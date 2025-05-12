$14.7M sale in The Ridges leads April luxury home sales

A home in The Ridges with garage space for 12 vehicles and indoor basketball court sold for $14.7 million in April to lead the way in luxury sales as 2025 is off to its strongest start since 2022.

The master bath features an oversized soaking tub. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The master closet is part of the private suite, which houses its own wellness spa. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The great room features 24-foot ceiling and an array of floor-to-ceiling windows, adorned with high-quality glass. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and two 15-foot natural stone islands. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The home has outdoor sports areas. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The home is equipped with home automation, elevator and private gated driveway. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The Summerlin home built in 2020 sits on 0.79 acres. The two-story home measures 14,322 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 baths. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The Ridges home features an indoor basketball court as well as outdoor amenities like a covered kitchen, pool bath, pickleball court and zero-edge swimming pool. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

The No. 1 luxury sale in April for the Las Vegas Valley is a home in The Ridges, which sold for $14.7 million. (Courtesy of IS Luxury)

So far, the Las Vegas luxury resale market has been immune to the stock market decline and concerns about the global economy by recording 178 sales of single-family, homes, condos and townhomes of $1 million and higher in April, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

That brings the four-month total to 635, a 9 percent increase over the 581 during the first four months of 2024. The all-time record is 659 luxury sales in the first four months of 2022.

In the $3 million and above category tracked by Barbee, there were 19 such sales in April, four fewer than April 2024.

For the year, the 78 sales of $3 million and above top the 77 in 2023.

Rob Jensen with the Rob Jensen Co. said there were 30 sales between $2 million and $2.99 million in April. There were nine sales between $3 million and $3.99 million. There were 10 sales of $4 million and higher.

The luxury market shows no signs of slowing. Barbee reported there were 212 sales pending of $1 million and above. The average listing price of homes on the market is $2.85 million.

The sale in The Ridges came during a month in which the median sales price in the Las Vegas luxury home sector was $1.4 million and average sales price was $1.94 million.

No. 1

Ivan Sher, owner of IS Luxury was the listing agent for the Summerlin home built in 2020 that sits on 0.79 acres. The two-story home measures 14,322 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 baths.

In his listing, Sher called it a “true architectural marvel” and said that the “ultra-luxurious estate blends modern minimalist architecture with artistic sophistication.”

Sher said the great room boasts “an awe-inspiring 24-foot ceiling, while an extraordinary array of floor-to-ceiling windows, adorned with high-quality glass, bathes the residence in the radiance of natural light.”

Crafted with natural stone surfaces, the residence includes a primary suite with its own wellness spa. The home seamlessly melds indoor grandeur with outdoor allure through expansive windows and sliders, Sher said.

The chef’s kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and two 15-foot natural stone islands.

This home also features an indoor basketball court as well as outdoor amenities like a covered kitchen, pool bath, pickleball court and zero-edge swimming pool.

The home has two garages with spaces for up to 12 vehicles. The home is also equipped with home automation, an elevator and private gated driveway.

No. 2

The No. 2 single-family home sale in April was in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson for $8.05 million. Built in 2021 as a Richard Luke design, it sits on 0.52 acres.

The two-story, six-bedroom, five-bath home measures 7,499 square feet with a four-car garage.

Christina Flores with Redfin was the listing agent while Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the buyer’s agent.

“Experience the pinnacle of luxury in this Richard Luke custom masterpiece, where breathtaking authentic panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, majestic mountains and a pristine golf course create an awe-inspiring backdrop,” Flores said in her listing. “Nestled in a nearly private enclave, this architectural showpiece boasts soaring ceilings, a sophisticated retreat with a linear fireplace and wet bar, and an entertainer’s dream kitchen featuring high-gloss cabinetry, a waterfall island and top-tier Subzero, Wolf and Miele appliances.”

Flores said the home has a climate-controlled wine room, elevator and automated glass pocket doors seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. Two expansive terraces with outdoor kitchens provide cityscape vistas.

The primary suite offers terrace access, a linear fireplace, a spa-inspired bath and a custom closet.

