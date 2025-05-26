Blue Heron brings Vegas Modern to city’s architecture

Blue Heron Design/Build has left a distinctive mark on the luxury residential market with its unique “Vegas Modern” architecture.

Egress at 8 Chisel Crest Court in Ascaya has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, 5½ baths, flex space, an office and a five-car garage. It is on the market for $10.8 million. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

Arise in Ascaya is a two-level property that has six bedrooms, 6½ baths, a media/entertainment room and courtyard entry, all designed to maximize the spectacular views. It is on the market for $13.5 million. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

Arise, located at 12 Chisel Crest Court, features 8,880 square feet of living space. According to Blue Heron CEO and founder Tyler Jones, the home’s visual language predominantly communicates through horizontal lines and interlocking geometric forms. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

Celebrating its 21st year, Blue Heron Design/Build remains committed to its original design philosophies, which include innovative biophilic design, a strong indoor/outdoor connection, sustainability and energy efficiency. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

“Vegas Modern” architecture is what Las Vegas-based Blue Heron Design/Build is known for in the custom homebuilding industry. The company has several projects throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Blue Heron Design/Build)

This commitment drives the firm to continuously push the boundaries of design and expand its repertoire of custom and predesigned homes across its three distinct divisions: Elite, Nexus and Helix.

In addition to full-service architecture and construction services, Blue Heron’s Atelier Interior Design rounds out Blue Heron’s offerings as a full-service interior design firm and fine art curator.

“There is a lot of our core philosophy that hasn’t changed, like how design can speak to your emotional sensibilities,” said Blue Heron CEO and founder Tyler Jones. “We’re always exploring new ways to create a vision for a home and create something exceptional that grabs people when they walk through the space.”

In Blue Heron Elite, the firm has designed and built more than 130 custom homes. Elite is for those who want to create their vision through custom building or purchase a completed Luminary Custom Home, developed by the Blue Heron Team.

“I think the Luminary Custom Homes are incredible,” Jones said. “They are one-of-a-kind Blue Heron Elite custom homes that are site-specific and will never be re-created the same way again. It’s some of the best work we’ve done.”

The latest Luminary Custom Home creations are in the premier Ascaya community. Named Arise and Egress, the bold architectural designs convey a distinct visual language from the moment of entry, blending dynamic lines and geometric shapes.

“One of the things our team does well is coming up with a unique language for a home and then making sure that it is consistent throughout,” Jones said. “Everything feels connected and cohesive from interior details to the elevations and forms on the outside.”

Arise, located at 12 Chisel Crest Court, features 8,880 square feet of living space. According to Jones, the home's visual language predominantly communicates through horizontal lines and interlocking geometric forms.

“The massive linear forms frame the front, and there is an impressive sense of arrival here,” Jones said. “A deliberate entry sequence drawing you through a courtyard experience and to the front entry, where you see the city views.”

The two-level property has six bedrooms, 6½ baths, a media/entertainment room and courtyard entry, all designed to maximize the spectacular views. It is on the market for $13.5 million.

The open floor plan incorporates an elevated dining area, sophisticated kitchen and formal living area seamlessly connecting to the exterior deck. Jones elevated the dining area to enhance the view while sitting at the table.

In the media/entertainment room, Jones intentionally lowered the ceiling height to frame the city view and create a more intimate setting.

“You appreciate how the overall proportions in this room feel,” Jones said. “Everyone who has seen this space has been very complimentary.”

The functional floor plan incorporates a shared lounge for the upper-level guest bedrooms. In the junior suite, a dramatic glass wall takes center stage, revealing an expansive view of the Strip and the surrounding landscape.

“I think we have captured the incredible city view in a thoughtful way,” Jones said. “It’s a special moment when you walk into the room. It grabs you and is something you rarely see in Las Vegas.”

Egress, just down the block at 8 Chisel Crest Court, has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, 5½ baths, flex space, an office and a five-car garage. It is on the market for $10.8 million.

But what draws the eye is Egress’s dramatic exterior. The home’s elevation commands center stage with its unique geometric forms, prominent from every angle.

“I think Egress makes a big statement,” Jones said. “And extremely unique from a visual standpoint, from the front to the back. We leaned into creativity and innovation on the architectural form, which I think came through really well.”

The interior design utilizes triangular forms strategically positioned throughout the home, right down to the triangular-shaped kitchen island and wine room, offering a cohesive look.

The upper-level bedrooms cantilever over a covered patio area, offering a shaded outdoor living space protected from the elements.

“Another highlight of Egress is how the outdoor spaces are blended with the interiors,” Jones said. “We spent a great deal of time designing the rear elevations. We think Egress is as wild and innovative as you’ll see.”

