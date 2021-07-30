Summerlin Photography Competition announced

The master-planned community of Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com .

Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition in three categories, including architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent the community. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com.

Winners will be announced and featured at the 2021 Summerlin Festival of Arts, Oct. 9-10, at Downtown Summerlin. Winning photos may be displayed at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year and will be used on Summerlin social media channels with credit given to photographers.

Photographers are invited to submit photos in three categories: architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent the community. To qualify, architectural and man-made landscapes as subject matter must be located within Summerlin; natural landscapes must be located in Summerlin or within the adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area/Spring Mountains area. For a Summerlin boundary map, visit summerlin.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Borders-Map-May.pdf.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the community has long been the subject of thousands of photos seen around the world.

“Summerlin is well-known for both its natural and man-made beauty, so the photo competition is the perfect way to invite shutterbugs to celebrate the community’s inherent splendor. From the stunning red rocks that frame the community’s western edge, to contemporary architecture and well-manicured parks, streetscapes and common areas, Summerlin offers no shortage of ideal subject matter for photographers. We are excited to start receiving submissions.”

Photos will be juried by a team of professional photographers. Winners in each category will receive a Downtown Summerlin gift card valued at $250 and a professional-quality print of their winning photo that will be displayed Oct. 9-10 at the Festival of Arts. Runners-up in each category will receive a $50 Downtown Summerlin gift card.

A complete set of rules for the 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition can be found in the privacy policy at Summerlin.com.

Entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.