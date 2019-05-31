91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Boulder City home overlooks Lake Mead

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
May 31, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2019 - 4:31 pm

Overlooking Lake Mead, Mal Farmer’s hilltop property in Boulder City is privy to one of the area’s most incredible views.

“The sunrise and sunset are breathtaking,” Farmer said, who has owned the property since 1989. “In the morning, I sit here for an hour and look at it. It’s indescribable.”

Now, after 30 years of enjoying the property, the time has come for the 90-year-old to move on. After the death of her husband, Richard, last year, Farmer wants to move closer to her only child, Sue Smigel.

“She really enjoys the house,” Smigel said. “It’s sad to see her put it up for sale, but it’s too hard on her.”

Her 4,341-square-foot estate at 401 Ave. I in Boulder City is listed for $4.5 million through Angie Tomashowski, broker at Mt. Charleston Realty.

The one-story, traditional home features four oversized bedrooms including a voluminous master suite, six baths, formal living and dining rooms, wet bar, swimming pool and four-car garage.

The property’s most noted feature is the 2.2-acre gated private lot bordered on three sides by Boulder City. Tomashowski said that the growth restrictions the city has in place enhances the security and privacy of Farmer’s home and the maintains the charm of the small community.

“The perimeter buffer is so relevant for this property,” Tomashowski said. “You’ll never have a neighbor.”

When the couple bought the property, it included a single-story home. That home, built in 1978, was approximately 1,800 square feet. According to Clark County assessor records, the original owners were Robert and Patricia Kooch.

“It was a real small house,” Farmer said of the original structure. “But it had a big lot. It was a beautiful area, and I knew I could build my dream house.”

Seeing it as her opportunity to create something special, Farmer oversaw the entire renovation project. Upon designing the new interior layout and exterior landscaping, she hired a crew of 13 men to gut the existing home and construct the renovation to her specifications.

“Everything in the house she designed, she had no other help,” Smigel said about Farmer’s labor of love. “She is very talented.”

Enlarging the main entry took extra time and money to create the desired result.

“We had to tear it all down and start over,” Farmer said. “I wanted the front higher, not the same level as ceiling, and added a cathedral window.”

The dramatic double-door entry surrounded by stained-glass windows welcomes guests through large white columns. A wall of matching stained-glass windows border the inside foyer, setting the tone of the home.

Farmer had an exterior back porch removed to extend the main living area, adding over 2,000 square feet to the original footprint.

The new open floor plan showcases a formal living and dining areas bordered by large picture windows to take in the breathtaking views.

Elegant French décor and lush carpeting create a warm inviting ambiance throughout the main living area and throughout the home.

The exquisite entry and dining room chandeliers are iconic Vegas casino pieces Farmer purchased at auction.

“The chandeliers were purchased from the Main Street Station on Fremont,” Smigel said. “She fell in love with them.”

The inviting kitchen features oak cabinetry, small center prep island and tile flooring. It has updated white Corian countertops, inspired by a visit Farmer made to a California starlet’s home.

An expansive counter borders the kitchen, providing casual dining and spectacular lake views through an expansive picture window.

The home’s spacious family room features a wet bar and large picture windows to capitalize on the views. The focal point of the room is a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by a floor-to-ceiling stone hearth.

The master retreat showcases an expansive sitting area and large walk-in closet. Its spa-like master bath features a sauna and Jacuzzi tub.

“The master bedroom is my favorite room,” Farmer said. “We lived in there.”

The Farmers incorporated a built-in intercom system for easy internal communication from every room and a home security system. A large motor court area in the front of the home provides ample parking for guests. The entire renovation project took over a year to complete.

“I love how it turned out,” Farmer said. “It’s so comfortable.”

Besides overseeing the interior renovation Farmer, who has a passion for sewing and gardening, crafted all the bedding and draperies throughout the entire home and installed all the exterior landscaping.

“She is superwoman,” Smigel said about Farmer, who still enjoys doing both. “She does everything.”

The exterior landscaping, according to Smigel, took Farmer over three years to complete, tackling one section at a time.

“She has devoted her life to her yard,” Smigel said. “She really enjoys it.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas estate comes with Tesla for $5.5M — PHOTOS
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

GLH is collaborating with Tesla Inc. and other new technology vendors to create “superluxury homes of the future.” The company’s goalis to showcase intelligent, elegant, automated and eco-friendly homes within an integrated smart community that includes transportationas part of the residents’ lifestyle amenities.

 
New American Remodel built for energy efficiency — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

In seeking a Las Vegas home to turn into a state-of-the-art, high-end luxury remodel, architect Michael Gardner chose what he referred to as a “poorly built” 1950s single-story downtown ranch home on a property with well and water rights in an agriculturally designated area.

 
Las Vegas motorcoach resort offers luxury amenities
By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort has elevated the RV lifestyle to a fine art, with amenities like a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a 24-hour guard gate and concierge services.

 
‘Tanked’ star Brett Raymer lists home for $3.2M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

You haven’t seen or heard the last of Brett Raymer. The quick-talking and energetic former co-star of the Animal Planet reality television show “Tanked” can only been seen on reruns for now. The show recently announced its cancellation after 15 seasons and more than 150 episodes.

The Summit Club has four residents, 35 homes under construction and 30 are in design review. (S ...
Luxury master-planned communities continue to thrive
BY BUCK WARGO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

The Las Vegas luxury real estate market had its strongest year since the Great Recession and shows no signs of slowing in 2019.

 
Hilltop resort has room for limo: Auction is this weekend
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Sunsets are spectacular from inside the 7,400 square feet of glam and palatial splendor known as Sapphire Oasis at the eastern edge of the valley.

Friday night, participants get a preview of the new Vintage Vegas Modernism Show at the Opening ...
Home + History Tour set for April 26-28
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many of these historic homes and neighborhoods are on display during the fifth annual Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History event April 26-28.

 
Gearing up for midcentury modern week
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

Retro to the last detail, David Ibarra and his husband, Jeff Andrews’s, 1963 rancher has a cool, hip, space-age vibe.