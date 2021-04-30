90°F
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle

Provided Content
April 30, 2021 - 12:30 pm
 
Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field, basketball court and juice bar. (Skye Canyon)
Skye Fitness is a state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimmin ...
Skye Fitness is a state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents. (Skye Canyon)

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods starting from the $300,000s and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Inspired neighborhoods

Find the collection of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders, including Beazer Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

In addition to the ideal home, Skye Canyon brings together all the essential aspects of an active, balanced lifestyle. Outstanding amenities are woven into inviting neighborhoods. Here, these amenities share the landscape with neighborhood parks, dedicated trails, open space and the expansive wilderness that awaits nearby.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces, including three parks — Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park; with two additional new parks — resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park opening this summer. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks, play structures and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field, basketball court and juice bar — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. The convenient shopping center is anchored by a 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace — the valley’s only Smith’s of its kind featuring a full-sized grocery store along with household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. A myriad of other merchants, eateries and professional services can be found at Skye Marketplace.

Families thrive at Skye

With plenty of space to thrive, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together. Skye Canyon aims to enrich the daily life of its residents with interactive programs and events.

Among these, is the upcoming and widely popular Skye &Stars event. In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye &Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Using telescopes, strategically arranged throughout the 15-acre park, and cleaned between each guest usage, along with astrophotography, and video cameras, LVAS volunteers will use a high-powered laser that can point directly to celestial events as they guide attendees on a tour of the desert sky.

Also, coming up is the second annual Memorial Day Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. Other Thrive at Skye events include Chalk for Earth and Fit Fest each spring and a weekly Farmer’s Market at Skye Canyon Park.

An engaged community association also supports inspired living at Skye Canyon. From orchestrating community-wide yard sales, to encouraging residents to volunteer in support of the many worthwhile organizations Skye Serves supports, there are countless ways to Thrive at Skye Canyon.

For more information visit skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and on Pinterest.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Araceli and Sebastian Gonzalez plan to start their family in their new home in Cadence, a maste ...
Commuting couple finds community at Cadence
Provided Content

“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases 13 single-level living town home floor plans ranging from 1,776 ...
Trilogy in Summerlin releases homesites
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of these homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip. Homebuyers interested in one of these newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

A team of about 40 UNLV architecture and engineering students won third place in the Department ...
UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. (The W ...
The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
Provided Content

The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

Ascent by KB Home is one of three neighborhoods by the homebuilder offered in Summerlin. Homes ...
KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin
Provided Content

KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has long used low water-use plants in common area landscaping, includin ...
Summerlin develops with environment in mind
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.