Properties identified as Drift and Abrigo are two other Luminary Custom Homes on the market, with more under construction.

“We’ve gotten a great response from our clients,” Jones said. “So, we plan to do more of these homes. It fills the need of someone who wants an exceptionally architecturally significant Blue Heron home quickly.”

Drift, located at 709 Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands, is a move-in-ready 7,976-square-foot estate with five bedrooms, 5½ baths, theater, fitness room, pool, spa and luxury garage with seven car bays. The home, furnished by the Blue Heron Atelier Interior Design, is priced at $7,985,000.

Located at 21 Rockstream Drive in Ascaya, the 6,300-square-foot Abrigo is ready to move in. It has five bedrooms, 5½ bath and a four-car garage priced at $9,250,000.

Jones plans to break ground in the Southern Highlands on an Elite Luminary Custom Home this summer and has two more in design for the community. He is actively searching for other locations throughout the valley. Since starting the collection five years ago, the firm has designed and finished 12 Luminary homes.

In addition to the Luminary Custom Home Collection, Nexus offers buyers an alternative to designing and building a custom home with predesigned floor plan options. Since its inception, the firm has built over 350 predesigned properties in 17 communities.

“Nexus is a much faster process,” Jones said. “Architecture has already been preapproved, so we don’t have to go through the design and permitting process.”

There are eight active Nexus communities: Oasi, Prado, Stonewater, Velaris at the Island, Arvada at the Island, Shoreline, Strata and The Canyon Residences at Ascaya.

The Helix Collection allows buyers to choose and build a predesigned home on a custom site. Blue Heron offers 14 pre-engineered, predesigned floor plans as part of the collection.

Blue Heron plans to break ground at the Reserve at Red Rock Canyon this summer with a collection of homes blending with the natural surroundings.

“This is a new location, and it will be the first of its kind,” Jones said. “That will be exciting, and it’s been a long time in the making.”

Over the years, Blue Heron’s expansion outside the Vegas market has included two waterfront homes in La Jolla, California. Both homes set regional sales price records, one topping the other. The first home sold for nearly $20 million, and the second for $22.5 million. The previous record was $12.4 million.

He envisions expanding into Utah’s Park City and Heber Valley area by assembling a team and replicating the Vegas business model.

Reflecting on the past 21 years, Jones didn’t anticipate the level of success he would achieve after starting his business in a small 500-square-foot office space. Now a respected company recognized for its innovative design and integrated design/build business model, the firm has grown to 171 employees.

“I’m very fortunate,” Jones said. The success and scale we’ve attained would have been hard for me to imagine 21 years ago. But we’re just getting started. We get better every month, every year.”

Blue Heron’s active Nexus Communities

Named after the oasis on which Las Vegas was founded, Oasi in the Tomiyasu neighborhood features four floor plans starting at 3,828 square feet. There are 24 half-acre home sites, and prices start at $1,919,000. Opening in September 2022, 19 home sites have sold, with five remaining sites available.

Embedded in the historic Section 10 community, Prado is minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Summerlin. Prices start at over $2 million, and the intimate neighborhood features two-level and single-story options with four floor plans. Fourteen of the 18 half-acre home sites have sold since its opening in November 2022.

Eldora, an extension of Prado, opened in April 2024 with nine home sites. Six have been sold since its inception.

Southern Highlands is home to Stonewater, offering three two-story floor plans ranging from 2,750 square feet to 3,659 square feet. Buyers can customize their home with a sky deck or a third floor. There are 36 home sites, ranging from 0.10 to 0.19 acres. Opening in October 2022, 18 sites have been sold.

Lake Las Vegas features four distinct Nexus Communities. The first is Velaris at the Island, which opened in January 2023. It has five floor plans, including two single-level and three two-level options. Prices start at $1,361,000. The community has 41 homesites, of which 13 have sold.

Arvada at the Island features four floor plans: one single-level and three two-level. There are 37 home sites, ranging from 0.25 to 0.46 acres, and prices start at $2,340,000. Since its opening in 2023, 21 homesites have sold.

Shoreline offers three floor plans with an option to add a third level. The lakeside community has 83 home sites, and prices start at $1.6 million.

Strata, named after the layers in the surrounding rock formations, sits above the lake, capturing spectacular water views. The gated community has 19 home sites, ranging from 0.19 to 0.28 acres, and homes ranging from 2,870 square feet to 4,688 square feet.

Opening February 2024, the Canyon Residences is an enclave of lock-and-leave residences within the guard-gated Ascaya community. The development features 51 condominium residences across seven terraces. Prices start at $2.9 million. Priority sales registration is underway for the remaining Kaya Canyon Way and Harlow View Court homes.