46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Architects trade Ridges mansion for 1950s midcentury ranch — VIDEO

By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions
December 30, 2019 - 8:52 am
 
Updated December 30, 2019 - 10:20 am

High-end luxury resort designers John Klai and Jon Sparer were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community The Ridges.

Their five-bedroom, nine-bath, tri-level home, affectionately named “J2,” offered sweeping views of the golf course through its 24-foot window walls. The master suite took up an entire floor and more than 5,000 square feet of the home was dedicated to an entertainment space outfitted with two Brunswick bowling lanes.

A sculptural element the size and shape of the wing of a 747 airplane topped the architecturally significant home emphasizing quality, privacy and high design. Built to entertain, it looked and accommodated as an exclusive luxury resort.

But there was a small problem.

“We found ourselves, more often than not, driving home to consolidate to get one vehicle to come back downtown,” Klai said. “And downtown became a destination for us — unlike 10 years ago.”

Both wanted to return to the heart of the city and to live in a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s.

“We knew we wanted this neighborhood,” Sparer said. “We have a lot of friends living in this neighborhood. It’s super friendly. It’s a real gayborhood as well.”

The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost-ineffective, and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.

“It was just perfect,” Sparer said. “Everybody in the neighborhood knew this house. Everybody had been in it. We didn’t waste any time buying it. Ashby is kind of the major street for the neighborhood.”

“We say it’s the bridal street of the neighborhood,” Klai said. “It’s the Pinto Lane, South of Charleston Boulevard, is what I say.”

“It still has gravel for the horses on the side of the street,” Sparer added.

To which Klai pointed out: “Well, a horse used to live here. We get to hear stories about Jack the Horse.”

The two designers, celebrities in their field, responsible for high-end resorts in Las Vegas and Macau are standing in the courtyard of their new home at 2601 Ashby Ave., a series of intimate, clean, landscaped and decorated spaces that were created by replacing the home’s large grassy lawn with a casita and garage that impeccably matches the home.

Soon the sun will set, the sconces will turn on, creating dramatic shadows of the weeping mortar, and the house, powered by solar and completely off the grid, will be lit, accentuating its awnings, landscaping, architectural elements and well-placed landscaping.

They had bought the home in January 2017, gutted it and spent the next two years remodeling, building off its initial bones, adding insulating in the walls for the first time in the home’s history and adding double insulating in the ceiling. They’d replaced the roof’s Spanish tiles that were weighing down the structure with asphalt shingles, and buried the power lines. They installed new sewer lines, created private courtyards throughout and replaced the original backyard pool, added outdoor seating and dining areas and staggered the surrounding walls (one of them featuring a commissioned mural by artist Juan Muniz) for privacy.

What was once a 1,100-square-foot home was expanded to 3,940 square feet in the 1960s (with the addition of a large living room and entertainment space). It’s now 4,250 square feet — a downsizing for Klai and Sparer.

The men said they were happy to leave the posh and exclusive luxury for a return to neighborly Mayberry with events called “Wine Walks,” “Margarita Mondays” and “Sip and Salvage” (for the neighbors to remove from the home what they wanted, before it was gutted).

“When we first told people that we were going to be moving here, they’d say, ‘You’re moving where?’ And I would say, ‘We are moving to 1962 — because that’s what it is (like) living here,’” Sparer said.

“We know all of the neighbors. Everybody knows everybody. There are kids on bikes. Everyone is walking their dogs. There are people pushing baby carriages. Everybody stops and talks to each other. It’s amazing.”

The day they moved in they had 140 neighbors in the house as part of three-home inaugural charity wine walk that a neighbor had launched.

“That’s why we’re down here,” Sparer said. “And between John and I, we are downtown all the time. It is amazing. We are five minutes from the university. We were just at a lecture. John sponsors the whole Klai Juba Law Lecture Series so we were down there last night. I ride my bike downtown to get my hair cut or go to the AIA (American Institute of Architects) offices.

“It’s crazy how close everything is. The Smith Center, the airport or the Strip.”

During the time they spent rebuilding the ranch home they kept its bones and original weeping mortar intact.

They added the casita and garage separately to avoid disturbing the footprint. They kept a large pine tree, which they built a deck around; a eucalyptus tree; the lemon tree; and an oak tree.

