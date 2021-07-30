93°F
Summerlin Photography Competition announced

Provided Content
July 30, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition in three categ ...
Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition in three categories, including architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent the community. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin is accepting submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com.

Winners will be announced and featured at the 2021 Summerlin Festival of Arts, Oct. 9-10, at Downtown Summerlin. Winning photos may be displayed at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year and will be used on Summerlin social media channels with credit given to photographers.

Photographers are invited to submit photos in three categories: architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes within and immediately adjacent the community. To qualify, architectural and man-made landscapes as subject matter must be located within Summerlin; natural landscapes must be located in Summerlin or within the adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area/Spring Mountains area. For a Summerlin boundary map, visit summerlin.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Borders-Map-May.pdf.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the community has long been the subject of thousands of photos seen around the world.

“Summerlin is well-known for both its natural and man-made beauty, so the photo competition is the perfect way to invite shutterbugs to celebrate the community’s inherent splendor. From the stunning red rocks that frame the community’s western edge, to contemporary architecture and well-manicured parks, streetscapes and common areas, Summerlin offers no shortage of ideal subject matter for photographers. We are excited to start receiving submissions.”

Photos will be juried by a team of professional photographers. Winners in each category will receive a Downtown Summerlin gift card valued at $250 and a professional-quality print of their winning photo that will be displayed Oct. 9-10 at the Festival of Arts. Runners-up in each category will receive a $50 Downtown Summerlin gift card.

A complete set of rules for the 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition can be found in the privacy policy at Summerlin.com.

Entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
Contour, a town home community by Tri Pointe Homes in the southwest valley, is planned to open ...
Tri Pointe to open town home community in August
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, has announced its newest gated neighborhood of Contour, a town home community in the southwest valley, offering affordability, modern architectural designs, stylish interiors and a plethora of community amenities. The exciting new community is coming in August.

Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids
Provided Content

Local youth are invited to create their dream home for a chance to win electronics, gift certificates and school supplies. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide — into their desired home. Move 4 Less is sponsoring the new Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Shadow Crest at Mesquite by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening for the age-qualified commun ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31 and Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community, will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. The gated community is a 90-minute drive from Las Vegas, and situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

In the Las Vegas area, Trilogy by Shea Homes has two resort-style age-qualified communities. On ...
Trilogy has two age-qualified Las Vegas communities
Provided Content

In the Las Vegas area, homebuyers will discover two resort-style age-qualified communities by Trilogy by Shea Homes. These communities inspire homeowners to embrace adventure, put their health and happiness first and build lasting friendships.

MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20. ER at Skye Canyon is ...
MountainView Hospital’s ER at Skye Canyon opened July 20
Provided Content

MountainView Hospital’s emergency room at Skye Canyon opened on July 20 and already treated its first patient. ER at Skye Canyon is in the heart of the Skye Canyon community, in northwest Las Vegas.

Christine Greengrass
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 24
Provided Content

Summerlin has started to accept submissions to its 2021 Summerlin Photography Competition, open to both professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 9 under the Event section at Summerlin.com .

Las Vegas placed five master plans in national rankings
Las Vegas placed five master plans in national rankings
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Led by Summerlin at No. 3 and Inspirada’s rebound bolstered by the Raiders headquarters and development in west Henderson, Las Vegas placed five master-planned communities in the top 23 in the nation with sales up a combined 36 percent during the first six months of 2021.

Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ...
Summerlin remains No. 3 in nation
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

Shadow Crest by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening in Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a ...
