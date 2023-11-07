$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari

The opulent property features mesmerizing water features and sculptures, multiple pocket doors that open to views of the Las Vegas Strip and two showcase garages tha can accommodate seven cars.

The 9,049-square-foot Summerlin home in the Ridges has listed for $15 million. It has two garages and a guest house. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The 9,000-square-foot, two-story home was remodeled and includes one-of-a-kind artwork and furnishings, which are included in the $15 price tag. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The walk-in closet in the primary suite was upgraded in the remodel with extra square footage added. The cost for the improvements for the main closet was $150,000. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The movie theater also includes a $50,000 F1 golf simulator. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker The property features a grand entry and two garages that can accommodate seven cars. It comes with a Ferrari.

The pool. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The wine room. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

Multiple pocket doors open to blend indoor and outdoor living and offer views of the Las Vegas Strip. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The residence boasts a gourmet kitchen illuminated by abundant light with a one-of-a-kind granite backsplash that encompasses the entire back wall of the kitchen from floor to ceiling. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

The kitchen also features top-of-the-line chef appliances and butler pantry with a wine bar, wet bar and coffee station. (Jillian Batchelor, Real Broker)

Nestled on 0.89 acres of meticulously manicured land with two stories encompassing more than 9,000 square feet of living space, 27 Hawk Ridge listed for $15 million.

Jillian Batchelor, owner of Real Broker, LLC, represents the home in The Ridges within Summerlin, one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the exclusive community. Situated behind guard gates in the master plan of Summerlin, The Ridges includes some of the most expensive real estate in Las Vegas, with celebrities, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and professional athletes owning homes in the community.

“Hawk Ridge, as I like to call it, is meticulously maintained and a designer’s dream,” Batchelor said. “The owners are selling it furnished with the furnishings valued at $500,000, and will even include a nearly new Ferrari 458 Spider with 1,300 miles on it. The property was remodeled, which includes one-of-a-kind artwork and furnishings.”

The opulent property opens to the grand entry courtyard featuring mesmerizing water features and sculptures. Multiple pocket doors open to blend indoor and outdoor living and offer views of the Las Vegas Strip. The two showcase garages can accommodate seven cars (a haven for auto enthusiasts), and both open into the courtyard. The second garage also features LED lighting, a wet bar, a sink and device chargers.

“What makes the property so special is that it encompasses nearly an acre, and the lot juts out into the golf course area, offering a perfect view of the city and the iconic Strip from most of the rooms,” Batchelor said.

This sweeping views also are showcased in the primary bedroom, living room, kitchen, game room, backyard and guest house.

The residence boasts a gourmet kitchen illuminated by abundant light with a one-of-a-kind granite backsplash that encompasses the entire back wall of the kitchen from floor to ceiling.

The stone island was redone entirely, inspired by Peter Lik’s designs. The kitchen also features top-of-the-line chef appliances and butler pantry with a wine bar, wet bar and coffee station. The climate-controlled wine closet can be accessed in the dining room. A glass wall retracts into the brick walls and opens into a courtyard.

The primary en suite upstairs features a stone coffee bar with a sitting area and a private balcony looking over views of the Strip. The designer has reimagined the walk-in closet in the primary suite with extra square footage added and over $150,000 spent to create the ultimate in walk-in closets. Each guest room also features a walk-in closet.

A private office opens to a gated, private courtyard with water features and a water fountain with concrete “floating” over the water. A one-of-a-kind sculpture specifically commissioned for the space overlooks the courtyard.

There is a versatile loft living space with its own balcony, second spa, day bed and dining table. The movie theater that seats six also includes a $50,000 F1 golf simulator.

The guest house measures 1,800 square feet, including an entertainment room, two bedrooms (each with a private patio), two baths, massage room and a full kitchen. The guest house also features a private patio, and its kitchen opens with accordion windows. One of the bedrooms in the guest house was converted to a spa and massage room, and the fully-equipped gym is located in the guest house.

The city’s bright lights surround the outdoor spaces, with a luxurious pool and spa equipped with fountains and multiple fire features. Outdoor Gabion fire baskets can reach 15 feet of fire for outdoor ambiance. There is a complete outdoor kitchen with chef appliances, heaters and lighting. There is a basketball, pickleball and bocce ball court for outdoor fun. The reflection stone bench is designed for people to enjoy the view and reflect.

Also upgraded are the custom lighting, custom cabinetry, multiple hidden safes, watch winder station, marble flooring and countertops. All of the cabinetry also features backlights.