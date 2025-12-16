SNHBA installs 2026 officers, announces awards

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association has recognized several of its member companies and their employees as part of an end-of-the-year event that honored Gov. Joe Lombardo and named Signature Homes as the Member Builder of the Year.

At right, outgoing SNHBA President Carlos Zuluaga, vice president of operations at Tri Pointe Homes, passes the gavel to the incoming President Aaron Hirschi, regional manager of KB Home. (Mona Shield Payne Photography)

This year’s Installation Awards Luncheon attended by nearly 300 people at the Durango hotel-casino featured an appearance by Lombardo. Aaron Hirschi, regional manager of KB Home and the incoming SNHBA president, and Nicole Bloom, division president of Richmond American Homes, were this year’s top industry honorees.

This luncheon brought together industry leaders, community partners and elected officials to celebrate SNHBA’s members and supporters while officially installing the 2026 officers and board of directors for both SNHBA and HomeAid Southern Nevada, the association’s nonprofit arm. The luncheon recognized members who have gone above and beyond in the past year to help advance SNHBA’s priorities and initiatives.

Lombardo was presented the Housing Advocate for “his leadership and commitment to making housing more attainable for Nevadans,” according to Tina Frias, CEO of the SHNBA. In the 2025 legislative session, Frias said, Lombardo prioritized solutions that help working families access homes, engaging directly with SNHBA and its members in stakeholder meetings that shaped the framework for Assembly Bill 540.

AB540 provides $133 million to support housing development, expand income-based housing tiers to reach more families and shift the conversation from “affordable” to “attainable” housing — reflecting a more comprehensive approach to Nevada’s housing needs, Frias said.

“Gov. Lombardo’s willingness to listen, collaborate and take meaningful action has created real opportunities for families and strengthened the partnership between industry and government,” Frias said in handing him the award.

Signature Homes won Builder Member of the Year, which Frias said recognizes a builder whose dedication, reliability and hands-on involvement make them an indispensable partner to the association, consistently showing up to meetings and events and offering support whenever needed.

“This year’s recipient has fully immersed themselves in our efforts, and their thoughtful input and active participation have made a lasting impact,” Frias said.

Associate Member of the Year went to the Hirschi Cos. The honor recognizes an outstanding SNHBA associate member who has demonstrated exceptional dedication, commitment and contributions to the organization, Frias said.

“This year’s recipient has exemplified unwavering support for the association and the homebuilding industry,” Frias said. “They are truly making a difference in our community through their philanthropic work, including their involvement with our Southern Nevada Trades High School, HomeAid Southern Nevada and Construction vs. Cancer.”

Bloom received the Making a Difference Award, which Frias said celebrates an individual whose passion, leadership and vision have made a lasting impact on our association and community. Bloom has consistently gone above and beyond in advancing the homebuilding industry and making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, Frias said.

“As the immediate past president of SNHBA, she has been a guiding force, shedding light on critical issues like workforce development and championing initiatives that create real opportunities for the next generation of construction professionals,” Frias said. “Most notably, through her campaign and reign of Mrs. Nevada American, she has established a scholarship fund for women in construction, demonstrating her commitment to equity, education and empowering others to succeed.”

Hirschi won the Empowering Leader Award, which recognizes an individual whose commitment, leadership and engagement drive meaningful progress within the association and the homebuilding industry, Frias said

“Aaron generously dedicates his time and expertise through his service on the executive board and as chair of the Legislative Committee,” Frias said. “His leadership played a pivotal role throughout the 2025 legislative session, shaping discussions, and serving as a key stakeholder in providing thoughtful input on AB540. His willingness to travel to Carson City to advocate for SNHBA’s priorities further demonstrates his commitment to supporting policies that strengthen our industry.”

Beyond his formal roles, Frias said Hirschi is known for being a dynamic and engaged leader who empowers those around him.

