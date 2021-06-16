Bitcoin burning a hole in your pocket? One option — $5.8M Summerlin home

A Las Vegas homeowner is accepting cryptocurrency in addition to other forms of payment for their $5.8-million home in The Ridges in Summerlin.

This home in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin has listed for $5.8 million. The homeowners have said they will accept cryptocurrency in addition to other forms of payment for it. (Ivan Sher Group)

This 7,813-square-foot home sits on a half-acre lot in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Ivan Sher Group)

Referred to as a Bitcoin Buy, it’s part of a once isolated but growing trend across the country of homeowners accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency.

Las Vegas’ top-selling luxury Realtor Ivan Sher and his Ivan Sher Group is handling the listing of the mansion. Sher said this is the first time his team has included cryptocurrency in its purchasing options. It’s not the first time, however, it’s been used in Las Vegas.

With more companies and individuals interested in investing in digital currency, it’s making its way more and more into the real estate industry, Sher said.

A number of luxury homes have already recorded million-dollar sales using cryptocurrency, including the sale of a Miami Beach penthouse that this month closed for $22.5 million in digital currency, the largest-known cryptocurrency real estate purchase to date, according to news reports in Florida.

“We’re excited to take a step forward and open up our listing to cryptocurrency holders,” Sher said. “There are a lot of advantages to buying a home with crypto. It’s an especially great opportunity for those with significant cryptocurrency profits to diversify their assets.”

The listing at 14 Drifting Shadow Way measures 7,813 square feet and sits on a half-acre lot.

Clark County records show the owner as 14 Drifting Shadow LLC, an entity that bought the two-story home in November for $2.74 million.

Realtor Madison Blau Benshimon, the agent handling the listing for the Ivan Sher Group, said it features “all-new modern, yet timeless finishings throughout.” It has an oversized luxury master suite with views of surrounding mountains and has five additional en suite bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The master bedroom features a spalike bathroom with an oversized shower and a soaking tub sitting on a bed of beach pebbles, she said.

On the main level, it has an open concept that “transitions seamlessly to outdoor spaces,” Benshimon said. Fourteen-foot pocketing doors and high ceilings fill the great room with natural light and bright ambiance, she said in the listing. There is wide-plank European Oak flooring throughout, custom white kitchen with quartzite countertops, Wolf appliances and wet bar.

The backyard is resort-style with a pool, spa, fire pit, putting green and a covered outdoor kitchen with a built-in stainless steel barbecue, stove top, refrigerator and storage space, Benshimon said.

A more-detailed story about the home will run June 27 in Real Estate Millions feature in the Las Vegas Reivew-Journal’s real estate section.