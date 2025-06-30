Touchstone Living supports Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

Touchstone Living, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, is offering a chance for participants to win a brand-new home or cash prize in Las Vegas, with funds raised to benefit Meals on Wheels operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Touchstone Living, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, is offering a chance for participants to win a brand-new home or cash prize in Las Vegas, with funds raised to benefit Meals on Wheels operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Easy to enter, contestants can purchase raffle tickets at VegasNewHomeRaffle.com — one for $25, five for $100, or 50 for $500 — from now through July 31. The raffle is open through July 31, and a winner will be selected in early August.

The grand prize includes a new Touchstone home located in the Crimson Collection within the Watercolor Planned Community, or the option to take home a cash prize instead. The new home, located at 2870 Heritage Court, North Las Vegas, is a newly built townhome in the Crimson Collection, featuring three bedrooms and two baths. The community includes courtyards, shared paseos and resort-style amenities.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Touchstone Living’s generous support of our mission,” said Sara Ramirez, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “Their donation is not only helping to generate excitement in the community with the chance to win a brand-new home but is also making a direct impact on the lives of the seniors we serve. These funds will go toward providing consistent nutritious meals and essential support, helping our clients live with dignity and security.”

Funds raised by this contest will benefit local homebound seniors through Meals on Wheels, operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Since 1975, Catholic Charities has provided Meals on Wheels to older adults in Southern Nevada, delivering meals directly to clients in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas at no cost to the recipient. The Meals on Wheels Program delivers a set of seven nutritionally balanced, frozen meals to approximately 2,450 clients each week throughout the year. These meals are delivered by Meals on Wheels delivery drivers who serve as a crucial touchpoint for this elderly population who often live in isolation from the rest of their community, and depend on both nutritional resources and human contact to continue to live their best lives.

Touchstone Living creates affordable, high-quality homes with everything included for first-time buyers. Homes feature energy-efficient designs and the neighborhoods are built around resort-style pools, parks, playgrounds and other amenities. For more information visit touchstoneliving.com.

Since 1941, the mission of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has been to serve those in need — the most vulnerable — regardless of race, religion or creed. This leading community resource offers help and hope with dignity as it strives to meet the diverse needs of men, women and children in Southern Nevada. Through the generosity of foundations, grants, organizations and individual donors, Catholic Charities operates 16 programs providing support to more than 4,500 people daily and encompassing four core areas: Family Services, Food Services, Immigration and Refugee Services and Homeless and Housing Services. Catholic Charities also operates the largest Meals on Wheels program and Emergency Shelter Services in Southern Nevada. For additional information, visit CatholicCharities.com.