on PuraVida Senior Living, a supportive housing community located next to Lake Mead West Apartments in the city of North Las Vegas.

PuraVida Senior Living’s groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from key representatives including North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes Brown, City Councilwoman Ruth Garcia-Anderson and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. The event recognized Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black and North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.

Statewide representatives who provided remarks included Sonny Vinuya, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Southern Nevada outreach director, and Katie Membreno, executive assistant to Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar.

At the federal level, notable attendees who provided remarks included Hector O. Lizaola, regional representative for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; Carolyn Carr, regional representative for Sen. Jacky Rosen; and Ruby Scott, casework manager for Rep. Steven Horsford.

The project is designed to provide much-needed supportive housing options for seniors who are on fixed and extremely low income. The new community will include 74 single-story units across 14 buildings on 3.89 acres. All units will be accessible while supporting the concept of aging-in-place and enabling seniors to live independently and comfortably.

PuraVida Senior Living will offer a variety of amenities, including a community center with a full kitchen, dog park, unit gardens, open green space and outdoor pickleball courts. PuraVida Senior Living is strategically located near public transportation routes, including the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Route 202 on West Lake Mead Boulevard, major retailers like Wal-Mart and area employers.

The project has a unique set of funding, including HOME MEANS Nevada — ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, HOME Grants, project-based vouchers from the Southern Nevada Region Housing Authority and developer’s contributions.

“PuraVida Senior Living will provide much-needed, supportive housing to seniors in North Las Vegas,” said Hassan Chaudhry, president of Foresight Housing Partners. “This project is designed to not only provide accessible and safe housing, but to create a vibrant community for our senior residents with the support and amenities they deserve.”

The 2024 Commission on Aging Nevada Revised Statute 439.630 Report by the Department of Health and Services said that “Nevada’s population of older adults is rapidly increasing. Currently 10 of 17 Nevada counties have a population of 65 and older of 20 percent or higher.”

Apart from amenities, the project also provides supportive services with HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit partner that serves low- to no-income households throughout Clark County. Supportive services will include full-time case managers on-site, weekend and holiday staffing, resident engagement programming, access to health care services and other services to address the needs of the residents.

“As a part of our partnership, seniors living in PuraVida will have a range of essential services,” said Aaron Sheets, CEO of HopeLink of Southern Nevada. “Together, we can enhance the lives of seniors by ensuring they have access to vital stabilization services and resources including healthy food, activities, health care and more.”

PuraVida Senior Living is scheduled to be completed in fall 2026. For more information, visit foresighthousing.org.

Foresight Housing Partners is a mission-driven housing developer based in Las Vegas, dedicated to investing in communities through housing development and public-private partnerships and by empowering community development organizations that serve low-income populations. For more information, visit foresighthousing.org.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Included among the community’s many design standards are requirements to curve streets for mo ...
Summerlin’s villages, districts have their own look
Provided Content

The Summerlin master-planned community has long been heralded for its standard-setting design requirements that give it a distinctive look and feel while helping to maintain aesthetics and home values.

Andrew Smith
New home sales remain steady January-February
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Homebuilding in the southwest and northwest valley has picked up so far in 2025 while Henderson has seen a slight slowdown as overall sales have remained steady from January to February, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Andrew Smith
New home sales remain steady January-February
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Homebuilding in the southwest and northwest valley has picked up so far in 2025 while Henderson has seen a slight slowdown as overall sales have remained steady from January to February, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Inside each of D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry ...
D.R. Horton showcases Symmetry neighborhoods in Cadence
Provided Content

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry at Cadence continues to offer diverse living options across its established and expanding neighborhoods, including Symmetry Manor, Symmetry Bay II, Symmetry Falls II and Symmetry Summit.

Homes in Summerlin are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor spaces. Rooftop deck options are ...
Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin
Provided Content

For residents of Summerlin, the master-planned community’s active, outdoor lifestyle and beautiful natural surroundings are big draws.

Rose Quint
Size of homes are shrinking in U.S.
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Homebuyers, including those in Las Vegas, continue to seek out smaller homes and more affordable homes and builders continue to move in that direction to meet their preferences.

Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home – a new two-story townhome ...
Couple selects Tri Pointe townhome as first home
Provided Content

A couple-on-the go, Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home — a new two-story townhome at Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada in Henderson.

The 23rd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin on April 26. This popular cycling event ...
Tour de Summerlin cycling event returns April 26
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community April 26. Presented by Howard Hughes, the developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists.

Andrew Smith
New home sales bounce back in January
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

New home sales bounced back in January from a slow December and have come in around their historical averages despite prices rising 10 percent over the last year, according to the latest report from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Andrew Smith
New home sales bounce back in January
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

New home sales bounced back in January from a slow December and have come in around their historical averages despite prices rising 10 percent over the last year, according to the latest report from Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

MORE STORIES