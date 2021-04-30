Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field, basketball court and juice bar.

Skye Fitness is a state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Designed with families, couples and active adults in mind, Skye Canyon offers entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods starting from the $300,000s and is the perfect place for those who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living. Open spaces are the rule, rather than the exception. It’s a place where inspiring scenery showcases the natural contrasts between desert and mountain. Residents do more than just live there, they thrive at Skye Canyon.

Inspired neighborhoods

Find the collection of inspired neighborhoods in Skye Canyon that are dedicated to vitality, relaxation, adventure, balance and beauty. Home seekers will find some of the nation’s finest homebuilders, including Beazer Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes, each presenting a variety of finely crafted homes and versatile floor plans that meet an array of lifestyle wishes and needs.

In addition to the ideal home, Skye Canyon brings together all the essential aspects of an active, balanced lifestyle. Outstanding amenities are woven into inviting neighborhoods. Here, these amenities share the landscape with neighborhood parks, dedicated trails, open space and the expansive wilderness that awaits nearby.

Enjoy the Skye Life

Skye Canyon proudly highlights unique amenities and plenty of open and green spaces, including three parks — Skye Canyon Park, Eagle Canyon Park and Skye View Park; with two additional new parks — resident-named Big Skye Park and Star Light Park opening this summer. Fully equipped with splash pads, basketball courts, soccer fields, dog parks, play structures and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy outdoors at Skye Canyon.

At the heart of the community is Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community’s social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility with an outdoor junior Olympic-size swimming pool that is exclusively for residents.

Perfect for those who seek a fitness-inspired lifestyle, Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga room, multiuse sports field, basketball court and juice bar — all exclusively for Skye Canyon residents and included as part of the homeowners association. Staffed by a fitness director and personal trainers, this indoor/outdoor center offers a level of service and equipment found only in the best health clubs.

Among the many other amenities to enjoy at Skye Canyon are its designated bike lanes, an extensive network of hiking and dog-walking trails and shopping at Skye Canyon Marketplace. The convenient shopping center is anchored by a 124,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace — the valley’s only Smith’s of its kind featuring a full-sized grocery store along with household and décor items, family apparel, dine-in or take-out meals, a drive-through pharmacy and other essentials. A myriad of other merchants, eateries and professional services can be found at Skye Marketplace.

Families thrive at Skye

With plenty of space to thrive, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together. Skye Canyon aims to enrich the daily life of its residents with interactive programs and events.

Among these, is the upcoming and widely popular Skye &Stars event. In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye &Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event.

Using telescopes, strategically arranged throughout the 15-acre park, and cleaned between each guest usage, along with astrophotography, and video cameras, LVAS volunteers will use a high-powered laser that can point directly to celestial events as they guide attendees on a tour of the desert sky.

Also, coming up is the second annual Memorial Day Patriotic Car Parade on May 29. Other Thrive at Skye events include Chalk for Earth and Fit Fest each spring and a weekly Farmer’s Market at Skye Canyon Park.

An engaged community association also supports inspired living at Skye Canyon. From orchestrating community-wide yard sales, to encouraging residents to volunteer in support of the many worthwhile organizations Skye Serves supports, there are countless ways to Thrive at Skye Canyon.

