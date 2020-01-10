56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

$2.2M remodel to be showcased at International Builders Show

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
January 10, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

Josh Anderson said his Element Building Co. has taken a 1970s-era home and shown the world what you can do with it.

That’s after spending about $2.2 million as part of the 2020 New American Remodel that will be on display to the world the week of Jan. 20 as part of the International Builders Show sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders.

The Las Vegas company formed in 2008 has completed two New American Homes for the builder show — one in 2014 near MacDonald Highlands and in 2016 at MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. This is Element’s first crack at the New American Remodel after being approached by the builder group. The luxury custom-home builder with a dozen employees has been doing high-end $1 million-plus remodels for about three years. It builds three to four luxury custom homes a year.

The one-story home at 7345 S. Ullom Drive measured 2,170 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms but is now two stories with a footprint of 7,523 square feet with indoor and outdoor living space. It has 4,700 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, gym and office. A three-car garage was added to the home.

The upstairs has the office and two bedrooms and a sky deck off the side of the second story with view of the Strip. The downstairs houses the master bedroom and wellness room with gym equipment, massage table and steam sauna.

“We wanted it to be a great learning experience for builders around the country,” Anderson said. “We wanted it to be an inspiration of what’s possible. You look at what we had and what we created, and it’s pretty amazing. It has all the feel and characteristics of a true custom home.”

Anderson said a lot of homes they’ve worked on in the past have been larger, but they wanted to see what they could do in a smaller one. They even kept the original footprint of the home but had to create space to accommodate tours of a couple of hundred people walking through it at any given time.

“We took a 1977 ranch and turned it into a LEED-certified modern custom home,” Anderson said. “It will have a whole slew of certifications. That’s what we do whether it’s new construction or a remodel. We’re trying to create the highest-performing home we can.”

Home bought in 2018

Anderson bought the home near Warm Springs Road and Decatur Boulevard for $415,000 in 2018. He looked for a home where there were no remodel restriction and one he could make the investment and changes to be ready for the show but make money on the resale. He plans to put it on the market for $3.3 million in an older neighborhood where there are new homes in the area that have sold for more than $4 million.

“I bought the house because doing a remodel you have to own it,” Anderson said. “I love the ease of access and wanted something close to the (Raiders) stadium and be accessible from the convention center for tours (of 7,000 builders) during the show,” Anderson said. “If we don’t sell it, it will be a second home.”

The home’s architect, Phil Kean, wanted to make a design different than a typical Las Vegas home and drew upon Palm Springs as an inspiration, Anderson said. The home became two stories to add square footage and take advantage of an unobstructed view of the Strip, he said.

Pursuing that option, however, created a challenge of the experience created on the property. The views immediately surrounding the home consisted of a street and an area beyond the backyard that felt industrial, he said.

In order to block those views, a lanai (a covered porch) and summer kitchen were designed to create a courtyard that houses a 5-foot-deep pool, Anderson said.

But that concept created another challenge of working around an existing mulberry tree centered in the courtyard. That had to remain because the tree was one of the major reasons Anderson said he was attracted to the property. They designed the home around it instead, Anderson said.

“I fell in love with that spectacular tree and designed the home around it in the backyard,” Anderson said. “The whole experience of the house wraps around this tree, now.”

The home had low ceilings of 8 feet, chopped-off rooms and a kitchen that was cut off from the rest of the house and was small. The layout had a bedroom in which you had to walk through the closest to get to the bathroom, Anderson said.

“We took that footprint up to add a second story and went from a Mediterranean stucco Vegas home with a pitched tiled roof and turned it into what it is now, contemporary,” Anderson said. “It’s open with a lot of natural light whereas before it was chopped up and not much light with small windows.”

There’s now a flat roof, stone facade and floor-to-ceiling windows. The great room, which is the kitchen and family room, has 20-foot ceilings with an open staircase and bridge across to the sky deck.

Once the design was finalized and demolition began, the team encountered another challenge, Anderson said. The home’s original perimeter walls had termites. This required tearing down everything and starting from a concrete slab, he said.

“In order to stay true to the remodel aspect, it was important to keep the walls in the same location,” Anderson said. “The only thing that changed, was instead of building on top of existing walls, new two-story walls were put in their place.”

Even with the various challenges faced, the New American Remodel was completed in less than six months, Anderson said.

