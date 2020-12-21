65°F
Real Estate Millions

Christmas cabin on Mount Charleston lists for over $1.1

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
December 21, 2020 - 3:54 pm
 
This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been listed for $1,125,000.
This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been listed for $1,125,000. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
The garage.
The garage. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been ...
This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been listed for $1,125,000. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
The home has glass walls.
The home has glass walls. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
The kitchen.
The kitchen. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
(Mt. Charleston Realty)
The home's living area has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the Toiyabe National Forest on Mount Charleston.
The home's living area has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the Toiyabe National Forest on Mount Charleston. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
The master suite.
The master suite. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
The game room.
The game room. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
The 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin features a game room.
Mt. Charleston Realty The 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin features a game room.
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
The laundry.
The laundry. (Mt. Charleston Realty)
Mt. Charleston Realty
Mt. Charleston Realty
This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been listed for $1,125,000.
Mt. Charleston Realty This 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin on Mount Charleston at 261 Kris Kringle Road has been listed for $1,125,000.
The Mount Charleston cabin at 261 Kris Kringle Road has a large dining room.
Mt. Charleston Realty The Mount Charleston cabin at 261 Kris Kringle Road has a large dining room.
Mt. Charleston Realty The country-style kitchen is accentuated by a tongue-and-groove, cedar wo ...
Mt. Charleston Realty The country-style kitchen is accentuated by a tongue-and-groove, cedar wood-beamed ceiling. Custom cabinetry painted in calming sage green complements the natural beauty of the granite countertops.
Mt. Charleston Realty Professional-grade stainless appliances — including a large built-in re ...
Mt. Charleston Realty Professional-grade stainless appliances — including a large built-in refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and five-burner cooktop — complete the elegant space.
Mt. Charleston Realty The lodge’s multiple elevated redwood decks overlook the stunning vista ...
Mt. Charleston Realty The lodge’s multiple elevated redwood decks overlook the stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains. Views of Cathedral Rock and Mount Charleston’s peak take center stage.
The cabin's decks overlook the forested backdrop of Toiyabe National Forest in the Echo View Subdivision of Mount Charleston.
Mt. Charleston Realty The cabin's decks overlook the forested backdrop of Toiyabe National Forest in the Echo View Subdivision of Mount Charleston.
Mt. Charleston Realty The 3,728-square-foot cabin has the forested backdrop of the Toiyabe Nat ...
Mt. Charleston Realty The 3,728-square-foot cabin has the forested backdrop of the Toiyabe National Forest in the Echo View Subdivision of Mount Charleston. It has been listed for $1,125,000.

Named after the jolly old man himself, 261 Kris Kringle Road is as picturesque as a Christmas card.

The 3,728-square-foot, custom log cabin is nestled among the forested backdrop of Toiyabe National Forest in the Echo View Subdivision of Mount Charleston.

“The subdivisions were created in the 1960s,” Angie Tomashowski of Mt. Charleston Realty Inc. said. “The roads memorialize wintery, alpine and Christmassy themes.”

Decorated for Christmas year-round, the cozy, hand-hewn pine log lodge depicts the magic of the season with gorgeous holiday décor throughout.

“The picture most of us have about Christmas is snow-covered pine trees, mountains and a rustic cabin,” Tomashowski said. “This home is picture-perfect for that holiday memory.”

Only minutes away from downtown Las Vegas, this magical winter playground offers a distinctly different lifestyle from the valley floor. Its outdoor activities include snow skiing, snowboarding, sledding, hiking, biking and watching wildlife.

“What continues to amaze newcomers, and even long-term Las Vegans, is the surreal aspect of this relatively small alpine mountain area,” Tomashowski said. “Literally, at the edge of the desert, outside of Las Vegas.”

The three-level, modern-designed custom log cabin is listed for $1,125,000 through Tomashowski.

Inside the crafted rustic façade, the comfortable wooded interior is the perfect backdrop to carry on yuletide traditions or creating new ones. Its rugged appearance is enhanced by luxurious finishes and amenities.

“This is a magical property,” Tomashowski said while filming a Zoom video tour of the property. “The Christmas spirit is baked in like the smell of cookies.”

The main level welcomes guests with Christmas cheer featuring a decorated tree, Santa figurine and festive decor.

The 24-foot timber vaulted cedar ceiling, floor-to-ceiling window wall, stacked stone surround fireplace and comfy furnishings create an open and inviting space.

The homey room conjures images of spending time tucked inside watching snowflakes fall from the sky to the warmth of a wood-burning fire.

“Living this mountain lifestyle connects us with nature in a way Las Vegas living may not,” Tomashowski said. “More peaceful, slower, surrounded by nature so we’re able to reconnect and decompress from the hectic world around us.”

The arched fireplace hearth is perfect for hanging stockings in anticipation of Santa’s arrival.

“Owning a home in this area is particularly special for the holidays,” Tomashowski continued. “It is something families share.”

A curved wooded doorway leads to the formal dining and gourmet kitchen, where a custom, rustic chandelier draws attention to the stately dining table.

The elevated gourmet kitchen’s slightly curved island serves as a visual distinction from the formal dining space. The home’s hub provides the perfect amount of space for intimate family gatherings or to prepare special holiday treats.

The country-style kitchen is accentuated by a tongue-and-groove, cedar wood-beamed ceiling. Custom cabinetry painted in calming sage green complements the natural beauty of the granite countertops.

Professional-grade stainless appliances — including a large built-in refrigerator/freezer, double ovens and five-burner cooktop — complete the elegant space.

Upstairs, the master loft enjoys remarkable views of mountain vistas through the main-level wall of glass. The open room features a walk-in closet with redwood wardrobe doors and a private bath. A large black bearskin hangs on the wall enhancing the rustic, outdoorsy charm.

The spa-like master bath features a relaxing whirlpool tub, walk-in stone shower and floor-to-ceiling travertine tile walls.

The cabin’s lower level is a private guest haven with comfortable bedrooms and a spacious family room with distinctive river stone surround wood-burning fireplace and a wet bar. Off the family room, a stone-encased steam room offers relaxation to weary travelers or outdoor enthusiasts.

The contemporary billiards/game room encourages friendly competition after enjoying a holiday feast.

Generous windows allow ample natural light to illuminate the lower level as well as provide easy access to the backyard.

The lodge’s multiple elevated redwood decks overlook the stunning vistas of the surrounding mountains. Views of Cathedral Rock and Mount Charleston’s peak take center stage.

“You’ll view falling snow, an occasional deer, falling pine needles and forest views,” Tomashowski said.

The quality of construction is evident throughout the cabin. Built from a high-quality pine log kit in 1993, its machined matched pine logs make up the exterior and interior walls.

Hand-hewn custom cut logs were used for the roof superstructure and support posts. Cedar tongue-and-groove cladding was installed over the roof superstructure to add to the rustic charm and durability.

“One feels a special connection to a genuine, artistic and solid wood structure,” Tomashowski said. “The romantic, pioneer vibe and authentic energy of living log inspire and uplift.”

Other features include electric blinds, Onan generator, level yard and ample parking for Santa’s sleigh on either the upper or lower driveways.

