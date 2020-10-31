Ascaya home lists for nearly $5.5M

It’s a home of understated sophistication, built with quality luxury materials and thoughtfully designed. The owners who built the 6,903-square-foot home in Ascaya in 2017 worked with Las Vegas-based Sun West Custom Homes to create a comfortable modern nest atop the Henderson hilltop. It was one of the first homes in the new luxury residential community that is off Horizon Ridge Parkway east of Green Valley Parkway.

Darin Marques, broker and Realtor with Huntington and Ellis, is the listing agent for the home, which went on the market a few months ago. It’s listed for nearly $5.5 million. A few weeks ago an offer went into escrow, and Marques said the deal is expected to close the first of February. He declined to name the owners, but the Clark County assessor’s office lists the owner as Magnus One Irrevocable Trust.

Marques said the sellers, a couple from Southern California, are still in love with the community and have purchased another lot to build a larger home.

Their previous home sits on 0.59-acre lot, and like most of the community’s 313 homesites, it has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The bar that opens from the kitchen to the graceful pool area gives away that it is a Sun West creation. The master bedroom has a disappearing corner and opens to the resort-like amenity. It’s an ozone pool, which means easier cleaning. The house is full little fine details such as this.

Inside the one-story home are ceiling wood beams that give plenty of warmth to the modern sensibilities of the desert contemporary design. The kitchen is sleek and modern with plenty of custom cabinets that are not noticeable at first glance. It also has Brazilian quartzite waterfall counters and a large pantry. The floors are covered in travertine tile.

A large wine room greets guests at the entry to the left. The elegant formal dining room is adjacent. To the right is an office with a glass door and a movie theater/lounge, which can be closed off with a soundproof curtain. Another interesting detail of the home is the etched volcanic stone covering a portion of some walls.

The house has five bedrooms, including a casita, and five and a half baths. It’s all controlled by smart technology that makes it easy to adjust the lights, sound and temperature. The four-car garage measures 1,335 square feet.

Ascaya, which rests nearly 1,000 feet above the valley floor, has drawn attention from sports figures and celebrities. This month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased a 6.3-acre lot in Ascaya for $6 million. Davis can see the Raiders stadium from where his new home will be constructed.

Marques was the listing agent for Ascaya for five years after it reopened in 2014 when the economy was recovering from the Great Recession. He said the community has about 20 homes under construction and about 20 residences.

It opened a $25 million clubhouse in 2017. The two-level facility has a gym, outdoor pool, meeting rooms, bar, lounge, kitchen and other amenities and measures 23,000 square feet. It and the sales center were designed by John E. Sather, AIA, of Arizona-based Swaback Partners.

Marques said many of his clients are moving here from California, New York and Chicago. They want to move into a home that is already built. He said he believes Ascaya will see more activity as those new homes go on the resale market.

“The community is starting to come alive,” he said.

Ascaya borders Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, which is home to bighorn sheep, desert tortoises and ancient rock petroglyphs.

Marques has been named the listing agent for Shea Homes Trilogy in Summerlin, a resort-style, age-qualified community. Although most of his business is in the ultra-luxury market, he has knowledge of all aspects of the Las Vegas real estate landscape. As a Las Vegas native he has seen how the city has grown over the decades.

He said his clients are “flooding in from California” and are spending a few days to get to know the different areas of the valley. He said different communities appeal to different California residents.

“They want to understand the community. What is Henderson like? What is Summerlin like? They want to select the community they want to live in,” Marques said. “ People who come in from Newport tend to love Summerlin. People who live in Calabasas like hill areas and like Henderson more.”

He said he is seeing people move here and really looking at the amenities. “What fits their lifestyle, their day.”

Although wealthy buyers are looking to build bigger homes to include movie theaters and gyms and backyard paradises, he sees people still wanting to know about what their community offers: Where is the gym? What kind of restaurants and shopping are nearby and how far is the airport?

Another trend Marque has noticed with his luxury homebuyers moving to Las Vegas from large urban areas is that most don’t want to build, but those who do are purchasing a production home from $1 million to $1.5 million and living in it while their new home is built. He said they plan to sell it after they move into their new home.

That, coupled with locals who have sold their homes to Southern Californians and others moving to the valley and are now looking to buy again, means the Las Vegas real estate market is “not going to slow down anytime soon,” he said.