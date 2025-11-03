SNHBA hosts Best in Building Awards event

Toll Brothers took top honors with the Home of the Year in Las Vegas from the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association. The Best in Building Awards were handed out Oct. 24 during a dinner at the JW Marriott in Summerlin.

Toll Brothers won the Home of the Year in Las Vegas for its Summerlin luxury Ascension Highrock Collection with its Sky Edge product. (Photo courtesy of Toll Brothers)

The Bolton Plan Two of Woodside Homes/BSB Design and Innovative Interiors won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced between $500,000 and $750,000. It also won for won best architectural design of a detached home under 2,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Woodside Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes won several Best in Building awards. It and Yolanda Landrum Interior Design won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced more than $1 million for La Cova Residence 2. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Richmond American Homes won several awards at the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association's Oct. 24 Best in Building awards event. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Watercolor by Touchstone Living won for its Attainable Community of the Year in North Las Vegas. The community that targets first-time homebuyers includes single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

The team from Richmond American Homes accepted an award for Nicole Bloom for her work to advocate for construction workforce development. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Christopher Homes won for detached Community of the Year for its SkyVu project in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. KTGY Architecture & Planning Design Tec Inc. were the designers. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Chelsea Lewis with Trilogy by Shea Homes won for marketing professional of the year. (Photo courtesy of Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Justin de Leon of Tri Pointe Homes won for rookie homebuilder of the year. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

Toll Brothers won top honors for its Summerlin luxury Ascension Highrock Collection with its Sky Edge product.

Designed by KTGY Architects + Planning, the one-story home that sells for $2.1 million measures 3,940 square feet. It has four bedrooms and four baths and a three-car garage.

“The Sky Edge’s thoughtful design offers luxurious year-round living and entertaining,” according to Toll Brothers. “An inviting foyer and bright flex room are accessible to a spacious patio, expansive great room, casual dining area and secondary covered patio. The well-designed kitchen is complete with a large center island with seating, plenty of counter and cabinet space, a butler pantry and an ample walk-in pantry. Enhancing the stunning primary bedroom suite is a splendid walk-in closet and a superb primary bath with a dual-sink vanity, a relaxing soaking tub, a luxe shower with drying area and a private water closet. Secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and private baths. Additional highlights include easily accessible laundry, a powder room and extra storage throughout.”

The same home won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced more than $1 million. Toll Brothers and Unscripted Interiors shared that award.

Toll Brothers and KTGY Architects + Planning also won for best architectural design of a detached home ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 square feet for Sky Edge.

Other finalists for Home of the Year included SkyVu Residence 2 in MacDonald Highlands by Christopher Homes; La Cova Residence 2 by Tri Pointe Homes; Bristlecone by Shawood; and SkyVu Residence 3 by Christopher Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes and Yolanda Landrum Interior Design won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced more than $1 million for La Cova Residence 2.

Christopher Homes and KTGY Architecture won for best architectural design of a detached home more than 4,000 square feet for SkyVu Residence 3.

SkyVu Residence 3 also won for best outdoor living space.

Three builders received Community of the Year awards in their respective categories.

Toll Brothers won for Attached Community of the Year for its Ravenswood home in Summerlin that was designed by BSB Design. The townhomes start at $634,995.

The townhomes are designed up to 2,640 square feet with multi-gen and elevator options. They have entry courtyards and covered patios, rooftop terraces and two-car garages.

Shea Homes won for attached Community of the Year for 55 and above for its Trilogy Sunstone project in northwest Las Vegas.

The units measure between 1,312 square feet and 2,758 square feet and range from two to four bedrooms and two or three baths. Garages are for two or four vehicles. Prices start at $383,900.

Watercolor by Touchstone Living won for its Attainable Community of the Year in North Las Vegas. The community that targets first-time homebuyers includes single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes.

Christopher Homes won for detached Community of the Year for its SkyVu project in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. KTGY Architecture & Planning Design Tec Inc. were the designers.

Design-build home prices range from upper $2 millions to more than $6 million. Signature custom homes are priced in the upper $3 million range while furnished custom homes go for $5.7 million to $9 million.

