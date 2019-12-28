The PENTA Building Group caps $8M in donations

The PENTA Building Group, a nationally recognized commercial contractor operating throughout the Southwest United States, has officially donated more than $8 million to 350 charities since 2000. Through its charitable organization, the PENTA CARES Foundation, the company gives back to communities by donating employee volunteer time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monetary contributions to local nonprofits every year.

The PENTA Building Group has donated more than $8 million to 350 charities since 2000. (The PENTA Building Group)

PENTA CARES Foundation is the charitable organization of The PENTA Building Group. (The PENTA Building Group)

The PENTA Building Group, a nationally recognized commercial contractor operating throughout the Southwest United States, has officially donated more than $8 million to 350 charities since 2000. Through its charitable organization, the PENTA CARES Foundation, the company gives back to communities by donating employee volunteer time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monetary contributions to local nonprofits every year.

In 2019, PENTA CARES donated more than $900,000 companywide, and organized 335 volunteers, who served approximately 3,000 hours with 42 nonprofits. Funds and volunteer efforts conducted by PENTA employees and family members directly contribute to supporting organizations that address and provide aid to issues such as food insecurity, veteran services, homelessness and childhood cancer.

“Giving back to the communities where we work brings our company pride and satisfaction,” said John Cannito, president, The PENTA Building Group. “We not only believe it is the right thing to do, we love to do it. Caring, teamwork and providing an enjoyable work environment live at the center of PENTA’s core values, and we’re able to take caring to another level through the PENTA CARES Foundation. Our financial support and employees’ dedication to volunteerism helps dozens of charitable organizations continue to make positive change in our communities.”

Recent initiatives by the PENTA CARES Foundation include:

■ PENTA’s annual Las Vegas and Southern California Charity Golf Classic events, which every year raise more than $250,000 for local nonprofits Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Women’s Development Center, Nevada Military Support Alliance, Los Angeles Midnight Mission and Mission 22.

■ Serving on the boards local organizations like Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Opportunity Village, Junior Achievement, Special Olympics and Rebuilding Together.

■ Volunteering with more than 42 nonprofit organizations, including Three Square Food Bank, A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

■ Serving as one of 20 businesses that constructed the Las Vegas Remembrance Wall for Route 91 victims.

■ Helping construct the Veterans Village Memorial Park in Las Vegas and Shade Tree Shelter renovation.

Caring is at the center of PENTA’s core values. The company plans to continue caring about its clients by executing successful construction projects, and caring about its communities through a commitment to corporate philanthropy.

About The Penta Building Group

The PENTA Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices across the Southwest United States and active projects in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona. It is a privately held company possessing an impressive financial statement, bonding capacity and a commendable safety record. As a general contractor, construction manager and concrete subcontractor, the company partners with every member of the development, design and construction team to build a variety of projects ranging in size and scope. The success and experience of PENTA spans a wide variety of market segments including commercial, education, health care, industrial, hospitality/entertainment, gaming, Native American, retail/tenant improvements, parking structures and public works.

PENTA’s accolades include being named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as the No. 3 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles (medium business) in 2018, having been named No. 1 in that category in 2015; awarded the 2018 NCA J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award for its innovative approaches to industry development and regulatory efforts as well as community involvement; named the 2015 Southwest Contractor of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR) and the 2016 Contractor of the Year by NCA/AGC, is continually ranked annually among ENR’s top 400 national general contracting firms and top 200 CMAR firms in addition to receiving countless project and safety awards.

For more information, visit pentabldggroup.com or connect on Twitter (@PentaBG), Facebook and/or LinkedIn.