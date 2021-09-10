100°F
New Homes

Summerlin celebrates fall

Provided Content
September 10, 2021 - 2:53 pm
 
The 25th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 9-10 and feature ...
The 25th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 9-10 and features the works of more than 115 fine artists and craftsmen. (Summerlin)
Parade of Mischief presented by SelectHealth will be held every Friday and Saturday in October ...
Parade of Mischief presented by SelectHealth will be held every Friday and Saturday in October at 7 p.m., starting Oct. 1. at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

As the season begins to change, fall’s arrival is also signaled by popular annual events in Summerlin. Returning this year after a 2020 hiatus are two beloved community events at Downtown Summerlin: the Summerlin Festival of Arts, Oct. 9 and 10, and Parade of Mischief presented by SelectHealth, running every Friday and Saturday through October. The PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open is set for Oct. 4-10 at TPC Summerlin and will allow fans this year.

The frightfully fun, family-friendly Parade of Mischief presented by SelectHealth will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 starting at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive in the heart of the popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

With a cast of more than 30 local kids, Parade of Mischief features dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures and a rockin’ dead skeleton band. Information on Parade of Mischief is at Summerlin.com.

The Summerlin Festival of Arts is a hallmark, outdoor festival that features more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts.

Mediums include oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs, to offer something for every taste. The festival runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information at Summerlin.com.

“Parade of Mischief was a big hit in 2019 and we can’t wait to bring it back,” said Halee Mason, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We’re also looking forward to hosting the Summerlin Festival of Arts on the Lawn. This is the festival’s 25th year, and we know many in our community are once again looking forward to all the colorful, creative and beautiful creations from many of our region’s most talented artists.”

And finally, the eyes of the golf world once again return to Summerlin with the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. The PGA Tour event, won last year by Martin Laird, was played without fans.

Both tournament officials and players are looking forward to the return of fans, adding to the excitement of all the action. For information and tickets, visit shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

