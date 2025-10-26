Ascaya unveils new $11.6M home; debuts condominium

This fall, two new architectural statements take shape on the mountainside — Desert Design Study Home 11 by studio g ARCHITECTURE and The Canyon Residences, a limited collection of horizontal condominiums designed and built by Blue Heron — each reflecting a distinct evolution of Ascaya’s vision.

From the moment you begin the ascent to Ascaya, the desert gives way to sculpted stone walls, angular silhouettes, and a sense of calm that only elevation provides. High above the Las Vegas Valley, the guard-gated community continues to define the pinnacle of modern desert living. Regarded as one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in the West, Ascaya is known for its million-dollar homesites, architectural homes, and private club-style amenities that rival a world-class resort. This fall, two new architectural statements take shape on the mountainside — Desert Design Study Home 11 by studio g ARCHITECTURE and The Canyon Residences, a limited collection of horizontal condominiums designed and built by Blue Heron — each reflecting a distinct evolution of Ascaya’s vision.

Since its inception, Ascaya has served as a living gallery of modern desert architecture. Rather than impose uniformity, the developer invited leading architects to interpret what desert modernism could be on a mountainside carved from ancient rock. That vision gave rise to the Desert Design Study program — a series of one-of-a-kind homes that demonstrate how contemporary architecture can merge with the Mojave’s contours, light, and views.

Now, on the market, the newest Desert Design Study Home at 11 Chisel Crest Court, offered at $11.6 million, is an architectural tour de force that emerges from the canyon wall and cantilevers outward toward the horizon. Set on a private corner homesite, the residence commands 270-degree views of the Strip, surrounding mountains, and open desert. Its bold geometry and signature fire feature create a dramatic sense of arrival, while 11-foot Styline window walls, European oak floors, and a restrained natural palette blur the divide between interior and exterior. The primary living spaces occupy the upper level to capture panoramic vistas; below, an entertainment lounge, guest suites, and attached casita nestle into the slope. The kitchen centers on Miele appliances, a PITT cooktop, and a full secondary prep kitchen. Finishes include 20 slabs of Taj Mahal quartzite, imported tile, designer fixtures, an elevator, Crestron home automation, and an eight-car garage.

Equally striking, The Canyon Residences reinterpret Ascaya’s architectural DNA and are furnished by Blue Heron Atelier, the award-winning design-build firm behind some of the community’s most celebrated homes. Recognized by Mansion Global as one of the five condominium developments worldwide launching sales in 2025, the collection introduces a limited series of horizontal condominiums that blend the scale and privacy of a single-family home with the ease of a lock-and-leave lifestyle.

Within The Canyon, three distinct residence types — Villa, Garden, and Penthouse — offer variations in elevation and view. Standalone Villa Residences extend outward with wide terraces oriented toward mountain ridges and valley views. Garden Residences open directly to private landscaped patios, while Penthouse Residences maximize long views of the Strip and valley below. All emphasize open-plan interiors, natural materials, and indoor-outdoor flow — hallmarks of Ascaya’s desert modernist approach.

Priced from the high $2 millions, the three- and four-bedroom residences feature dual primary suites, deep overhangs, natural-stone façades, and floor-to-ceiling glass that fosters an authentic connection to the desert while ensuring energy efficiency and serenity. Each single-story home features a private two-car garage with direct access to the residence. The first completed model homes are now available to tour and non-refundable reservations are being accepted, with sales launching and first move-ins scheduled for this December.

“With The Canyon Residences, we’re seeing interest from current Ascaya homesite owners who want to live within Ascaya while their custom homes are under construction, as well as from local buyers looking to simplify life,” said Melissa Tomastik, director of sales at Ascaya. “Many Las Vegas residents are moving from larger single-family homes to something more effortless to maintain, while buyers from cities in California and Arizona are either migrating to Las Vegas or considering The Canyon Residences as an ideal lock-and-leave second home.”

Homeowners at The Canyon Residences enjoy access to an exclusive set of wellness-focused amenities, including five pools with spas and two wellness parks, each with a sauna and cold plunge. Designed around movement and mindfulness, these spaces include open lawns for yoga, shaded seating for reflection, and panoramic mountain views. In addition to these private enclave spaces, The Canyon Residences owners enjoy access to the full suite of Ascaya amenities.

A main draw to life within the gates of Ascaya is its sense of ease and belonging. The community functions much like a private club — without membership dues — where architecture and hospitality intersect. Residents gather at the 23,000-square-foot clubhouse for chef-driven dinners, wellness classes, and community events set against panoramic Strip views. The space includes a resort-style pool, fitness and yoga studios, a private dining room, and expansive terraces designed for connection and conversation. Beyond the clubhouse, residents enjoy tennis and pickleball courts, a family park, and miles of scenic trails that wind through the mountainside.

Located in the McCullough Range above Henderson, Ascaya sits just 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Harry Reid International Airport, yet feels a world apart. The elevation brings cooler temperatures, wide-open skies, and quiet — a contrast to the energy of the valley below. Nearby, residents enjoy access to Henderson’s top schools, golf courses, and shopping, along with the region’s expanding culinary and cultural scene. It’s this blend of seclusion and connectivity that continues to draw both local and out-of-state buyers to Ascaya’s mountainside.

As Las Vegas’s luxury real estate market continues to attract global attention, local buyers remain a defining presence at Ascaya, followed closely by those from California seeking the desert’s mix of privacy and proximity. With the debut of The Canyon Residences this December, the community enters a new era — expanding the ways people can live within its gates while remaining true to its architectural ideals. Elevated in every sense, Ascaya continues to stand apart as the desert’s living gallery of modern design, where innovation, craftsmanship, and livability converge high above the valley floor.