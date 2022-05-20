79°F
Toll Brothers to show off home models in Cadence May 22

Provided Content
May 20, 2022 - 1:26 pm
 
A Model Grand Opening Celebration is slated at Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood in Caden ...
A Model Grand Opening Celebration is slated at Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood in Cadence on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Cadence)

If you see a sparkle coming from the Cadence community, it’s the new models that have arrived. Fully decorated and totally dazzling, Toll Brothers’ Everleigh neighborhood is where you will find them.

A Model Grand Opening Celebration is slated at the dynamic neighborhood 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Toll Brothers’ Everleigh has three single-story home designs with up to 2,406 square feet of living space, starting in the upper $500,000s. Highlights include open floor plans with 10-foot ceilings, stunning indoor/outdoor spaces, and flexible room options.

With three to four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the single-level Kelton model offers 2,215 square feet of living space. Three secondary bedrooms allows ample space for children, visiting guests or the perfect home office amid the work-from-home environment. A three-car garage — with ample workshop space — rounds out the abode.

The Layton model features 2,406-plus square feet, a three-car garage and three to four bedrooms. An open foyer flows into the dining room with views of the great room and covered backyard patio. The primary bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet and proximity to the centrally located laundry room.

The 2,031-square-foot Harlan model features an inviting foyer hallway that leads to an expansive great room and dining area filled with natural light. The kitchen has a large center island with breakfast bar and a spacious pantry. The Harlan’s primary bedroom suite has a spa-like en suite bath with a large luxe shower and private water closet.

Toll Brothers is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Harmony Homes, Woodside Homes, StoryBook Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court and a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events.

Cadence ranks in the top 10 best-selling master-planned communities in the U.S. according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting and RCLCO. It houses more than 3,400 families and, upon completion, will feature 13,250 residential units.

With being located a few minutes from stores and restaurants within the Historic Water Street District in downtown Henderson, Cadence also interconnects with bicycle and walking trail networks, including the Las Vegas Wash and River Mountains Loop trails. Henderson was ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith in 2021.

Among its latest community additions, Smith’s Marketplace opened in late January in Cadence. Additional retail is also in the works, including nine retailers — Starbucks, Domino’s, Wells Fargo and more — that will occupy a 16-acre space located near Smith’s Marketplace. The retail shops will open in early 2023.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park. Alongside Central Park and Desert Pulse Park, there are several more parks planned for Cadence. Two additional neighborhood parks will be located along areas of Grand Cadence Boulevard and along Sunset Road.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

