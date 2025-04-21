Couple design Ascaya home to show off Strip view

The Clarks’ estate, situated at 9 Stonecutter Court in the esteemed Ascaya community, reflects their commitment to harmonious contemporary design. It is listed for $12.5 million with Darin Marques of Virtue Real Estate Group.

The five en suite bedrooms include a primary and junior primary suite, each crafted for maximum comfort. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

A large butler’s pantry has two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwasher and extensive prep space. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

The culinary space is defined by natural stone, with eye-catching, bold veining and dramatic patterns. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

Some of the home's highlights include natural stone countertops, including leathered granite in several rooms throughout the property. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

The home makes a strong impression from the moment of entry. A Dutch door leads into the cozy front courtyard with a gas fireplace. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

The home has a sweeping view if the Strip. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

The home sits on a half-acre lot and has a sweeping view of the Las Vegas Strip. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

The couple spent a month refining the design, focusing on capturing the views from every possible angle. (Stetson Ybarra/Rooted Elements)

Mark and Missy Clark’s success in designing a high-end custom home really comes down to one word: synergy.

It’s uncommon for couples to work together so seamlessly during the home design and construction process, but this couple, married for more than 20 years, did so effortlessly.

“We’re best friends, so we’re pretty much in tune with each other’s likes and dislikes,” Mark Clark said. “So, working on this project was pretty easy for us.”

The couple acquired the property in 2023 after Mark Clark retired from Apple Inc., where he had worked for more than 12 years, following his career in the construction industry.

“I was looking for a lot in Southern Highlands, but Darin kept suggesting Ascaya,” Mark Clark said. “When I saw this lot, I fell in love with it. The direct view of the Strip is priceless. You just can’t beat it.”

With a wealth of experience building hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Mark’s professional background shaped his vision for the property. He could envision the spacious single-story layout when he first set foot on the property.

“I pictured walking into the courtyard, looking through the house, and seeing the Strip,” he said. “That was non-negotiable. I had to have that inside-out look of the house.”

The couple spent a month refining the design, focusing on capturing the views from every possible angle. Patterned after contemporary homes Mark Clark experienced in Arizona, the Scottsdale Desert Contemporary architecture stands out with strategically placed stone walls and columns.

“The HOA (homeowners association) is leading people toward a contemporary look. I’ve never done one, so I found it a bit challenging,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Scottsdale and saw several homes that had a Frank Lloyd Wright feel, but were modern.”

Before breaking ground, Mark Clark constructed a retaining wall and started moving dirt in February 2024. The estate was completed just shy of one year.

“We got our certificate of occupancy this January,” he said.

His attention to detail is key to his construction process. He firmly believes that every detail contributes to the overall quality of the home, and this belief is evident in the home’s design.

“I am a stickler for the details,” Mark Clark said. “It is important to me.”

One example of his super energy-efficient design is the five-zone HVAC system with Wi-Fi thermostats, allowing users to control the temperature anywhere.

The Ascaya property is the second custom home the couple finished together. The first was built behind the double gates of Vintage Valley in the Southern Highlands approximately three years ago.

“This (Ascaya) home is laid out similarly to the home in Southern Highlands, but we changed some things,” Mark Clark said. “One thing, this house is 42 percent larger.”

With a larger footprint to work with, the couple added a front courtyard and enlarged the main living area to include a distinct formal dining area. In the kitchen, the couple added a butler’s pantry. They expanded the mud room, integrated voluminous ceilings, broad doors, expansive hallways and oversized rooms.

Key elements from the Southern Highlands property were added to the design, such as backlit ceiling soffits, a gourmet kitchen with a second “party” island, an inviting open floor plan, seamless indoor/outdoor connection and a garage worthy of Mark Clark’s car collection.

The couple selected the highest-quality materials and finishes, ensuring every aspect of their home reflected their vision and lifestyle. Their thoughtful decisions contributed to another overall goal of creating a vibrant, functional home.

Highlights include textured Santa Fe wall finishes and gorgeous natural stone countertops, including leathered granite in several rooms throughout the property. The couple’s dramatic stone choices provide a striking focal point for each space.

“We want the house to have its personality,” Mark Clark said. “You have to have fun with it, but it still has functionality.”

The home makes a strong impression from the moment of entry. A Dutch door leads into the cozy front courtyard with a gas fireplace. The unique single door is divided in the middle, allowing it to open the top while keeping the bottom closed. The door allows the couple to watch the herds of mountain goats grazing across the street.

At the main entrance, a massive custom door sets the tone for the home. Mark commissioned the 1,600-pound composite door from a door builder he met overseas during his tenure at Apple.

“It’s almost an art piece,” Missy Clark said. “It’s unique but still makes a statement.”

It took eight months to build and six men to install. The door features a unique three-point locking system that provides extra protection.

“It’s not going anywhere,” Mark Clark said, laughing. “I wanted a door that was secure.”

The main living area integrates formal seating, dining and kitchen into one cohesive space. A 120-inch electric fireplace with artistic Norgestone Taupe-textured tile elements is a strong visual in the room. Oversized doors border the room, seamlessly blending the space with the outdoors.