“He consistently supports and encourages staff, fosters constructive dialogue and brings forward important questions that help drive clarity and impactful decision-making,” Frias said. “His insight, dependability and steady guidance inspire confidence and collaboration across the association. Aaron’s leadership embodies the very essence of this award, and we are honored to celebrate the difference he makes every day.”

Carlos Zuluaga, vice president of operations at Tri Pointe Homes, is the outgoing president of the SNHBA and was recognized as the first president to serve a two-year term to match up with the state’s legislation session, which is held in odd years.

“Carlos has been an exceptional partner and leader,” Frias said. “Over these past two years, his guidance, support and steady presence have made a tremendous difference — not only for the association, but for me, personally. His commitment, reliability and willingness to step in whenever needed embody exactly what this award represents. We are truly grateful for everything he has done.”

The New Engagement Award was given to the Olympia Cos. with Chris Armstrong serving as the company’s executive vice president.

The New Engagement Award recognizes a member who has shown exceptional initiative, enthusiasm and dedication in getting involved with the association, Frias said.

“This year’s recipient actively offered their expertise and knowledge, bringing fresh energy, insight and a collaborative spirit especially throughout the 2025 legislative session and on BLM (Bureau of Land Management) issues,” Frias said.

KB Home won the Sustainability Award. Frias noted she toured several builder member communities and learned about their sustainability efforts. The award recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated exceptional dedication to sustainable practices.

“This year’s recipient stands out for their ability to advance home attainability while thoughtfully integrating sustainability into their work,” Frias said. “They take a comprehensive approach — considering everything from the materials they choose to the energy- and water-saving features they incorporate. Their forward-looking efforts ensure that homeowners benefit from greater comfort and long-term savings.”

Desert Lumber and Building Materials received the Consider It Done Award, which recognizes an individual or member company who exemplifies reliability, initiative and a can-do attitude.

“This award is being given to a group who consistently goes above and beyond, for the association and our members,” Frias said. “Their dedication and willingness to step up makes them an invaluable part of our team and mission.”

The Impact Award was given to Applied Analysis represented by principals Jeremy Aguero and Brian Gordon.

“The Impact Award recognizes two individuals whose dedication, guidance and support have made a lasting impact on our association and its members,” Frias said.

“This year’s recipients shared their expertise and provided thoughtful guidance whenever it was needed. Their willingness to invest time, offer insight and be a reliable trusted partner to the association and myself is something I am truly grateful for.”

Sierra Air Conditioning Inc. won the Dedication Award that recognizes a company whose long-term commitment and active involvement have made a lasting impact on the association. This year’s recipient currently serves on the SNHBA board of directors and have constantly shown their support through their sponsorship of our events, Frias said.

“Their unwavering dedication and consistent service have strengthened our association and the community we serve,” Frias said of their 15 years of commitment to the association..

The Community Partner of the Year was Samantha (Sammi) Swing of Cassidy & Associates. Frias said she and the firm have worked alongside as a partner whose expertise and influence on Nevada land issues have been impactful to the homebuilding industry. Their deep knowledge and key connections in Washington, D.C., have helped facilitate important discussions with agencies such as the BLM, Department of Interior and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, advancing SNHBA’s advocacy at the federal level, Frias said.

“They also played a leading role in organizing the Southern Nevada Housing Land Workshop in August and they continue to support the priorities established at this workshop through ongoing breakout committees,” Frias said. “We are proud to recognize Sammi Swing as our 2025 Community Partner of the Year for her leadership, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to advancing housing solutions in Nevada.”

The distinguished Service Award went to Angela Pinley of Richmond American Homes. It recognizes an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution of time, expertise and leadership to the association.

“This year’s recipient has dedicated countless hours chairing a committee, attending meetings and providing thoughtful input on key initiatives,” Frias said. They have often represented the homebuilding industry in critical discussions, lending their perspective and guidance during negotiations and collaborative efforts. Their tireless commitment and active involvement have had a meaningful impact on the association and the broader industry.”