Elements added to home

It is a showcase of sustainability by implementing the latest in construction science, with a focus on design and energy efficiency, Anderson said. Propane was introduced to the residence to reduce the electrical draw, and LG solar panels were added to reduce the electrical needs. Fi-Foil installed their cutting-edge hybrid insulation product, Hy-Fi, he said.

The remodel introduced the Savant Home Automation System, which provides the owner of the home with capabilities to control the lighting, climate, entertainment, garage doors, blinds and security all from one app, Anderson said.

There’s an audio system operating throughout the home allowing each room to enjoy customized music and volume settings. The system can incorporate spa music in the master suite, modern hits in the office or single source throughout the whole home at the same time. The content can come from any media sources.

Anderson said this isn’t a typical remodel someone would do to take a home bought for less than $500,000 and put more than $2 million into it. Someone has to love their neighborhood and landscaping to do that, he said.

“This is more of an exercise for the show than for an owner,” Anderson said. “This is the most expensive remodel we have ever done. We’re finishing one now that’s $1.4 (million). Where we add a whole second floor is not a typical remodel. Normally, we will move walls around and re-layout the house and redo the finishes.”

Finishes of the home

Josh Moser, the company’s lead designer, said there’s more black and dark tones accompanied with natural walnut to soften the look within the house.

“There’s a lot of three-dimensional geometric tiles in the house, which is really popular right now,” Moser said. “There’s hexagons, polygons and fun shapes. There’s tiles on the floor and walls. The tiles on the walls, like the backsplashes and accent walls, we did a lot of black of white. With some bathrooms we did some dramatic coloring with some dark emerald and blue tones.”

The floor has large-format 24-by-48-inch porcelain tiles There’s a natural walnut accent finish around the house’s doors, walls and kitchen cabinets, Moser said.

Both the interior and exterior were about texture. The main goal was to make people feel comfortable and want to touch the finishes.

“A lot of modern contemporary design tends to be sterile and makes people uncomfortable and not want to touch anything,” Moser said.

The exterior has a monolithic pallet with manufactured stone that’s lighter and has stucco with a similar color.

“We wanted to keep it neutral — not white or dark but kind of a taupe color that works well with the desert,” Moser said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
THE LATEST
Japan-based Sekisui House and Woodside Homes has built a 5,400-square-foot prefabricated home t ...
Japanese builder shows off new building technology
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A recently completed multimillion-dollar prefabricated home in Summerlin that brings innovative Japanese homebuilding technology to America goes under the national spotlight this week when it’s unveiled during CES in Las Vegas.

 
Architects trade Ridges mansion for 1950s midcentury ranch — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges.

Frank Napoli II with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services fills his classic cars with toys for need ...
Realtors give back to community this holiday
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Driving his 1969 silver and black Camaro, Frank Napoli II leads a car caravan of Napoli Group Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS) agents. Each car is filled with unwrapped toys and bound for the first of two wrapping parties in Summerlin hosted by the Department of Family Services.

The master suite opens to an outdoor deck. (Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)
Edward Homes builds luxury home in MacDonald Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

But nothing symbolizes Edward Homes’ resurgence of a phoenix rising from the ashes than its multimillion spec home Metzka built in MacDonald Highlands that brought Realtors from across Las Vegas to see for the first time during an open house in November.

Luxury Estates International Boxer Floyd Mayweather bought this home at 9504 Kings Gate Court f ...
Realtors wrestle with the sports effect on Vegas housing
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020 and future prospects of landing other professional franchises has Realtors salivating about the opportunities to represent athletes in the purchase of multimillion dollar homes and homeowners selling theirs to them.

Realtor caters to athletes in several states
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

For Tanasha Pettigrew, serving as a Realtor for athletes is more than just helping them buy and sell real estate.

Builders say they are designing bigger and more elaborate garages for luxury homes. (Blue Heron)
Garages play big role in luxury homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

When it comes to luxury homes in Las Vegas, it’s not just about the great room, master bedroom or even the pool. For some, it’s all about the garage.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," in their Las Vegas home du ...
Property Brothers looking for more Vegas remodels to film
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are searching the Las Vegas Valley for homes that are diamonds in the rough: beloved properties with good bones the brothers can transform into the homeowner’s “forever home.”