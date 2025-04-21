70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Couple design Ascaya home to show off Strip view

This home in Ascaya has listed foe $12.5 million. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
This home in Ascaya has listed foe $12.5 million. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Mark and Missy Clark. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)
Mark and Missy Clark. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)
The couple spent a month refining the design, focusing on capturing the views from every possib ...
The couple spent a month refining the design, focusing on capturing the views from every possible angle. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The home sits on a half-acre lot and has a sweeping view of the Las Vegas Strip. (Stetson Ybarr ...
The home sits on a half-acre lot and has a sweeping view of the Las Vegas Strip. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The home has a sweeping view if the Strip. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The home has a sweeping view if the Strip. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen features unique countertops. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen features unique countertops. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen has a "party" island with seating. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen has a "party" island with seating. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master closet. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master closet. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Master closet. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Master closet. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Master bath. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Master bath. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The entrance courtyard showcases a fire feature. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The entrance courtyard showcases a fire feature. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
A guest bath. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
A guest bath. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Guest baths have their own design color. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Guest baths have their own design color. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The living area features a modern horizontal fireplace. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The living area features a modern horizontal fireplace. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen has a large prep island. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen has a large prep island. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
A large butler’s pantry has two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwas ...
A large butler’s pantry has two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwasher and extensive prep space. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The butler’s pantry has plenty of storage space. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The butler’s pantry has plenty of storage space. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master bedroom. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master bedroom. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master bed room features a sitting area. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The master bed room features a sitting area. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The home makes a strong impression from the moment of entry. A Dutch door leads into the cozy f ...
The home makes a strong impression from the moment of entry. A Dutch door leads into the cozy front courtyard with a gas fireplace. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
Some of the home's highlights include natural stone countertops, including leathered granite in ...
Some of the home's highlights include natural stone countertops, including leathered granite in several rooms throughout the property. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The culinary space is defined by natural stone, with eye-catching, bold veining and dramatic pa ...
The culinary space is defined by natural stone, with eye-catching, bold veining and dramatic patterns. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
A large butler’s pantry has two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwas ...
A large butler’s pantry has two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwasher and extensive prep space. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The kitchen's sophisticated design boasts custom walnut finish cabinetry, integrated appliances ...
The kitchen's sophisticated design boasts custom walnut finish cabinetry, integrated appliances and a built-in coffee station. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
The five en suite bedrooms include a primary and junior primary suite, each crafted for maximum ...
The five en suite bedrooms include a primary and junior primary suite, each crafted for maximum comfort. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)
More Stories
The top Las Vegas luxury home sale in March was for $16.25 million for an Ascaya mansion in Hen ...
Ascaya’s $16.25M sale tops March luxury list
A valley record-setting price tag of $25 million has been attached to a penthouse in the clubho ...
Summit Club penthouse hits market for record $25M
Designer Bobby Berk, best known from the Netflix series “Queer Eye,” was recently in town t ...
Tri Pointe celebrates designer Bobby Berk
The 30-acre equestrian property has a racetrack with 3,000 metal bench seats for spectator view ...
Pahrump horse property lists for nearly $2M; deal expected to close Monday
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
April 21, 2025 - 9:42 am
 

Mark and Missy Clark’s success in designing a high-end custom home really comes down to one word: synergy.

It’s uncommon for couples to work together so seamlessly during the home design and construction process, but this couple, married for more than 20 years, did so effortlessly.

“We’re best friends, so we’re pretty much in tune with each other’s likes and dislikes,” Mark Clark said. “So, working on this project was pretty easy for us.”

The Clarks’ estate, situated at 9 Stonecutter Court in the esteemed Ascaya community, reflects their commitment to harmonious contemporary design. It is listed for $12.5 million with Darin Marques of Virtue Real Estate Group.

The couple acquired the property in 2023 after Mark Clark retired from Apple Inc., where he had worked for more than 12 years, following his career in the construction industry.

