New Homes

Trilogy in Summerlin releases homesites

April 30, 2021 - 12:24 pm
 
Trilogy in Summerlin showcases 13 single-level living town home floor plans ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $512,990. Homes feature open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living. (Trilogy in Summerlin)
Trilogy in Summerlin has released a new phase of homesites. Some of these will face the Las Vegas Strip. Trilogy has six models open daily, interested buyers should schedule a private or in-person appointment. (Trilogy in Summerlin)

Trilogy in Summerlin just released a new phase of homesites. Some of the homesites will be along the front row of the neighborhood, facing the Las Vegas Strip.

Homebuyers interested in one of the newly released homesites should act quickly, as there are only a limited number available and will sell on a first-come, first-served basis.

Quick move-in homes available

Trilogy in Summerlin has quick move-in homes available. Thirteen single-level town home floor plans from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet are priced from $512,990. Homes feature open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living and offer many possibilities, including casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators. Trilogy has six models open daily. Those interested should schedule a private or in-person appointment.

55-plus living in the valley

Trilogy is in the master-planned community of Summerlin on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Shopping, dining and more at Summerlin are just three miles away, and the Outlook Club offers lots of amenities right in the community: fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, sports and media deck, art studio, meeting space and bocce and pickleball courts.

Set appointment, take virtual tour

Contact a community representative at 877-221-3264 to schedule a private, in-person tour. Or take a virtual tour online. To stay up to date on all news, join Trilogy’s email list at Sheahomes.com/Vegas.

Homes at Trilogy in Summerlin are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.

Commuting couple finds community at Cadence
“To us, Cadence really had the best of both worlds,” Araceli Gonzalez said. “Everything was right down the street from our future home, including Central Park and Water Street. We realized we were so close to everything if we moved here. The parks around the community have lots of open space, and there’s also a pool. It felt like a little piece of home.”

UNLV places third in Solar Decathlon Build Challenge
By Stan Hanel RJNewHomes.Vegas

A team of students and faculty from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas competed against eight other international university teams during a Solar Decathlon Build Challenge from April 16-18.

The Watermark to open in downtown Henderson
The Watermark, Henderson’s newest mixed-use project, has begun construction in the Water Street District in downtown Henderson. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group is developing the property in partnership with Sixty West, a Missouri-based company that specializes in historical redevelopment and opportunity zone strategies, and general contractor Gillett Construction LLC.

KB debuts 16 new floor plans in Summerlin
KB Home, a longtime homebuilder in the master-planned community of Summerlin offers 16 unique floor plans in three neighborhoods with homes priced from the $300,000s to the $400,000s.

Summerlin develops with environment in mind
While April is Earth Month, Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round. The community, which spans 22,500 acres, has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land and has incorporated many design innovations throughout its three decades of development to ensure Summerlin continues to take shape true to its original vision while respecting the environment and conserving precious resources.

Rick Piette, owner
It’s more affordable and more difficult to get mortgage
By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeownership in America has historically been the single best way to build wealth. New work-from-home policies mean buyers have more flexibility to choose where they want to live. And with mortgage rates at near record lows, it would seem like an ideal time to consider a home purchase. However, while it may be more affordable to get a mortgage now, it’s also become increasingly more difficult to actually get approved for one.