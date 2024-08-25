Best July ever for Las Vegas luxury home sales

The existing luxury home market saw the most homes sold in July in history led by the sale of a $15.75 million home in the Summit Club in Summerlin.

The No. 3 sale was a home on Rockstream Drive in Ascaya in Henderson for $8.375 million. The two-story home has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a four-car garage. (Rooted Elements Media)

The luxury market — those closings of $1 million and higher — shows no signs of slowing despite higher interest rates impacting lower-price levels. There were 171 closings in July, topping the record of 167 in July 2021, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. But that number is affected by appreciation that boosts the number of homes priced $1 million and above.

There were 133 luxury sales in July 2023 and 107 in July 2022, when rising interest rates started to slow sales. The reason the luxury market shows no signs of slowing is there were 172 luxury sales pending as of Aug. 1, and 342 homes came on the market in July. There are 941 homes on the market of listings $1 million and higher with an average price just under $3 million at $2.97 million. The average sales price in July was $2.12 million with the median price of $1.47 million, according to Barbee.

■ The Summit Club home on Discovery View Court closed on July 30 and was listed for $16.5 million. It was built in 2020 by Discovery Builders and was renovated in 2021. It measures 5,770 square feet and has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths. It sits on 0.34 acres in the Club Village neighborhood with views of the 15th and 16th holes and within walking distance to the Clubhouse and pickleball complex.

The two-story home has a three-car garage, views of the Strip and outdoor entertainment space.

Kevin Marsh with Summit Club Realty was the listing agent, and David Mastroianni with Summit Club Realty was the buyer’s agent. The seller was Bickett of Ponte Vedra Beach, and the buyer was Rajiv Batra, according to Clark County records.

In his listing, Marsh said the front of the home is nestled down an entry path, creating added privacy for the homeowner and guests. The great room blends into the open kitchen and dining area, with sliding glass doors opening to the terrace on two sides for indoor-outdoor living.

The floor plan features a dual-primary bedroom option, with one on the main floor and one on the second floor, large walk-in closets, luxurious primary baths with soaking tubs and rainfall showers, according to the listing. Two additional guest rooms are located on the main floor, each with their own bath.

On the second level, there is an entertainment room, wet bar, wine storage room, golf simulator room with its own full bath and ample terrace space, the listing said.

The backyard has a covered patio, an oversized spa and a separate above-ground hot tub.

■ The No. 2 sale in July was a 46th-floor penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria that sold for $8.5 million. The unit with three bedrooms and three baths measures 3,980 square feet.

Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the listing agent, and Brian Nugent with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent representing the Bickett Ponte Vedra Beach Limited Partnership. The seller was Gerald Niznick, according to public records.

■ The No. 3 sale was a home on Rockstream Drive in Ascaya in Henderson for $8.375 million. The two-story home sits on a half-acre, measures 6,305 square feet and has five bedrooms, 5½ baths and a four-car garage. It was built in 2023 and renovated in 2024.

Melissa Tomastik with UMRO Realty Corp. was the listing agent and buyer’s agent representing Jeffery and Roxanne Fegert. Ascaya Inc. was the seller, according to public records.

“A masterful expression of desert modern living, this new architectural tour-de-force from Blue Heron has organic materials and forms echoing the Mojave landscape,” the listing said.

It has panoramic views of the Strip from nearly every room, and the backyard features an alfresco kitchen and large pool for entertaining.

“There’s ample terraces, decks and pathways that create peaceful moments in this personal desert refuge conceived through meticulous planning and craftsmanship,” the listing said.

■ The No. 4 sale in July was for $7.85 million for a one-story home with a basement on Wildwing Court in The Ridges in Summerlin. It sits on 0.41 acres and measures 8,922 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and an eight-car garage.

According to public records, Rupa Dalal and Aniruddha Gadre were the buyers. The RHW Trust was the seller. Carla Redmond with Queensridge Realty was the listing agent, and Gavin Ernstone of Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

■ The No 5 sale is on Ridge Blossom Road in The Ridges in Summerlin for $7 million. The two-story home measures 7,660 square feet and has four bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage. The home, built in 2017, sits on 0.6 acres.

Tyler Brady with Luxury Homes of Las Vegas was the listing agent for Travis and Laura Brady, and Danielle Stonestreet with Six Star Realty was the buyer’s agent for Lucky Wolf Investments, according to public records.

The home in the Rim Rock community in The Ridges has a grand foyer that flows into expansive living spaces, according to the listing.

“The gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and a large island perfect for entertaining,” the listing said. “Adjacent are a spacious dining area and a cozy family room with large windows offering breathtaking views. Step outside to a personal oasis with a sparkling pool, spa and expansive patio area for outdoor dining and lounging. The meticulously landscaped yard provides a serene environment for all your outdoor activities. A state-of-the-art gym and stylish billiard room add to the home’s appeal.”

■ The No. 6 sale on Boboli Court in Seven Hills in Henderson sold for $6.85 million. The two-story home sits on 0.68 acres, measures 8,372 square feet and has with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. It was built in 2016 and renovated in 2017.

Zach Walkerlieb with Keller Williams MarketPlace was the listing agent, and Lali Mirzayeva with Wardley Real Estate was the buyer’s agent for Summit Canyon Living Trust. Joshua and Mary Jean Sparks were the previous owners, according to public records.

Overlooking Rio Secco golf course, the home features a private casita, a state-of-the-art home theater and an expansive primary suite that occupies the entire second floor.

“Designed for ultimate indoor-outdoor entertaining, the residence boasts fully retractable glass sliding doors, providing breathtaking views of the mountains and the Vegas Strip. Outdoor recreation is unrivaled, with a resort-style pool, a relaxing spa, a rejuvenating sauna and a refreshing cold plunge. Despite its stunning architectural elements, the home provides exceptionally accommodating living spaces, ensuring both luxury and comfort for daily life,” the listing said.

■ The No. 7 sale was on Drifting Shadow Way in The Ridges for $6.8 million. The two-story, six-bedroom and seven-bath home measures 6,695 square feet. It was built in 2010 and sits on 0.51 acres and has a five-car garage.

Madison Blau with IS luxury was the listing and buyer’s agent. The buyer was Rockhill RE Management, and the sellers were Jason and Ashley Cummins, according to public records.

“As you enter the home, the grand staircase stands as a striking focal point that exudes a sense of grandeur and sophistication,” Blau said in her listing. “This remarkable estate offers a truly captivating aesthetic, with European oak flooring, designer light fixtures and stunning finishes throughout.”

The main-level primary bedroom has a spa-like bath while the upstairs has four en suite guest bedrooms.

“The large loft with a bar provides the perfect space for a den or playroom, catering to every need,” Blau said. “A separate casita serves as the sixth bedroom, offering privacy and convenience. This estate sits on an expansive cul-de-sac lot, with an inviting pool and ample yard area to enjoy your own private oasis outdoors.”