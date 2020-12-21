Christmas cabin on Mount Charleston lists for over $1.1
Named after the jolly old man himself, 261 Kris Kringle Road is as picturesque as a Christmas card.
The 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin is nestled among the forested backdrop of Toiyabe National Forest in the Echo View Subdivision of Mount Charleston.
“The subdivisions were created in the 1960s,” Angie Tomashowski of Mt. Charleston Realty Inc. said. “The roads memorialize wintery, alpine and Christmassy themes.”
Decorated for Christmas year-round, the cozy, hand-hewn pine log lodge depicts the magic of the season with gorgeous holiday décor throughout.
“The picture most of us have about Christmas is snow-covered pine trees, mountains and a rustic cabin,” Tomashowski said. “This home is picture-perfect for that holiday memory.”
Only minutes away from downtown Las Vegas, this magical winter playground offers a distinctly different lifestyle from the valley floor. Its outdoor activities include snow skiing, snowboarding, sledding, hiking, biking and watching wildlife.
“What continues to amaze newcomers, and even long-term Las Vegans, is the surreal aspect of this relatively small alpine mountain area,” Tomashowski said. “Literally, at the edge of the desert, outside of Las Vegas.”
The three-level, modern-designed custom log cabin is listed for $1,125,000 through Tomashowski.
Inside the crafted rustic façade, the comfortable wooded interior is the perfect backdrop to carry on yuletide traditions or creating new ones. Its rugged appearance is enhanced by luxurious finishes and amenities.
“This is a magical property,” Tomashowski said while filming a Zoom video tour of the property. “The Christmas spirit is baked in like the smell of cookies.”
The main level welcomes guests with Christmas cheer featuring a decorated tree, Santa figurine and festive decor.
The 24-foot timber vaulted cedar ceiling, floor-to-ceiling window wall, stacked stone surround fireplace and comfy furnishings create an open and inviting space.
The homey room conjures images of spending time tucked inside watching snowflakes fall from the sky to the warmth of a wood-burning fire.
“Living this mountain lifestyle connects us with nature in a way Las Vegas living may not,” Tomashowski said. “More peaceful, slower, surrounded by nature so we’re able to reconnect and decompress from the hectic world around us.”
The arched fireplace hearth is perfect for hanging stockings in anticipation of Santa’s arrival.
“Owning a home in this area is particularly special for the holidays,” Tomashowski continued. “It is something families share.”
A curved wooded doorway leads to the formal dining and gourmet kitchen, where a custom, rustic chandelier draws attention to the stately dining table.
The elevated gourmet kitchen’s slightly curved island serves as a visual distinction from the formal dining space. The home’s hub provides the perfect amount of space for intimate family gatherings or to prepare special holiday treats.
The country-style kitchen is accentuated by a tongue-and-groove, cedar wood-beamed ceiling. Custom cabinetry painted in calming sage green complements the natural beauty of the granite countertops.
Professional-grade stainless appliances — including a large built-in refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and five-burner cooktop — complete the elegant space.
Upstairs, the master loft enjoys remarkable views of mountain vistas through the main-level wall of glass. The open room features a walk-in closet with redwood wardrobe doors and a private bath. A large black bearskin hangs on the wall enhancing the rustic, outdoorsy charm.
The spa-like master bath features a relaxing whirlpool tub, walk-in stone shower and floor-to-ceiling travertine tile walls.
The cabin’s lower level is a private guest haven with comfortable bedrooms and a spacious family room with distinctive river stone surround wood-burning fireplace and a wet bar. Off the family room, a stone-encased steam room offers relaxation to weary travelers or outdoor enthusiasts.
The contemporary billiards/game room encourages friendly competition after enjoying a holiday feast.
Generous windows allow ample natural light to illuminate the lower level as well as provide easy access to the backyard.
The lodge’s multiple elevated redwood decks overlook the stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains. Views of Cathedral Rock and Mount Charleston’s peak take center stage.
“You’ll view falling snow, an occasional deer, falling pine needles and forest views,” Tomashowski said.
The quality of construction is evident throughout the cabin. Built from a high-quality pine log kit in 1993, its machined matched pine logs make up the exterior and interior walls.
Hand-hewn custom cut logs were used for the roof superstructure and support posts. Cedar tongue-and-groove cladding was installed over the roof superstructure to add to the rustic charm and durability.
“One feels a special connection to a genuine, artistic and solid wood structure,” Tomashowski said. “The romantic, pioneer vibe and authentic energy of living log inspire and uplift.”
Other features include electric blinds, Onan generator, level yard and ample parking for Santa’s sleigh on either the upper or lower driveways.
About the cabin
Price: $1,125,000
Location: 261 Kris Kringle Road, Echo Subdivision, Mount Charleston.
Size: The home is on 0.24 acres. Home measures 3,728 square feet and has four bedrooms including a private master loft, 3.5 baths, including master bath, two-car attached garage.
Features: Custom handcrafted hand-hewn pine log home; timber vaulted ceiling lid; views of Charleston peak and Cathedral rock; kitchen with oversized curved island with bar seating; professional grade appliances including double ovens, gas range top, custom painted sage cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast nook, formal dining with custom rustic chandelier; oak hardwood flooring; formal living room with 24-foot cathedral ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stacked stone surround; wood-burning fireplaces; family room with river rock surround; game room; wet bar; steam room; two wrap-around exterior decks; electric blinds; stacked stone retaining walls; level yard.
Listing: Angie Tomashowski, broker of Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.