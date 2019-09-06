‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe’s Lake Las Vegas estate lists for $4.75M – VIDEO

The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses and upscale living define the exclusive landscape.

The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses and upscale living define the exclusive landscape.

But it’s the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.

Owned by reality television producer Nigel Lythgoe and his former wife, Bonnie, the three-story, five-bedroom home returns to the market listed at $4.75 million.

The luxurious and sprawling home on the south shore of the 320-acre, man-made lake overlooks Reflection Bay Golf Club and features an elevator, a five-car garage, golf cart parking, wine room and a sunken bar with marble countertops. Its infinity pool includes a swim-up bar and a hot tub with a framed view of the lake where the Electric Craft boat is parked at the dock down a stone staircase that is lined with palms and bougainvillea.

“When the owners came out here, they found Lake Las Vegas to be such a peaceful place, tranquil, serene,” said Denise Reichartz, a Realtor with the Ivan Sher group, under the umbrella of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. “They used this home as a retreat. There is nothing like this waterfront property. You see the golf course. You see the mountains. And the house itself appealed to them.”

The sprawling home was built in 2002, the same year Celine Dion was building a home on Lake Las Vegas and the Ritz Carlton was readying to open. Lythgoe, producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” bought the home in 2005 and has placed it on the market twice over the years.

“They have all the patio areas for entertaining,” Reichartz, said. “You can buzz down to the village, pick up some groceries, come back, sit outside, have a glass of wine. It’s relaxing. It’s peaceful.”

Angled ceilings, rounded walls, solid doors and natural lighting create an airy feel. The kitchen’s elaborate Christians custom cabinetry, mahogany countertops, farmhouse sink and kitchen window lend to a traditional country estate aesthetic. It’s outfitted with professional ovens, a large, walk-in pantry and a kitchen nook leading to a balcony

The suite-sized master bedroom comes with a coffee bar and more panoramic views and has mother-of-pearl inlaid in the master bath tile. The lower level has a game room, theater room and a curious child’s bedroom. The latter, built like a large diorama with two twin beds, a sky mural and a glass wall has a small luxury entry, also with a glass wall.

Even with all of this, the home’s strongest appeal might lie in its location. As Reichartz said. There are a finite number of waterfront properties in Las Vegas.

So why sell?

“Having just built a home in Barbados I need to let this magnificent house go,” Lythgoe said in an email. “I will certainly miss the awesome golf courses and cruising around the beautiful lake.”