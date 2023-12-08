$25M Spanish Trail compound leads November sales

There were 96 sales of $1 million and higher in November, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

A two-story home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $5.65 million. It was the No. 3 sale for November luxury homes. (Simply Vegas)

A new home on Sanctuary Peak in Ascaya sold for $5.4 million. It was fifth on the list for November luxury homes. ( IS Luxury)

This MacDonald Highlands home tied for fifth place in November luxury home sales. It sold for $5.4 million. (Simply Vegas)

Just as it was when it was being constructed and then sitting idle for years, the palatial estate of the Prince of Brunei is shrouded in mystery — this time for its $25 million sale and details about the buyer and their intention.

Ivan Sher, owner of IS Luxury who represents the prince, and Michelle Sullivan of Douglas Elliman of Nevada who represents the buyer, STLV Properties LLC of Sparks, have nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from talking about the sale and any future plans of the estate sold by Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

The sale ties for the Multiple Listing Service record of $25 million for a MacDonald Highlands home that sold in 2021, but it falls short of the $30 million that singer Celine Dion got for her home in The Summit Club in May. That sale, however, was not on the MLS, but sold privately off market.

There were 96 sales of $1 million and higher in November, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. That’s the fewest since 77 sales in February but exceeds the 71 in November 2022 when the market was hurt by rising interest rates. There are 151 luxury sales pending.

Prince Bolkiah’s 16-acre estate at 99 Spanish Gate Drive in Spanish Trail has been called an “unfinished masterpiece-to-be and a Las Vegas legacy,” according to Sher’s listing.

There are more than 25 bedrooms and 46 baths in 10 buildings and 110,320 square feet of living space. The main house measures 37,466 square feet and boasts five bedrooms and eight baths. It has a dining hall, music room and entertainment room.

The estate has an athletic club spanning 47,367 square feet that features a badminton court, squash court, spa, indoor pool, bowling alley, nightclub, guest suite and 10 baths.

There are two guest homes, villas, a study pavilion and a carriage house providing additional living space.

And a caretaker residence with seven bedrooms. It has landscaped grounds with a tennis court, garden terraces and three pools.

Other top sales

The $25 million sale is among six that surpassed $5 million in November.

A Tournament Hills home on Greensboro Lane in Summerlin sold for $6 million. Measuring 9,039 square feet, it has six bedrooms and eight baths.

Listing agent Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas said the two-story home underwent a full-gut renovation that added designer details and high-end finishes and fixtures.

The home has parquet flooring and a sculptural staircase. There’s an in-law suite and study with a marble fireplace. The primary bedroom is upstairs where there’s also an en suite office. There are three en suite bedrooms upstairs where there’s a central family lounge and beverage bar. The backyard is newly landscaped and has a covered kitchen.

Don Kuhl with Douglas Elliman of Nevada is the buyer’s agent.

A two-story home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $5.65 million. It measures 6,414 square feet with five bedrooms and 5½ baths.

Gavin Ernstone, owner of Simply Vegas, who is the listing agent and buyer’s agent, said the home has a “chic” open floor plan home and has incredibly high build quality, superb finishes and golf course views.

There’s dual primary suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.

The great room features a glass wine cellar, modern fireplace and “an ultra-cool indoor/outdoor bar,” Ernstone said.

The huge pocket doors and windows create a seamless transition to the resort-style backyard with its pool and spa, covered dining and lounge areas and fire features.

The primary suite upstairs showcases golf course and mountain views and has a luxurious bath, two walk-in closets and a huge balcony, Ernstone said. The secondary bedrooms all have en suite baths and walk-in closets.

A six-car garage includes a showcase garage, with viewing area from the entry courtyard.

A new one-story home on Sanctuary Court in Ascaya in Henderson sold for $5.5 million. It measures 5,262 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths. Designed by studio g Architecture, the home features open-plan living spaces lined with walls of glass. Some of its features include a chef’s kitchen, four-car garage and a 976-square-foot covered patio that overlooks a pool and spa.

Melissa Tomastik with UMRO Realty Corp. was the listing agent while Lisa Lopez with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the buyer’s agent.

Another new home on Sanctuary Peak in Ascaya sold for $5.4 million.

The two stories with five bedrooms and 5½ baths measures 5,718 square feet. It has a six-car garage.

It has a courtyard featuring a captivating fireplace that opens up to a pivoting entry door, according to listing agent Ida Doman with IS Luxury.

The home has neutral shades, elegant lighting, high ceilings, a linear fireplace centered on a porcelain wall and floating staircase that Doman said creates an exquisite ambiance. It has a theater room and a dining room with a wine-whiskey bar “to create the ambiance for premium entertainment,” she said.

Two primary suites, one on each level, offer spalike baths and customized walk-in closets. There’s a private guest house for visitors and space that can be used as an office or gym. An outdoor oasis with built-in kitchen has fire features and a pool and spa.

Robert Barnhart with Luxurious Real Estate was the buyer’s agent.

Also selling for $5.4 million was a MacDonald Highlands home in Henderson on Saint Croix Street.

Measuring 11,303 square feet with six bedrooms and nine baths, the two-story home overlooks the 18th green and Dragon Ridge Country Club.

The home features a circular driveway with a portico leading to a courtyard entry. Once inside, you’ll find a grand foyer with 28-foot ceiling, dual 21-step staircases, a formal living room/fireplace and 22-foot long formal dining room, according to Mark Frye with Simply Vegas, who served as a listing agent and buyer’s agent.

A chef’s kitchen boasts two islands. There’s a wet bar and built-in fish tank, family room with entertainment wall and walk-in wine cellar. Three bedrooms are located downstairs along with a fitness room, dry sauna, massage and spa rooms.

The home features three upstairs bedroom suites along with a theater room and two expansive balconies. The backyard has a pool and spa and multiple patios.