“I was looking for a lot in Southern Highlands, but Darin kept suggesting Ascaya,” Mark Clark said. “When I saw this lot, I fell in love with it. The direct view of the Strip is priceless. You just can’t beat it.”

With a wealth of experience building hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Mark’s professional background shaped his vision for the property. He could envision the spacious single-story layout when he first set foot on the property.

“I pictured walking into the courtyard, looking through the house, and seeing the Strip,” he said. “That was non-negotiable. I had to have that inside-out look of the house.”

The couple spent a month refining the design, focusing on capturing the views from every possible angle. Patterned after contemporary homes Mark Clark experienced in Arizona, the Scottsdale Desert Contemporary architecture stands out with strategically placed stone walls and columns.

“The HOA (homeowners association) is leading people toward a contemporary look. I’ve never done one, so I found it a bit challenging,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Scottsdale and saw several homes that had a Frank Lloyd Wright feel, but were modern.”

Before breaking ground, Mark Clark constructed a retaining wall and started moving dirt in February 2024. The estate was completed just shy of one year.

“We got our certificate of occupancy this January,” he said.

His attention to detail is key to his construction process. He firmly believes that every detail contributes to the overall quality of the home, and this belief is evident in the home’s design.

“I am a stickler for the details,” Mark Clark said. “It is important to me.”

One example of his super energy-efficient design is the five-zone HVAC system with Wi-Fi thermostats, allowing users to control the temperature anywhere.

The Ascaya property is the second custom home the couple finished together. The first was built behind the double gates of Vintage Valley in the Southern Highlands approximately three years ago.

“This (Ascaya) home is laid out similarly to the home in Southern Highlands, but we changed some things,” Mark Clark said. “One thing, this house is 42 percent larger.”

With a larger footprint to work with, the couple added a front courtyard and enlarged the main living area to include a distinct formal dining area. In the kitchen, the couple added a butler’s pantry. They expanded the mud room, integrated voluminous ceilings, broad doors, expansive hallways and oversized rooms.

Key elements from the Southern Highlands property were added to the design, such as backlit ceiling soffits, a gourmet kitchen with a second “party” island, an inviting open floor plan, seamless indoor/outdoor connection and a garage worthy of Mark Clark’s car collection.

The couple selected the highest-quality materials and finishes, ensuring every aspect of their home reflected their vision and lifestyle. Their thoughtful decisions contributed to another overall goal of creating a vibrant, functional home.

Highlights include textured Santa Fe wall finishes and gorgeous natural stone countertops, including leathered granite in several rooms throughout the property. The couple’s dramatic stone choices provide a striking focal point for each space.

“We want the house to have its personality,” Mark Clark said. “You have to have fun with it, but it still has functionality.”

The home makes a strong impression from the moment of entry. A Dutch door leads into the cozy front courtyard with a gas fireplace. The unique single door is divided in the middle, allowing it to open the top while keeping the bottom closed. The door allows the couple to watch the herds of mountain goats grazing across the street.

At the main entrance, a massive custom door sets the tone for the home. Mark commissioned the 1,600-pound composite door from a door builder he met overseas during his tenure at Apple.

“It’s almost an art piece,” Missy Clark said. “It’s unique but still makes a statement.”

It took eight months to build and six men to install. The door features a unique three-point locking system that provides extra protection.

“It’s not going anywhere,” Mark Clark said, laughing. “I wanted a door that was secure.”

The main living area integrates formal seating, dining and kitchen into one cohesive space. A 120-inch electric fireplace with artistic Norgestone Taupe-textured tile elements is a strong visual in the room. Oversized doors border the room, seamlessly blending the space with the outdoors.

Missy Clark’s warm color palette of creams, browns, greens, bronze and her favorite color, turquoise, provokes a sense of tranquility and elegance.

“I like things to be welcoming and warm, yet classy and comfortable,” she said. “To me, that’s important.”

Her love of cooking and entertaining drove the kitchen’s functional design.

“Missy is a great cook and baker,” Mark Clark said. “We wanted her to have the tools to do that.”

