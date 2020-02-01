60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Celebrity interior designers showcase skills at World Market Center show

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
January 31, 2020 - 4:37 pm
 

Television celebrities and designers, including one based in Las Vegas, combined forces and showcased the latest trends in interior design during this week’s World Market Center winter home furnishings’ show.

The group included Las Vegas designer Kimberly Joi McDonald, immediate past national president of the Interior Design Society, and celebrity interior designer Donna Moss of Dallas, who’s hosted several shows on HGTV in recent years, including 30 episodes of “Donna Decorates Dallas.” The others were former HGTV host Sabrina Soto and Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of New York” alum Jill Zarin, who have a rug collection through Unique Loom displayed in the home.

The group did a temporary staging in a new 10,000-square-foot, two-story modern home in the historic area near the World Market Center. It was also on display during last week’s International Builders’ Show and companion shows in Las Vegas.

The concept originated from Mike Brenesell, a partner at KNB Associates of Las Vegas, which specializes in projects of staging homes to display during such shows where manufacturer clients display products that include speakers, plumbing fixtures, tile and countertops, paint, appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, furniture, cabinets and other decor.

McDonald said the partnership with Moss happened when the two met in Dallas in 2018 and Moss expressed her desire to do a showhouse in Las Vegas. Brenesell reached out to McDonald about doing a showhome, and that led to their collaboration.

“It started about staging one room, and that led to the whole home,” McDonald said. “This can show people what design can be like in Las Vegas. Although this home is modern minimalist, it is still very warm, and what makes it warm are neutral backgrounds with pops of color, the quality and texture. People are paying attention to function, and it drives more than beauty and aesthetics. We made sure there’s no compromise in beauty for adequate function and comfort. It has the nuances and vibrancy indicative of Las Vegas without hitting you over the head with a slot machine or neon sign.”

Moss brought a camera crew with her to film for Home Design TV (HDTV) a web-based television network that’s she’s launching this year. The Las Vegas display will be part of a series called “Best of Show.”

“This gives people a chance to visualize what a home would look like with our furniture in it,” said Moss, who described what she and McDonald did as “design a sophisticated modern minimalist, Zen, organic and tranquil compound, artfully coupled with bold, unexpected components reminiscent of Las Vegas vibrancy and show home worth flair, all within a sustainable home of state-of-the-art technologies.”

What viewers will see is four guest bedrooms and one master bedroom in the main house and a bedroom in a casita in the rear. The upstairs has a loft with a pool table and sitting area. That overlooks an open-air kitchen, dining room and great room.

Moss said interior design is not about one size fits all but what fits each homeowner’s style and budget. In their showhome, the designers selected every piece of furniture, paintings and other art that depict the latest trends and style.

In this case, the design aesthetic started at an informal dining room table with the selection of chairs made of seat belt leather and a live-edge wood table that’s growing in popularity. Overlooking the great room from above is a sculpture of a horse with small pieces of metal welded together.

“That started the inspiration for designing the home,” said Moss, while a wire sculpture of a person sitting at the end of the kitchen table was nearby.

The furniture trend as visible at the dining room table is mix-and-match, Moss said. People don’t want all the chairs around the table the same. In his case, it’s about putting styles together that work well. There was a leather industrial chair that was black compared to the blue seat belt chairs.

“The trendline is finding unique things that are still comfortable and usable,” Moss said. “It’s about function but about the beauty as well.”

The trendline for interior design when it comes to luxury homes is “everything is modern,” Moss said. But modern can come across as cold, and warmth has to be built into it, she said.

“You’re getting so far from traditional,” Moss said. “You are seeing a move to a clean, crisp, modern feel with pops of color. People are taking it to another level. Five years ago, this room might have been all beiges, grays and browns, but we’re adding pops of color, unique items and unexpected pieces. You wouldn’t normally expect to see a piece of driftwood molded out of resin.”

They used neutral-colored walls that are white with an accent of gray, Moss said.

“The white and gray walls have been popular for about five years and still trending,” Moss said. “We’re now starting to see a blend of grays and beiges.”

The floor is hardwood, but the house has many rugs with different styles. Moss said mottled rugs — those with spots of color — are popular in case a pet has an accident. There’s even a shag rug, which Moss said is on the verge of coming back.

In the bedroom, there are oversized paintings that lean against the wall from the floor rather than being hung. The art in the home is varied with a painting made of ground up meteor dust. Organic materials, including the use of quartz and crystal, are popular even in smaller sculptures on tables.

“People like natural in today’s society,” Moss said. “They want to feel like they are connected to the earth in some form.”

That’s the same with the lighting, which isn’t traditional either. There are stainless steel fixtures in shapes such as a galaxy showing several solar systems and pendants.

“People like it because it’s different,” said Sam Nia, owner of Instyle Gallery of Los Angeles, which supplied the lighting. “It’s unique that you don’t see everywhere. The normal lighting is chandeliers in most homes. This is stylish and fits with a large contemporary house.”

Some of the sculptures cost more than $15,000, which isn’t unusual because many people who live in a multimillion-dollar home tend to collect art, Moss said.

