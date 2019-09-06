103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe’s Lake Las Vegas estate lists for $4.75M – VIDEO

By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions
September 6, 2019 - 4:36 pm
 

The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses and upscale living define the exclusive landscape.

But it’s the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.

Owned by reality television producer Nigel Lythgoe and his former wife, Bonnie, the three-story, five-bedroom home returns to the market listed at $4.75 million.

The luxurious and sprawling home on the south shore of the 320-acre, man-made lake overlooks Reflection Bay Golf Club and features an elevator, a five-car garage, golf cart parking, wine room and a sunken bar with marble countertops. Its infinity pool includes a swim-up bar and a hot tub with a framed view of the lake where the Electric Craft boat is parked at the dock down a stone staircase that is lined with palms and bougainvillea.

“When the owners came out here, they found Lake Las Vegas to be such a peaceful place, tranquil, serene,” said Denise Reichartz, a Realtor with the Ivan Sher group, under the umbrella of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. “They used this home as a retreat. There is nothing like this waterfront property. You see the golf course. You see the mountains. And the house itself appealed to them.”

The sprawling home was built in 2002, the same year Celine Dion was building a home on Lake Las Vegas and the Ritz Carlton was readying to open. Lythgoe, producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” bought the home in 2005 and has placed it on the market twice over the years.

“They have all the patio areas for entertaining,” Reichartz, said. “You can buzz down to the village, pick up some groceries, come back, sit outside, have a glass of wine. It’s relaxing. It’s peaceful.”

Angled ceilings, rounded walls, solid doors and natural lighting create an airy feel. The kitchen’s elaborate Christians custom cabinetry, mahogany countertops, farmhouse sink and kitchen window lend to a traditional country estate aesthetic. It’s outfitted with professional ovens, a large, walk-in pantry and a kitchen nook leading to a balcony

The suite-sized master bedroom comes with a coffee bar and more panoramic views and has mother-of-pearl inlaid in the master bath tile. The lower level has a game room, theater room and a curious child’s bedroom. The latter, built like a large diorama with two twin beds, a sky mural and a glass wall has a small luxury entry, also with a glass wall.

Even with all of this, the home’s strongest appeal might lie in its location. As Reichartz said. There are a finite number of waterfront properties in Las Vegas.

So why sell?

“Having just built a home in Barbados I need to let this magnificent house go,” Lythgoe said in an email. “I will certainly miss the awesome golf courses and cruising around the beautiful lake.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
The Spencer W. Kimball Scout Reservation, which sits near Mountain Springs, is owned by the Boy ...
Boy Scouts camp in Mount Potosi marketed for future luxury development
By Jeffrey Meehan Real Estate Millions

Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial brokerage, is marketing some 1,150 acres of land in Mount Potosi, home to the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council’s camp, at a listing price of $90 million, according to a press release from Newmark.

 
Vegas couple remodels retirement home into mini-mansion— VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

After more than 10 years, the Raes are moving again. This time, to a home half the size in Sun City, Summerlin, that they’ve already customized, decorated and outfitted with the finest accouterments.

This Richard Luke collection home in MacDonald Highlands has listed for $3.25 million. (Synergy ...
New Las Vegas mansions draw celebrities
By Buck Wargo • Real Estate Millions

Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain and two YouTube sensations are among the high-profile buyers of the 20 highest priced newly constructed luxury homes closed in 2019.

Axis by Pardee in Henderson sold 12 homes priced at $1 million and more so far this year. (Bass ...
Luxury new home closings of $1 million-plus up 41 percent in 2019
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The new home luxury market is surging during the first six months of 2019 despite a decline in the housing market overall, and MacDonald Highlands and Summerlin continue to dominate the marketplace with a combined 80 new home closings of $1 million or more.

Market has 63 listings of $5 million or more
Market has 63 listings of $5 million or more
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sales of existing luxury homes in Southern Nevada remains strong and shows no signs of slowing through the end of the year as the influx of Californians buying up properties continues.

 
Rhodes’ Spanish Hills home leads top resales of 2019 — VIDEO
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

An uber luxury Spanish Hills home lived in by its builder Jim Rhodes that set the second highest resale value in Las Vegas history at $16 million tops the list for the most expensive sale so far in 2019.

 
Blue Heron leader in the Vegas modern movement
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Blue Heron’s newest game-changer is emulated in its Vegas Modern 001 (VM001). The new 14,100-square-foot, three-level show home at 685 Dragon Peak Drive inside the prestigious Macdonald Highlands Dragons Reserve.