Heart and Hammer

Home builders were recognized for their charitable giving.

• KB Home was recognized for Alexei’s House. KB worked on a special project to make a home more accessible for Alexei, “a remarkable 17-year-old who is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (ALS for children), a relentless degenerative disease resulting in muscle weakness, fragile bones and a short life expectancy, which has confined him to a wheelchair and left him fragile,” the builder said.

Projects included building him a wheelchair ramp, painting his room, widening a couple of hallway openings and doors, reframing the entry to create a larger turn radius for the front door and a complete remodel of his bath.

“Prior to our renovations, Alexei could not use the restroom by himself or even wash his own hands without assistance because the bathroom door was too small for the wheelchair to fit through and there was no wheelchair accessibility inside the bathroom,” the builder said. “Each of these simple things that we do each day requires assistance and gentle hands. We were able to remodel parts of Alexei’s house to significantly increase accessibility. Our trade partners were absolutely amazing and worked closely with us to make this dream a reality. These changes have improved every single day for this family.”

Nicole Bloom with Richmond American Homes was honored for winning Mrs. Nevada American 2025 and has used her role to advocate for workforce development. As division president of Richmond American Homes, she used her platform to launch the Build Your Dreams scholarship, opening doors for women in homebuilding With $9,000 raised, she awarded her first scholarships to five young women in August.

Lennar won for its Gives Back program.

Hirschi Cos. was recognized for building futures through community and workforce impact.

Trilogy by Shea Home won for its back-to-school gear giveaway for foster care.

Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas was recognized for a culture of giving.

Other awards

Among other awards given to builders:

Jennifer Griego of Trilogy by Shea Home was named rookie sales professional of the year.

Klay Cox of KB Home won sales professional of the year.

Amy Noto and Natalie Brown of Tri Point Homes were sales team of the year.

Amber Collins, Christine Jacob, Alex Heed, Von Dominguez, Celia Miliam and Melissa Cornago and the Las Vegas ISC Team for Lennar Homes won for online sales team of the year.

Katie Everett of Trilogy by Shea Homes won sales manager of the year.

Chelsea Lewis with Trilogy by Shea Homes won for marketing professional of the year.

Emi Abdullah with Toll Brothers won for customer service of the year.

Gabby Gonzalez of Richmond American Homes won for construction professional of the year.

Travis Richey with Trilogy by Shea Homes won for purchasing professional of the year.

Matt Bartell of Tri Pointe Homes won for development/land acquisition professional of the year.

Justin de Leon of Tri Pointe Homes won for rookie homebuilder of the year.

Rachel Frazer of Tri Pointe Homes won for rising star of the year.

Billy Alt of Real Broker Las Vegas won for Realtor of the year.

Synergy Framing LLC won for rough trade company of the year.

Hirschi Cos. won for finishing trade company of the year.

Imagine Happier for Woodside Homes won for best marketing campaign.

Hirschi Cos. won for best website by an association — building better online experiences.

Shawood won for best website for a builder.

Lennar won for best online sales experience.

Tri Pointe Homes app won for best customer journey experience.

Ambridge at Cadence by Woodside Homes won for best community signage.

Shawood at Arcadia/BSB Design and Unscripted Interiors won for best sales environment.

Kingdom & Co. won for best design center or showroom.

Watercolor by Touchstone Living won for best community amenity feature.

Plan 1895 at Chelsea by KB Home and Urban West Home won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced under $500,000

The Bolton Plan Two of Woodside Homes/BSB Design and Innovative Interiors won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced between $500,000 and $750,000.

Tri Pointe Homes and Bobby Berk won for best interior merchandising of a model home priced between $750,000 and $1 million for Edgewood Plan Four.

Woodside Homes and BSB Design won for best architectural design of a detached home under 2,000 square feet for Bolton Plan Two.

Tri Pointe Homes and Bassenian Lagoni Architects won for best architectural design of a detached home between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet for Edgewood Plan Four.

Raven Crest - Talon Terrace by Toll Brothers and BSB Design won for best architectural design for an attached home.

The Colbert Residence by Perlman Architects won for best architectural design of a custom home.