Summerlin encourages residents to recycle Christmas trees

In the tradition of re-gifting, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, encourages residents to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26-Jan. 15.

Summerlin residents can recycle their Christmas trees at a new Christmas Tree recycling lot on Town Center Drive. (Summerlin)

“Summerlin’s participation in this program is a natural fit for our community given our history working in concert with environmental organizations to conserve and protect the natural environment. By design, our master-planned community is dedicated to creating more sustainable neighborhoods,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president, community and government relations for Summerlin. “Encouraging our residents to be friends to the environment is part of the lifestyle here.”

Through Jan. 15, Summerlin residents can drop off their real Christmas trees at a new and expanded lot on Town Center Drive between West Charleston Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue, directly across from Summerlin Centre Community Park. The new lot, centrally located within the community, is easily accessed from all points in Summerlin and is open 24 hours.

Valleywide, there are more than 30 locations accepting trees through Jan. 15. There is no cost to drop off trees, but all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails must be removed before dropping off trees. Artificial trees and real trees flocked with decorative chemical compounds cannot be recycled.

“These trees will be chipped into organic mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Giving back to Mother Nature is the perfect way to start the new year,” Warden said.

Residents who need trees picked up for recycling can call 1-800-GOT-JUNK or schedule pick-up online at 1800GOTJUNK.com. The company will pick up trees for a fee and drop them off at designated recycling locations throughout the valley.

Las Vegas Valley residents have recycled more than 244,000 trees since the program started counting trees in 2001, creating more than 2,118 tons of mulch. Last winter, more than 16,000 trees were recycled, chipped and turned into nutrient-rich mulch used for landscaping projects and dust control throughout our valley.

For more information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit springspreserve.org.

