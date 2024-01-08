2024 sees eight homes listed at $18 million and higher

The asking price for luxury homes remains elevated entering 2024 with eight homes listed at $18 million and higher.

The second highest listing entering 2024 is for $29.9 million for a two-story home at 761 Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands. (Sun West Luxury Realty)

A Southern Highlands estate at 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for $25 million. It measures more than 18,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 13 baths. It sits on 1.36 acres. (IS Luxury)

A Southern Highlands estate at 48 Augusta Canyon Way is called “Villa Diamonte." The mansion has a salon, a lower-level bar area, lounge, wine room, karaoke room, theater resort-style pool and guesthouses. (IS Luxury)

The two-story home at 761 Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands measures 15,600 square feet with eight bedrooms, 10 baths, a home theater and a five-car garage. It was built in 2016 by Sun West Custom Homes. (Sun West Luxury Realty)

Southern Highlands estate at 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for $25 million. It measures more than 18,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 13 baths. It sits on 1.36 acres.

Las Vegas set the all-time record in 2023 with Celine Dion’s home in the Summit Club selling for $30 million, $5 million higher than the previous record set in MacDonald Highlands in 2021. That same MacDonald Highlands home is trying to set the record in 2024 with an asking price of $34 million.

No. 1

The $34 million listing is owned by billionaire Anthony Hsieh, the founder and chairman of LoanDepot, a California-based non-bank consumer lender of home mortgages. In 2021, he bought the newly constructed Henderson hillside home built by Blue Heron.

The three-level home measures 15,000 square feet with seven rooms that can serve as bedrooms, nine baths and a seven-car garage. It sits on 1.26 acres. The backyard has two infinity saltwater pools and a spa, outdoor kitchen and bar and seven fire features. There’s a sky lounge and deck with 360-degree views. There’s a covered outdoor living room between the two pools with breezeways and outdoor access from every room.

The home has a great room surrounded by water, glass wine cellar, game room, library loft, office, sky suite, primary bedroom with spa bath and private outdoor area. The kitchen has a separate catering kitchen.

“(The home known as Vegas Modern 001) is a testament to the design philosophy and architectural significance we implement into each of our homes,” said Tyler Jones, CEO and founder of Blue Heron. “We are proud that since the historical sale in 2021, VM001 has gained local and national recognition for its biophilic design and carefully crafted environment, which creates an unparalleled experience in connection to the surrounding Vegas landscape.”

Jones said the home at 685 Dragon Peak Drive has played a significant role in redefining luxury residential real estate, “intentionally connecting with the intrigue and glamour of Las Vegas. By weaving the city’s vibrant culture with the Mojave Desert’s natural aesthetic through warm, stimulating spaces and a stunning visual connection to the Las Vegas skyline and Red Rock Mountains, the home represents a rare, immersive architectural experience.”

The home is listed by Kristen Routh-Silberman, a Realtor with Douglas Elliman of Las Vegas who sold the property in 2021.

Since selling it in 2021, Routh-Silberman said Hsieh had Blue Heron enhance the home with updates, increasing the overall square footage of interior living space, with the construction of extended office space, lounge areas and additional butler kitchen.

Jones said the home is a nod to local midcentury modern architectural forms that capture the essence of the modern American West. It features a butterfly roof and contrasting horizontal lines.

“The living spaces in the home include a great room surrounded by water, a master kitchen that thoughtfully integrates beauty, function and views, a master suite with an intimate and private outdoor environment, and a sky suite providing a 360-degree view of the entire Las Vegas Valley,” Jones said.

No. 2

The second highest listing entering 2024 is for $29.9 million for a two-story home at 761 Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services who tracks the luxury market.

It measures 15,600 square feet with eight bedrooms, 10 baths and a five-car garage. Built in 2016 by Sun West Custom Homes, it sits on 1.23 acres. Dan Coletti with Sun West Luxury Realty is the listing agent.

No. 3

A Southern Highlands estate at 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for $25 million. It measures more than 18,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 13 baths. It sits on 1.36 acres.

Called “Villa Diamonte,” the home completed about six months ago is considered an entertainer’s dream with a lower-level bar area, lounge, wine room, karaoke room, theater and resort-style pool, according to listing agent Ivan Sher with IS Luxury. Features include an elevator, casita and guesthouses.

“The architectural blend of Santa Barbara elegance and modern sophistication shines through pocket sliding doors, coffered ceilings and a grand kitchen,” Sher said.

No. 4

The fourth highest listing is for $22.45 million at 5 Promontory Pointe Lane in the Pointe enclave in The Ridges in Summerlin. Built in 2009, the three-story home measures nearly 15,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 6½ baths. It has a six-car garage.

Gavin Ernstone, broker-owner of Simply Vegas is the listing agent.

The home underwent a $6 million renovation. It has multiple pocketing door systems, a large balcony with dining and a full outdoor kitchen, Ernstone said.

There’s a lounge, sauna, yoga studio, steam shower, soaking tub and private outdoor bath. Other features include a state-of-the-art movie theater, game room, loft area and negative-edge pool.

No. 5

The No. 5 listing is for $22 million at 587 Lairmont in MacDonald Highlands.

The three-story home with a basement measures 17,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 12 baths.

The home has a car elevator and a 5,000-square-foot underground car museum and showroom, which listing agent Ashlee Neshkoff with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties said is perfect for a car collector by holding up to 26 vehicles. There is space for four cars in an upstairs garage.

The home has frontage on the fourth hole of Dragon Ridge Country Club. It has a resort-style spa room with Jacuzzi, steam/dry saunas and gym. There’s a movie theater, outdoor roof deck overlooking the Strip. wine bar, private double office spaces with outdoor deck and a large prep kitchen.

No. 6

The sixth highest listing is for $23.5 million at 11051 Witchcraft Court in the Summit Club in Summerlin. Listed by Lillie Shines with Coldwell Banker Premier.

Finished in late 2021, the corner lot is 1.16 acres and is along the 10th hole. The one-story main home measures 7,727 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths, gym, a flex room and four-car garage. There’s a two-story casita of 2,100 square feet with a private entrance. It has five bedrooms and three full baths, one half bathroom and a two-car garage.

The main house features retractable glass walls that open and create a seamless indoor and outdoor living area. Looking out from the home there’s two zero-edge pools, two spas — one of which is private and accessible from the primary suite. There’s three retractable flat-screen televisions, an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

The kitchen/great room is considered the hub of the home that can access other areas of the home from a flex room, secondary bedrooms, pool, gym, casita and elevator to a rooftop deck.

No. 7

The No. 7 listing is for $19.99 million at 1469 MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands. The two-story home listed by Sher measures 12,795 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths, two powder rooms, a four-car garage. It sit on a 1-acre lot.

There’s a double-island kitchen, two wet bars and multiple fireplaces. It also has a rooftop deck, movie theater, wine cellar, meditation/yoga room and wet/dry sauna.

Sher said the rear grounds are an entertainer’s dream with a pool and spa, outdoor fireplaces, putting green and outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, a golf-car garage and lounging spaces.

No. 8

The No. 8 listing is for $18 million at 45 Club Vista Drive in Anthem Country Club. The two-story home measures 11,132 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths and a six-car garage. Built in 2001, it sits on 1.2 acres.

Listing agent Zar Zanganeh with the Agency Las Vegas said it’s the highest elevated lot above the golf course. There’s a detached guest house, with a great room, two bedrooms, two baths and two-car garage.