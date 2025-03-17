A look at the top 5 February luxury home sales

An Anthem Country Club home set the high mark for sales in February at $7.8 million.

The home showcases ceilings that are 12 feet in the bedroom and 19 feet in the great room. It has an open floor plan with pocket doors that the listing said is ideal for indoor and outdoor living. (AVIA Media Group)

The two-story home with a basement measures 14,703 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, 13 baths and an eight-car garage. (AVIA Media Group)

The rooftop entertainment deck showcases 360-degree views of the Strip, mountains, city and golf course. (AVIA Media Group)

The home is on the golf course in Anthem Country Club. (AVIA Media Group)

The home is on the golf course. (AVIA Media Group)

Each of the seven en suite bedrooms have custom walk-in closets and direct access to either the backyard or a private balcony. (AVIA Media Group)

The home features a gourmet kitchen with a full catering kitchen. It also has a large central island. (AVIA Media Group)

This home in Anthem Country Club sold for $7.8 million in February. (AVIA Media Group)

The most expensive luxury home sale in Las Vegas in February was $7.8 million for a home in Anthem Country Club. (AVIA Media Group)

An Anthem Country Club home set the high mark for sales in February at $7.8 million while former Las Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco sold his Summerlin home for nearly a $500,000 profit.

Telesco paid $4.95 million in March 2024 for the single-story home in The Ridges built in 2020 and renovated in 2021. He sold it in February for $5.4 million, according to public records.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the listing agent as he was when the home was bought; while Maureen Robison with LVREAL was the buyer’s agent.

The home measures 5,041 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths and a three-car garage.

The home showcases ceilings that are 12 feet in the bedroom and 19 feet in the great room. It has an open floor plan with pocket doors that the listing said is ideal for indoor and outdoor living.

The main features include a fully equipped modern kitchen, Viking appliances, built-in coffee maker, dual dishwashers and a walk-in pantry. There’s a climate-controlled 250-plus bottle wine cellar, 20-foot pocket doors and a fireplace feature wall.

The primary suite is private and separate from other rooms. It has a spa-like bath with a steam shower, large soaking tub, oversized closet with island.

The home has a private courtyard entry. The backyard consists of low-maintenance landscape, artificial turf, a 1,100-square-f00t covered patio with custom built-in barbecue area, pool with waterfalls, fire feature and a zero-edge spa with upper seating area. The home sits on .035 acres.

The No. 1 sale in February for $7.8 million was facilitated by Michelle Sullivan, a Realtor with Douglas Elliman of Nevada who represented both the buyer and seller.

Sullivan called it an “exquisite modern estate,” nestled within the exclusive guard-gated Anthem Country Club, and “the ultimate entertainer’s paradise.”

The two-story home with a basement measures 14,703 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, 13 baths and an eight-car garage.

Set on the golf course and enhanced by an additional private gate, the custom home has a 22-foot-high foyer, striking floating glass staircase, wine bar and automated pocket doors create a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience.

Each of the seven en suite bedrooms have custom walk-in closets and direct access to either the backyard or a private balcony.

There’s an infinity-edge pool and spa, a separate pool house that can serve as a casita. The backyard has a grill and fireplace.

The home also features an eight-seat theater, a gourmet kitchen with a full catering kitchen, an office with an adjoining lounge and a fitness room. The home has solar panels.

The rooftop entertainment deck showcases 360-degree views of the Strip, mountains, city and golf course, Sullivan said.

The No. 2 sale was for $6.5 million in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

The two-story home measures 8,343 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage.

Gavin Ernstone with Simply Vegas was the listing agent while Tatiana Moody with Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

Ernstone said the home boasts Strip, mountains and golf course views from nearly every window. Sitting on 0.63 acres, the recently refurbished property has “sleek, modern finishes and features a spectacular floating staircase.”

Besides the five bedrooms with one primary suite upstairs and one downstairs, the home has an office.

“The upstairs primary suite is truly special with unobstructed city views, spa-like bathroom with large soaking tub and fireplace, two exceptional closets — one of which looks more like a designer boutique — and enormous wraparound balcony,” Ernstone said.

The kitchen is loaded with high-end appliances and rich cabinetry. The great room has powered pocketing doors for an easy transition to the resort-like backyard and features a unique swim-up indoor/outdoor bar, Ernstone said.

“Entertainers will also love the plush movie theater, showcase wine cellar and billiards area while spa enthusiasts will appreciate the wellness room which features both a sauna and steam shower,” Ernstone said.

The No. 3 sale was for $6.12 million in MacDonald Highlands for a one-story home that measures 5,771 square feet with four bedrooms, five baths and four-car garage that is air conditioned. It sits on 0.39 acres and is located on a corner lot with no neighbors on either side.

Nicole Ng-Houng with Signature Real Estate Group was the listing agent while Cody Sanders with The Agency Las Vegas as the buyer’s agent.

The listing said the Richard Luke-designed home is an open-concept home that features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line Wolf stainless steel appliances.

“The luxurious primary suite includes a private office/study with panoramic views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip,” the listing said.

The No. 4 sale was for $6.1 million at Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin. The two-story home measures 7,519 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a four-car garage.

Sher was the listing agent while Anthony Spiegel with Lusso Residential Sales &Investment was the buyer’s agent.

Sher said the home blends luxury and function in every detail.

“A picturesque approach with stately palms and an art-filled walkway leads to the grand entrance,” Sher said. “Inside, open truss ceilings, frescoed barrel vaults and rich wood-paneling create a perfect balance of rustic charm and artistic elegance.”

The kitchen combines professional efficiency with inviting style, while the wet bar showcases art and scenic views, Sher said.

The master suite features a fireplace, garage-door-style windows overlooking the yard, and a spa-like bath. Upstairs, the bedrooms open to a large balcony.

Outdoors, there’s a lagoon pool, lap pool, firepit and a roofed living area with a fireplace, television, dining space and a basketball court. With over 7,500 square feet of living space and 1,284 square feet of garage parking, this home is perfect for luxury living and entertaining, the listing said.

The No. 5 sale was for $5.5 million in Augusta Canyon in Southern Highlands. The one-story home with 5,750 square feet has four bedrooms, five baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.62 acres.

Allen Hamika with Wall Street Realty was the listing agent while Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the buyer’s agent.

The listing described the home as having luxurious marble countertops throughout and the bedrooms have their own en suite bathroom.

Designed for both relaxation and entertainment, the home has a spacious game room with a wet bar, a dedicated office space and a sophisticated wine display. There’s also a gym. The gourmet kitchen is complemented by high-end finishes and Miele appliances. The residence features luxurious marble countertops throughout and offers four spacious bedrooms, each with its own en suite bath.

There were 150 sales in February of $1 million and above, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, up from 118 in January. That’s the highest February in history, beating the 144 in February 2024 but doesn’t account for any price increases. The average sales price was $1.9 million.

There were 18 sales of $3 million and above, down from 19 in January. There were 13 in February 2024.

Rob Jensen with the Rob Jensen Co. said there were 11 sales of $4 million and above, the most in February since there were eight in 2021.

There were 25 between $2 million and $2.99 million, the most since there were 19 in 2021.