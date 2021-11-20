Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

SkyVu, a limited collection of luxury estates set high above the Las Vegas Valley with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline, is located within the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community of MacDonald Highlands, home to the acclaimed DragonRidge Golf Club.

SkyVu is the latest residential collection of the popular Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe — each of which is sold out or nearing sell-out. SkyVu is now taking reservations with more than 25 percent of its homesites already reserved.

With meticulous land planning, every SkyVu residence features unparalleled 360-degree views of the entire Las Vegas Valley, mountain vistas, golf course and the Las Vegas Strip.

Designed by KTGY Architects, a highly regarded, award-winning firm known for designing some of the finest custom-quality residences in the region, these single-story and two-story homes will range from 2,700 square feet to more than 6,100 square feet and are situated on pool-sized homesites with prices anticipated to start from approximately $1.5 to well over $2 million.

SkyVu is naturally secluded and extremely limited in its offering with just 102 estates available.

Dozens of luxury estates have already been reserved thanks to SkyVu’s spectacular location along the summit of MacDonald Highlands, unparalleled design and quality construction by Christopher Homes, a nationally acclaimed, locally revered and custom-leaning builder whose top-notch reputation and success in Southern Nevada speaks for itself.

“SkyVu is quickly emerging as the most-sought after luxury address in the region,” said J. Christopher Stuhmer, founder and CEO of Christopher Homes.

“With unbelievable views, easy access to the world-class entertainment and dining in Las Vegas, natural privacy and the economic benefits of living in Nevada, we have buyers coming from all over the country. Whether it’s families from the East Coast looking for a second home, couples from California trading ocean views for views of the Strip, or current residents of MacDonald Highlands looking to move up the hill, we’ve taken reservations from an array of future SkyVu homeowners. We encourage those looking for upscale living with a modern sensibility to visit us soon as we expect these estates to sell quickly.”

These amazing, one-of-a-kind homes will feature epicurean kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms and incomparable indoor/outdoor environments that take advantage of the homes’ panoramic views. Luxury appointments such as 10-foot-tall stacking glass doors, 72-inch linear fireplaces, and opulent waterfall edge detail on the kitchen island are just a few of SkyVu’s included offerings.

Initially, Christopher Homes will offer five unique residential designs, each with myriad of floor plan variations to accommodate different lifestyle needs.

There are four single-story designs ranging in size from 2,700 square feet to over 3,800 square feet with second-floor options that transform these homes into larger living spaces, as well as a two-story design with a third-floor option.

“These homes are unique in that they accommodate everyday living for two but can easily expand when guests and family visit,” Stuhmer said.

For example, the Montage residence is a single-story home with an owner’s suite on the view, a large guest suite, home office and expansive entertaining space with all the main living areas situated on the rear of the home to optimize the spectacular views of the Las Vegas skyline.

An optional second floor enlarging the home to over 5,500 square feet can be added and offers a SkyLoft, which can be used as a second entertaining space, game room or home theater; a penthouse suite with private sitting area; wellness/exercise room; or two additional guest suites if more sleeping areas are needed. With this second-floor option, the home can easily expand to accommodate when family and guests come to visit

Christopher Homes’ Vu brand has been recognized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with a prestigious Gold Award for Best Architectural Design. Vu received top honors as the country’s Best Community by Best in American Living Awards (BALA) and won three Silver Nugget Awards from the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association (SNHBA), including the top award for Best Home of the Year for its Residence 3 model.

Situated high alongside the McCullough Mountain range, Christopher Homes’ Vu Collection of luxury home neighborhoods offer unrivaled privacy. Yet their location just south of the 215 Beltway provides convenient access to the Strip, McCarran International Airport, and just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

Residents of SkyVu,have special access to DragonRidge Golf Club, a 42,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers formal dining, two casual restaurants/grills and lounges and a spacious ballroom to accommodate special events. It also includes a well-appointed fitness center, swimming pool, spa and pro shop.

As part of the MacDonald Highlands community, SkyVu residents can enjoy three neighborhood parks with designated play areas and picnic facilities, plus tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate five miles of residential walking trails within the community that connect to additional and more rugged McCullough Mountain trails.

For information on SkyVu or to inquire about the reservation process, visit Christopherhomes.com or call 702-651-1151 to make a personal appointment.