Athletes highlight 2024 luxury home sales

Several athletes, including members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights, highlighted the high-profile home transactions in 2024.

Built in 2023, the home sits on 0.55 acres and has 11 rooms with six potential bedrooms; one full bathroom; three three-quarter bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The home has views of the 15th fairway at Southern Highlands Golf Club. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The home has two levels. (Rob Jensen Co.)

One of two master baths. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The main-level primary suite has a Venetian plaster fireplace, custom wood accent wall, coffee bar and spa-like bathroom. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The living room leads to the pool aera. (Rob Jensen Co.)

Last year, Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The backyard has a large covered patio, sunken fire pit lounge, outdoor kitchen, infinity spa and resort-style pool. (Rob Jensen Co.)

The kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. (Rob Jensen Co.)

Last year, Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club. (Rob Jensen Co.)

Several athletes, including members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Vegas Golden Knights, highlighted the high-profile home transactions in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while former Washington Commanders head coach and current ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

The Miller sale closed in May for a 7,376 square-foot, two-story home with views of the 15th fairway. Built in 2023, the home sits on 0.55 acres and has 11 rooms with six potential bedrooms; one full bathroom; three three-quarter bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It has a four-car garage.

Miller was a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2018 out of UCLA and has signed a $54 million contract through the 2025 season.

Southern Highlands has long been a draw for Raiders players and coaches with its proximity to their west Henderson practice facility.

Realtor Camila Lincowski with Platinum Real Estate Professionals represented Miller. Rob Jenson, owner of the Rob Jensen Co. was the listing agent for the sellers, Martin and Delilah Mueller, owners of Mueller Custom Cabinetry of Nevada, according to public records.

The listing called the guard-gated and upgraded custom home “a thoughtful design at every turn.” It has Texas limestone, wide-plank European oak floors, quarter-sawn walnut doors, custom stone countertops and backsplash, Restoration Hardware light fixtures and California Closets. Savant home automation controls LED mood lighting, 16 cameras and recessed speakers.

There’s stacking sliders and pocket doors for indoor/outdoor living. The kitchen has a waterfall-edge island and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The living room has a fully outfitted wet bar while the loft also has a wet bar. There’s a view balcony, Sony 4K home theater, home office and gym.

The main-level primary suite has a Venetian plaster fireplace, custom wood accent wall, coffee bar and spa-like bathroom. All additional bedrooms have walk-in closets and access to the zen garden. The backyard has a large covered patio, sunken fire pit lounge, outdoor kitchen, infinity spa, and resort-style pool.

Jensen said the sales price of $1,193 per square foot was a record based on the Multiple Listing Service for Southern Highlands.

“This landmark sale marks the dawn of a new chapter in the ultra high-end real estate market of Southern Highlands,” Jensen said. “With craftsmanship and finishes that rival or surpass the finest residences in The Summit Club and Ascaya, this home sets a new standard of luxury.”

In September, the Southern Highlands home of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the highest priced sale in the valley fetching $8.55 million. Carr left the Raiders a year ago to play for the New Orleans Saints.

The buyer is listed as a trust with Ronald Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, as the trustee, according to Clark County property records. Brown is a wealth management advisor for professional athletes. Stan Hicks with Coldwell Banker Premier was the listing agent while Brandon Rosenthal with Simply Vegas represented the buyer.

The Southern Highlands estate has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms and an eight-car garage. The home designed by Vida Design Studios and built in 2020 by TransCon Pacific in The Estates at Southern Highlands sits on 0.77 acres. The main two-story house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and measures 8,628 square feet. The casita that measures 1,000 square feet has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main residence was designed and built as a true Modern Tuscan Transitional, with a grand open custom-designed interior with high-end finishes and bespoke furnishings, along with designer cabinetry, counter tops, flooring and lighting selections throughout, all handpicked by the owner.

In October, IndyCar driver Colton Herta paid $5.4 million for a home on Dragon Peak Drive in Macdonald Highlands. Built in 2024 and sold by Blue Heron, the two-story home sits atop a cul-de-sac in an enclave with 25 multimillion-dollar homes within the double gates. It has a 1,000-square-foot pool, 360-degree knife-edge pool, outdoor dining area and casita for guests.

Kaori Nagao-Chiti with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent while Gavin Ernstone with Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

“It’s one of four homes on a cul-de-sac and with this home it’s all about privacy,” Nagao-Chiti said.

The No. 3 sale was for $5.1 million on Vintage Canyon Street in Southern Highlands. Built in 2020 and sitting on 0.51 acres, the two-story home measures 6,702 square feet with four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a five-car garage.

Bryan Vollmer of King Realty was the listing agent and buyer’s agent. The seller was GJB Legacy Trust while the buyer was Douglas Adkins, according to property records.