“A lot of people who have this type of home want to display their art,” Moss said. “Many are collectors, and they like a lot of wall space. Because there are a lot of windows, we had to be creative to put up the art.”

More people are applying slate veneers, a natural stone, to walls in 24-by-48-inch panels. The home also has stainless steel tiles that are unlike ceramic or porcelain tiles that people have traditionally used.

“You mix the metal with the wood to give it a softer feel,” Moss said.

The trendline in the bathroom is the use of Alexa to give commands such as turning on the shower. The home also has a sliding barn-door effect to use in the bathroom to be different.

There are wider doors of more than three feet in the home to make it feel more opulent.

Upstairs, there’s a combination of pink and black with chairs and rugs, but art dominates with a mix of colors and a hand sketch of a woman covered in crystals.

“The trend up there is a mix of concrete and acrylic, so you have the hard and soft,” Moss said, pointing to a concrete table with an acrylic base. “It is the yin and yang of putting together unexpected materials. Not many people can visualize how you can make them work. You have to build them.”

Moss said acrylic is more affordable. She pointed to her coffee table, which costs about $3,000 but previously would be double the price.

Not everything in a luxury home, however, needs to be expensive, Moss said.

The upstairs sofa is $2,500 compared to someone paying $10,000. Coffee tables priced at $300 are suitable in a luxury home, she added.

“I shop at Target and Kmart, but I also shop at Niemann Marcus,” Moss said. “We wanted to show in a house, if you find a good quality company that has more affordably priced furniture, you can mix and match it.”

Zarin, who has a rug in the casita, said the trend is toward colors like brick. She said rooms without much color need it to be showcased in rugs and pillows. Some rugs even look like pieces of art.

“Rugs are becoming more colorful because they need to add life to the room,” Zarin said. “You take the pillows to match the rug. Wall-to-wall carpeting is used less because people like area rugs because they are easier to manage, clean and replace. The trend is to be more affordable so you can replace them like pillows. That way they’re an accessory instead of a seven-year investment.”

The average size is 9 by 12 feet, said Zarian, and people want something soft and warm on their feet throughout the home when they have hardwood floors or ceramic tile.

Choosing rugs that are pet and child proof is important, so people buy hydrophobic fabric, where stains come out. Zarin said she spent $5,000 on a designer rug that was ruined when it got a few stains.

Quality indoor rugs can be affordable and only cost $600, while outdoor ones $300, Zarin said.

Soto said the trend for outdoor rugs like hers at the home is away from ones that are stiff to ones that are soft to the touch and can even be used indoors. Stain-resistant material, even for the outdoors, is important, she said.

Rugs are important because the outdoors should be a transition from the inside to ground the space and bring texture and comfort, Soto said.

“When you are lounging with friends and having a cocktail outside, it’s nice to have a soft setting rather than concrete,” Soto said. “It adds that homey living room space on the outside. People are using indoor outdoor rugs on the inside because they are so easy to clean and versatile. People don’t want to spend a ton of money on a rug in the family room, especially if they have young children.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
New American 2020 Home - Video
Take a tour through the 2020 New American Home with the architectural design concept of combining indoors and outdoors together.
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
THE LATEST
The penthouse is rented for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. (T ...
Palms Place penthouse gets $1M remodel; rents for up to $25,000 a night
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas high-rise condo at the Palms Place that set a sales record at $12.5 million in November underwent more than $1 million in renovations and now is being rented out for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. Weddings are on the horizon for 2020.

No. 1: The record-setter at $12.5 million at the Palms Place is the highest-known sale recorded ...
High-rise luxury resales set records in 2019
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas set a record in 2019 for the two most expensive publicly revealed high-rise resales in its history as the high-end luxury market of $1 million and more carried the day over lower-priced units in the valley.

This $12 million mansion is under construction in Southern Highlands. This artist's rending sho ...
Las Vegas luxury homes outperform overall market
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The luxury new home and existing home market in Las Vegas continued on its hot streak in 2019 and vastly outperformed the rest of the housing market.

 
Sun West builds 2020 New American Home — VIDEO
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Sun West Custom Homes, like last year, is the featured builder behind the New American Home 2020 in the Henderson luxury hillside community where it did the 2019 New American Home.

Inspirada fell from ninth in the rankings in 2018 to 13th in 2019. It had 640 sales. (Inspirada)
Las Vegas major master plans outperform local market
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas’ four leading master-planned communities combined outperformed Southern Nevada’s housing market as a whole and have positioned themselves to again lead the way in 2020.

Japan-based Sekisui House and Woodside Homes has built a 5,400-square-foot prefabricated home t ...
Japanese builder shows off new building technology
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A recently completed multimillion-dollar prefabricated home in Summerlin that brings innovative Japanese homebuilding technology to America goes under the national spotlight this week when it’s unveiled during CES in Las Vegas.

 
Architects trade Ridges mansion for 1950s midcentury ranch — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges.

Frank Napoli II with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services fills his classic cars with toys for need ...
Realtors give back to community this holiday
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Driving his 1969 silver and black Camaro, Frank Napoli II leads a car caravan of Napoli Group Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (BHHS) agents. Each car is filled with unwrapped toys and bound for the first of two wrapping parties in Summerlin hosted by the Department of Family Services.