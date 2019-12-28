44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
New Homes

The PENTA Building Group caps $8M in donations

Provided Content
December 27, 2019 - 4:30 pm
 

The PENTA Building Group, a nationally recognized commercial contractor operating throughout the Southwest United States, has officially donated more than $8 million to 350 charities since 2000. Through its charitable organization, the PENTA CARES Foundation, the company gives back to communities by donating employee volunteer time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monetary contributions to local nonprofits every year.

In 2019, PENTA CARES donated more than $900,000 companywide, and organized 335 volunteers, who served approximately 3,000 hours with 42 nonprofits. Funds and volunteer efforts conducted by PENTA employees and family members directly contribute to supporting organizations that address and provide aid to issues such as food insecurity, veteran services, homelessness and childhood cancer.

“Giving back to the communities where we work brings our company pride and satisfaction,” said John Cannito, president, The PENTA Building Group. “We not only believe it is the right thing to do, we love to do it. Caring, teamwork and providing an enjoyable work environment live at the center of PENTA’s core values, and we’re able to take caring to another level through the PENTA CARES Foundation. Our financial support and employees’ dedication to volunteerism helps dozens of charitable organizations continue to make positive change in our communities.”

Recent initiatives by the PENTA CARES Foundation include:

■ PENTA’s annual Las Vegas and Southern California Charity Golf Classic events, which every year raise more than $250,000 for local nonprofits Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Women’s Development Center, Nevada Military Support Alliance, Los Angeles Midnight Mission and Mission 22.

■ Serving on the boards local organizations like Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, Opportunity Village, Junior Achievement, Special Olympics and Rebuilding Together.

■ Volunteering with more than 42 nonprofit organizations, including Three Square Food Bank, A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

■ Serving as one of 20 businesses that constructed the Las Vegas Remembrance Wall for Route 91 victims.

■ Helping construct the Veterans Village Memorial Park in Las Vegas and Shade Tree Shelter renovation.

Caring is at the center of PENTA’s core values. The company plans to continue caring about its clients by executing successful construction projects, and caring about its communities through a commitment to corporate philanthropy.

About The Penta Building Group

The PENTA Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices across the Southwest United States and active projects in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona. It is a privately held company possessing an impressive financial statement, bonding capacity and a commendable safety record. As a general contractor, construction manager and concrete subcontractor, the company partners with every member of the development, design and construction team to build a variety of projects ranging in size and scope. The success and experience of PENTA spans a wide variety of market segments including commercial, education, health care, industrial, hospitality/entertainment, gaming, Native American, retail/tenant improvements, parking structures and public works.

PENTA’s accolades include being named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as the No. 3 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles (medium business) in 2018, having been named No. 1 in that category in 2015; awarded the 2018 NCA J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award for its innovative approaches to industry development and regulatory efforts as well as community involvement; named the 2015 Southwest Contractor of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR) and the 2016 Contractor of the Year by NCA/AGC, is continually ranked annually among ENR’s top 400 national general contracting firms and top 200 CMAR firms in addition to receiving countless project and safety awards.

For more information, visit pentabldggroup.com or connect on Twitter (@PentaBG), Facebook and/or LinkedIn.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sheryl Palmer is the CEO of Arizona-based builder Taylor Morrison. (Taylor Morrison)
Taylor Morrison’s CEO Sheryl Palmer has Vegas ties
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Sheryl Palmer said she feels like she’s coming home again and couldn’t be more optimistic about a “tremendous opportunity” in the new home market in Las Vegas after working here during its peak in the 2000s.

Summerlin residents can recycle their Christmas trees at a new Christmas Tree recycling lot on ...
Summerlin encourages residents to recycle Christmas trees
Provided Content

In the tradition of re-gifting, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, encourages residents to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26-Jan. 15.

Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin
Summerlin marks 30 years in 2020
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

The president of Summerlin said he expects 2019 to approach last year’s sales and described how the master-planned community is well-positioned to continue its growth in 2020 as it celebrates its 30th anniversary with plans to open residential development north of Far Hills Avenue with a greater focus on affordability.

A worker climbs a ladder at a new-home construction site. Valley homebuilders say prices will c ...
New home prices expected to rise in 2020
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Southern Nevada saw its strongest October new home sales since 2006 during a month prices set a record high, in part because of a surge in million-dollar home closings, and builders expect prices to continue to rise in 2020.

A worker climbs a ladder at a new-home construction site. Valley homebuilders say prices will c ...
New home prices expected to rise in 2020
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Southern Nevada saw its strongest October new home sales since 2006 during a month prices set a record high, in part because of a surge in million-dollar home closings, and builders expect prices to continue to rise in 2020.

Getty Images
Median price of new single-family home cracks $410,000
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The Las Vegas new-home construction market continues to show strength as 2019 comes to a close. Prices surged in October, with the median price of a new single-family home surpassing $410,000.

William Lyon Homes Summerlin Affinity by William Lyon Homes has its own clubhouse and pool.
Arizona-based Taylor Morrison enters Las Vegas market
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

Arizona-based homebuilder Taylor Morrison with an eye on entering Las Vegas market has acquired William Lyon Homes and will become the fifth largest builder in the nation.

A Las Vegas single mom received the keys to her brand-new Habitat for Humanity home during an O ...
Single mom gets new home from Habitat, Bank of America
SPONSORED CONTENT

On Oct. 4, Bettina, a single mother of four and a Las Vegas resident since 1980, received the keys to her brand-new Habitat for Humanity home during a moving ceremony that included friends, family and executives from Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas and Bank of America.

Tonya Harvey RJRealEstate.Vegas This file photo shows a worker at a new-home construction site. ...
New home construction market posts strong quarter
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

The new-home construction market in Las Vegas posted its strongest third quarter since 2007 and shows no signs of slowing down as 2019 comes to a close with a chance to equal last year after a slow start.

California-based American Homes 4 Rent is building its first build-to-rent project in Las Vegas ...
American Homes 4 Rent enters local housing market
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

California-based American Homes 4 Rent, which has already acquired, renovated and leased single-family homes in Las Vegas, has made its first move to what it has also done in some other markets — build single-family homes to rent like it has in 14 other markets.