But Missy Clark isn’t the only cook in the family. Mark Clark, whose specialty is cooking “world-famous” pancakes, wanted a large griddle on the 60-inch Thermador range oven.

The culinary space is defined by natural stone, with eye-catching, bold veining and dramatic patterns. A large prep island, topped with exotic Mapi Mundi Italian granite, faces the main living area. The same granite is used for the backsplash, filling the bordering walls. The second island, or what the couple calls a “party island,” boasts Botanic Blue granite countertops with a waterfall edge. The stone showcases a mixture of caramel, bronze and hints of turquoise.

“When I saw that slab, I fell in love with it,” Missy Clark said. “It plays off the other stone.”

The sophisticated design boasts custom walnut finish cabinetry, integrated appliances, a built-in coffee station, and a butler’s pantry with two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwasher and extensive prep space showcasing Spider Dolomite leathered granite countertop and backsplash.

The accessible exterior barbecue island features a large grill, pizza oven, bar and dining area. The elevated island has a striking granite counter.

“Even the granite on the barbecue island has some browns, rust and bronze, warming up the space,” Missy Clark said. “Also, turquoise blue, which plays off the water in the pool.”

The inviting exterior features a covered patio with a gas fireplace, an elevated spa and a pool with Pentair equipment and a remote Wi-Fi connectivity App. The linear pool design with a sunken sitting area at one end creatively capitalizes on the allotted space.

The five en suite bedrooms include a primary and junior primary suite, each crafted for maximum comfort. Both suites boast a separate sitting area, a fireplace and stunning views. Notably, the junior primary suite features a unique Net Zero fireplace that uses an alternative fuel source, making it environmentally friendly and eliminating the need for venting or gas lines. The impressive open-flame unit is between the sitting and sleeping areas.

In the main primary, the massive closet is shaped like a “U,” providing maximum storage with walls of custom built-ins and convenience with a washer/dryer. Mark Clark surprised his wife by designing an unusual feature in the closet to hold her expansive boot collection.

“I didn’t know he was doing that. It was very cool,” Missy Clark said. “I have 20 pairs of boots. They sometimes flop over when you stand them up. I don’t like that. So, if you use the holder, they are not folded over and hang straight. It keeps the position and looks of the boots.”

Additional highlights include the integrated Sonos Sound system, Lutron lighting, security system and temperature-controlled six-car garage with 14-foot ceilings to accommodate car lifts.

The couple decided to sell their home to enjoy retirement and be closer to family.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying life and our time together,” Missy Clark said.

Mark Clark advised anyone wishing to build a custom home to “have a general theme and color palette you can agree on and understand what you’re looking for in a home. Be open-minded to listening to your partner’s ideas and be honest with what you want.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The top Las Vegas luxury home sale in March was for $16.25 million for an Ascaya mansion in Hen ...
Ascaya’s $16.25M sale tops March luxury list
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas luxury market has gotten off to a strong start to 2025, punctuated in March by three sales exceeding $10 million.

A valley record-setting price tag of $25 million has been attached to a penthouse in the clubho ...
Summit Club penthouse hits market for record $25M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A penthouse in the clubhouse at The Summit Club in Summerlin has hit the market in what could be a record-setting $25 million sale.

“The high-end custom (home) is very active right now, and a lot of people are looking to move ...
Decline in luxury new home construction
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The luxury new home production market has been buoyed as a new community named Ascension ramps up in Summerlin while elsewhere in the west valley master plan lot sales are underway for a new high-end mountainside custom-home development.

There’s an infinity-edge pool and spa, a separate pool house that can serve as a casita. The ...
A look at the top 5 February luxury home sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

An Anthem Country Club home set the high mark for sales in February while former Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco sold his Summerlin home for nearly a $500,000 profit.

BlueStar, manufacturer of professional-grade kitchen appliances for the home, announced the bra ...
Kitchen Bath Industry Show highlights new trends

One of the largest kitchen and bath trade shows in North America was held Feb. 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It was three days of product reveals, demonstrations, networking and programming.

MORE STORIES