A game retreat with a wet bar opens to a zero-edge pool, spa and fire lounge, overlooking the city lights — “a true sanctuary of elegance and modern indulgence,” Flores said.

No. 3

The No. 3 sale for $7.4 million in MacDonald Highlands measures 5,618 square feet with three bedrooms, five baths and a three-car garage. It was built in 2023.

Mark Stuhmer with Christopher Homes Realty was the listing agent.

“Spanning over 5,600 square feet, this home features three bedrooms, five baths, home office and sky loft,” Stuhmer said. “The entertainer’s kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and wine locker.”

Stuhmer said there’s a backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining with a “gorgeous pool/spa and elaborate outdoor entertainment area.”

The home is equipped with the latest smart home/AI technology, Lutron shades, and custom lighting.

No. 4

The No. 4 sale was for $5.8 million in The Ridges. It sits on 0.38 acres.

The two-story home measures 7,502 square feet with four bedrooms and seven baths.

Gavin Ernstone, owner of Simply Vegas, was the listing agent. Diane Martin with Platinum Real Estate Professionals was the buyer’s agent.

“This fabulous Ridges home has a feeling of richness about it and boasts incredible mountain views,” Enstone said in the listing. “The kitchen is absolutely maxed out with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, including steamer and wine fridges, plus a huge walk-in pantry and double islands with counter seating. Pocketing door systems throughout create a seamless transition to the resort-like backyard.”

Ernstone said a large indoor/outdoor bar adds to the vibe. The backyard has “the utmost privacy and has a sumptuous pool with elevated spa, water features, fully loaded outdoor kitchen, dining and lounge areas plus pool bathroom.”

Ernstone said the oversized primary suite has an ultra-luxurious bath, which includes an enormous jetted tub with fireplace, dual vanities, dual toilets, shower for two and walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry. Owners can enjoy the panoramic views from the vast balcony, he said.

Secondary bedrooms have en suite baths and walk-in closets. Other features include a movie theater, office, courtyard entrance, elevator and oversized four-car garage.

No. 5

The No. 5 sale was for $5.7 million in Southern Highlands.

The three-story home with a basement measures 8,857 square feet with five bedrooms, eight baths and a five-car garage. It was built in 2007 and sits on 0.63 acres.

Sher was the listing agent while Wanda Callejo with the Callejo Group was the buyer’s agent.

“Experience ultimate luxury in exclusive Southern Highlands,” Sher said in the listing. “This homesite has panoramic Strip views and unmatched privacy. A grand atmosphere is created by elegant crown molding, coffered ceilings and a formal living room with sunken bar.”

The home features a chef’s kitchen with dual islands and premium appliances, a butler’s pantry and a three-story elevator. There’s a theater room, wine storage, and third-story observation deck.

The primary suite boasts a private balcony, fireplace, wet bar and spa-like bath with a soaking tub, Sher said.

The outdoors has a pool with a slide and spa and with golf course views from the expansive patio. The five-car garage includes epoxy floors, electric vehicle charger and built-in storage.

No. 6

The No. 6 sale was for $5.5 million in Southern Highlands. The two-story home listed by Jensen measures 8,186 square feet with five bedrooms, seven beds and a three-car garage. Built in 2005, the home sits on 0.47 acres.

Jonathon Walford with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services represented the buyer.

Jensen described the home as having frontage on the Southern Highlands Golf Club. He said it has “a stunning design with stone facades, wood box beams, hardwood flooring, all new windows and alder wood doors.”

The backyard has mature trees, pergolas, an outdoor kitchen, half basketball court, putting green and 800 square-foot pool and spa.

There’s a sound-proof basement theater with a wet bar, en suite bath, tiered seating and pool table

The upper-level owner’s suite has a balcony, fireplace, double shower, freestanding bathtub, large closet with wood built-ins and attached fitness room with a beverage center. Used as a second office, the den could be used as a fifth bedroom. It features backyard access, a closet, and en suite bathroom, Jensen said.