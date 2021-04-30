Trilogy in Summerlin releases homesites

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of these homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip. Homebuyers interested in one of these newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

Trilogy in Summerlin showcases 13 single-level living town home floor plans ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $512,990. Homes feature open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Trilogy in Summerlin has released a new phase of homesites. Some of these will face the Las Vegas Strip. Trilogy has six models open daily, interested buyers should schedule a private or in-person appointment. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of the homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip.

Homebuyers interested in one of the newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

Quick move-in homes available

Trilogy in Summerlin has quick move-in homes available. Thirteen single-level town home floor plans from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $512,990. Homes feature open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living and offer many possibilities, including casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators. Trilogy has six models open daily. Those interested should schedule a private or in-person appointment.

55-plus living in the valley

Trilogy is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Shopping, dining and more at Summerlin are just three miles away, and the Outlook Club offers lots of amenities right in the community: fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, sports and media deck, art studio, meeting space and bocce and pickleball courts.

Set appointment, take virtual tour

Contact a community representative at 877-221-3264 to schedule a private, in-person tour. Or take a virtual tour online. To stay up to date on all news, join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Vegas.

Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.