The home has golf course frontage along the15th tee. It home features an elevator, entertainer’s kitchen and theater with seating for six-plus.

The backyard has a resort-story pool and a spa with swim-up bar seating and pool barbecue area. There’s also a putting green.

In April, Rivera and his wife, Stephanie, closed on the new-build in Southern Highlands for $5.06 million, according to public records. The future one-story home sits on 0.61 acres and will measure 5,100 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms. It will have a four-car garage.

To be built by Growth Luxury Homes, the home was listed by Michael Berenguer of Growth Luxury Realty. Eileen Rubalcava with Simple Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

The home is part of the Canyon Collection at Southern Highlands Golf Club. It will have a private gated entry, primary retreat with a spa-inspired bath, couture-style closets. It has a pool and spa.

Rivera was fired by Washington in January and has since landed a role as an NFL analyst for ESPN.

In February, Raider Maxx Crosby paid $5.68 million for a home in the guard-gated enclave of Mountain Trails in Summerlin North bordering Sun City Summerlin, according to Clark County records.

The estate sits on 1.24 acres and the home measures 20,558 square feet with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a six-car garage. Built in 2002, the two-story home has lofty ceilings, marble flooring and expansive windows. Beyond the main living areas, there’s a private screening room, a wine room, a billiards room and a well-equipped home gym.

Listing agent Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International said the “crown jewel of this property is the remarkable indoor basketball court, complete with an upstairs viewing gallery and a convenient kitchenette.”

Outdoors, there an in-ground trampoline and playset and resort-style pool and spa,

Katherine Castro with Realty ONE Group, Inc. represented Crosby.

Sherwood said the previous owners purchased the main home and acquired the lot next door and combined them into one to make a second dwelling with the basketball court. It has a wall to do lacrosse, tennis and volleyball.

In March, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco paid $4.95 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin, according to Clark County records.

Telesco’s single-story home in The Ridges on Night Song Way was built in 2020 and renovated in 2021. It measures 5,041 square feet with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Shawn Sellers, a Realtor with Simply Vegas was the listing agent, while Ivan Sher with IS Luxury represented Telesco. Sellers said the home showcases ceilings that are 12 feet in the bedroom and 19 feet in the great room. It has an open floor plan with pocket doors that he said is ideal for indoor and outdoor living. The main features include a fully equipped modern kitchen, Viking appliances, built-in coffee maker, dual dishwashers and a walk-in pantry. There’s a climate-controlled 250-plus bottle wine cellar, 20 foot pocket doors and a fireplace feature wall.

The primary suite is private and separate from other rooms. It has a spa-like bath with a steam shower, large soaking tub, oversized closet with island.

The home has a private courtyard entry. The backyard consists of low-maintenance landscape, artificial turf, a 1,100-square-foot covered patio with custom built-in barbecue, pool with waterfalls, fire feature and a zero-edge spa with upper seating area. The home sits on 0.35 acres.

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped collect $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home in Henderson. McDaniels sold his home for a loss after paying $4.95 million for it two years ago, according to public records.

The one-story, Santa Barbara-style home in Henderson measures 6,705 square feet with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office and a three-car garage.

The home lives like 7,705 square feet with outdoor space incorporated in the rear of the home where there’s a covered patio. The backyard has a pool, spa, built-in barbecue and fireplace.

Built in 2005, the home in the guard-gated community sits on a half-acre with golf course views. It has a movie theater, billiard room, wet bar with pocket doors, and wine chillers. The kitchen is built for entertainment and has a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and breakfast nook. It has honed marble flooring, Sonos surround sound with iPad and indoor and outdoor speakers.

The home was listed by Lia Barfield with Local Living Real Estate, who also served as the buyer’s agent for Christopher and Catherine Senske, according to public records.

McDaniels was fired in the middle of the 2023 season after being in the job for less than two years. He toured former coach Jon Gruden’s home in Southern Highlands before opting for Anthem Country Club.

Jonathan Marchessault’s one-time home on Lob Wedge Court in Canyon Fairways in Summerlin went for $4.6 million, according to public records.

Built in 2003 and sitting on 0.41 acres, the two-story home measures 5,586 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Zhivka Todorova with Premier Realty Group was the listing agent while Darren Bryan with Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent representing Las Vegas residents Glen and Joya Baker, according to public records.

Todorova said the home is meticulously remodeled and seamlessly blends contemporary design with timeless sophistication. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and an island. The primary suite is a sanctuary with views of the backyard, a free-standing tub, custom shower and large separate walking closets, Todorovo said. There’s a heated pool, spa, built-in barbecue, custom sports court.

Marchessault signed a free agent deal with Nashville in July. He bought the home in 2021 for $2.15 million.