The main entrance to the home, once facing the corner of Ashby and Strong, was moved to the home’s east side and is accessible through its courtyard where four arched French doors replaced the arch windows from the original home.

The doors open to large entertainment space, filled with art, books, design and stylish furniture that steps up into the kitchen, dining and living room.

To create more volume in a home with 8-foot ceilings, they exposed its original wood bones, whitewashed them and outfitted them with LED lighting.

Shag area rugs, clean-lined furniture with bold colors and mixed patterns, sculptures and local artwork fill the living areas. In the living room, a large fireplace separates the two rooms while a bookcase stretches along the wall connecting them. A secret door leads to two guest bedrooms, one of which had once been the tack room for Jack the Horse and a bathroom.

The entire original house, which is now their master bedroom and office. The original front door, flanked by glass brick, opens to an enclosed outdoor patio space and into the former living room with its original fireplace.

A step-down sleeping area and master bath is on the far end. Its ceiling has been removed to expose the whitewashed lumber, adding more height and texture.

The home, they said, has great bones and allowed them to work with it. The neighbors are glad they kept the weeping mortar and Mrs. Porter’s lemon tree.

So is Heidi Swank, executive director of Nevada Preservation Foundation, downtown resident and champion of mid-mod’s place in Las Vegas history.

“Not everybody understands weeping mortar, Swank said. “Weeping mortar is one of the most endangered architectural features. They see it and knock it off to make a sleek surface.”

But, she said, the weeping mortar accentuates these mid-mod ranch houses with long low lines.

She’s also happy to see that they’d removed the Spanish tile roof that was damaging the home. What people do with their mid-mod marvels is always up to them, Swank said.

“Every person in the house is a new chapter.”

It’s the previous chapters of 2601 Ashby that engage Klai and Sparer as much as their own.

“Our next-door neighbor grew up in that house and the neighbor across the street grew up in the neighborhood,” Sparer said. “He used to play in this house as a kid. That’s what this neighborhood is all about.”

Additionally, he said, a developer in town remembers when the house was being built as a little boy.

“We had one of the daughters return the other day. She grew up in the house. She lives in Montana now.”

They said they love the camaraderie of their new historical Las Vegas neighborhood.

“Here, people have BYOB’s on Friday afternoons. They have ‘Coffee on the Curb’ on Sunday mornings. We’re hosting progressive dinners,” Klai said.

And the once-“pinky beige house” belonging to Mrs. Porter maintains its architectural integrity and boasts on its exterior a repeating mid-mod motif designed by artistic iron works after a pattern in her home.

The house, now off the grid is insulated, has new infrastructure and, as Klai said, has “legs for another 50 years.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
Frank Napoli II with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services fills his classic cars with toys for need ...
Realtors give back to community this holiday
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Driving his 1969 silver and black Camaro, Frank Napoli II leads a car caravan of Napoli Group Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS) agents. Each car is filled with unwrapped toys and bound for the first of two wrapping parties in Summerlin hosted by the Department of Family Services.

The master suite opens to an outdoor deck. (Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty)
Edward Homes builds luxury home in MacDonald Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

But nothing symbolizes Edward Homes’ resurgence of a phoenix rising from the ashes than its multimillion spec home Metzka built in MacDonald Highlands that brought Realtors from across Las Vegas to see for the first time during an open house in November.

Luxury Estates International Boxer Floyd Mayweather bought this home at 9504 Kings Gate Court f ...
Realtors wrestle with the sports effect on Vegas housing
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020 and future prospects of landing other professional franchises has Realtors salivating about the opportunities to represent athletes in the purchase of multimillion dollar homes and homeowners selling theirs to them.

Realtor caters to athletes in several states
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

For Tanasha Pettigrew, serving as a Realtor for athletes is more than just helping them buy and sell real estate.

Builders say they are designing bigger and more elaborate garages for luxury homes. (Blue Heron)
Garages play big role in luxury homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

When it comes to luxury homes in Las Vegas, it’s not just about the great room, master bedroom or even the pool. For some, it’s all about the garage.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," in their Las Vegas home du ...
Property Brothers looking for more Vegas remodels to film
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are searching the Las Vegas Valley for homes that are diamonds in the rough: beloved properties with good bones the brothers can transform into the homeowner’s “forever home.”