Missy Clark’s warm color palette of creams, browns, greens, bronze and her favorite color, turquoise, provokes a sense of tranquility and elegance.

“I like things to be welcoming and warm, yet classy and comfortable,” she said. “To me, that’s important.”

Her love of cooking and entertaining drove the kitchen’s functional design.

“Missy is a great cook and baker,” Mark Clark said. “We wanted her to have the tools to do that.”

But Missy Clark isn’t the only cook in the family. Mark Clark, whose specialty is cooking “world-famous” pancakes, wanted a large griddle on the 60-inch Thermador range oven.

The culinary space is defined by natural stone, with eye-catching, bold veining and dramatic patterns. A large prep island, topped with exotic Mapi Mundi Italian granite, faces the main living area. The same granite is used for the backsplash, filling the bordering walls. The second island, or what the couple calls a “party island,” boasts Botanic Blue granite countertops with a waterfall edge. The stone showcases a mixture of caramel, bronze and hints of turquoise.

“When I saw that slab, I fell in love with it,” Missy Clark said. “It plays off the other stone.”

The sophisticated design boasts custom walnut finish cabinetry, integrated appliances, a built-in coffee station, and a butler’s pantry with two wine coolers, a refrigerator/freezer, an ice maker, a dishwasher and extensive prep space showcasing Spider Dolomite leathered granite countertop and backsplash.

The accessible exterior barbecue island features a large grill, pizza oven, bar and dining area. The elevated island has a striking granite counter.

“Even the granite on the barbecue island has some browns, rust and bronze, warming up the space,” Missy Clark said. “Also, turquoise blue, which plays off the water in the pool.”

The inviting exterior features a covered patio with a gas fireplace, an elevated spa and a pool with Pentair equipment and a remote Wi-Fi connectivity App. The linear pool design with a sunken sitting area at one end creatively capitalizes on the allotted space.

The five en suite bedrooms include a primary and junior primary suite, each crafted for maximum comfort. Both suites boast a separate sitting area, a fireplace and stunning views. Notably, the junior primary suite features a unique Net Zero fireplace that uses an alternative fuel source, making it environmentally friendly and eliminating the need for venting or gas lines. The impressive open-flame unit is between the sitting and sleeping areas.

In the main primary, the massive closet is shaped like a “U,” providing maximum storage with walls of custom built-ins and convenience with a washer/dryer. Mark Clark surprised his wife by designing an unusual feature in the closet to hold her expansive boot collection.

“I didn’t know he was doing that. It was very cool,” Missy Clark said. “I have 20 pairs of boots. They sometimes flop over when you stand them up. I don’t like that. So, if you use the holder, they are not folded over and hang straight. It keeps the position and looks of the boots.”

Additional highlights include the integrated Sonos Sound system, Lutron lighting, security system and temperature-controlled six-car garage with 14-foot ceilings to accommodate car lifts.

The couple decided to sell their home to enjoy retirement and be closer to family.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying life and our time together,” Missy Clark said.

Mark Clark advised anyone wishing to build a custom home to “have a general theme and color palette you can agree on and understand what you’re looking for in a home. Be open-minded to listening to your partner’s ideas and be honest with what you want.”

About the mansion

Location: 9 Stonecutter Court, Ascaya in Henderson

Price: $12.5 million

Size: 7,075 square feet, five en suite bedrooms including a private primary and junior suite with separate sitting areas, fireplaces, beverage centers, walk-in closets and access to exterior covered patios; six-and-a-half baths, including primary bath with steam shower, soaking tub and dual vanities, and junior primary bath with over-sized shower, soaking tub and dual vanities and an exterior pool bath; attached six-car climate-controlled garage with high ceiling providing room for a triple car lift. The home is sited on 0.52 acres.

Features: Custom single-story estate embodies Scottsdale Desert Contemporary architecture; unobstructed views of the Strip; covered front courtyard entry with oversized Dutch door and fire feature; 48-inch-by-24-inch porcelain tile and carpet flooring; expansive glass windows and doors to take advantage of indoor/outdoor connection and views; and spacious open great room has 120-inch linear electric fireplace, 17-foot ceilings and back-lit ceiling cloud soffits. The sleek kitchen features double islands with granite countertops. The "party island" features Botanic Blue granite with waterfall edge; the prep island has Mapi Mundi Italian granite. The kitche also has custom walnut-finish cabinetry, integrated Thermador appliances; and butler's pantry has two wine refrigerators, appliances and prep space with Spider Dolomite leathered granite counter/backsplash and storage. The house also features an executive office; flex space that can be used as gym or office with private entry; mud room with desk and bench with cubbies, Spider Dolomite leathered granite counter; covered patio with gas fireplace, ceiling fans and outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, refrigerator, griddle, wall heater and barbecue area; pool and elevated spa with Pentair equipment and remote Wi-Fi connectivity App; Smart Home System; Security system; fully integrated Sonos sound system; Lutron lighting system; custom textured Sante Fe wall finish; ultra-energy-efficient design with zoned HVAC system; cocoon insulation system; custom front door with three-point locking system; exterior stone façade and extensive desert landscaping.

HOA: $1,000/month includes $100 monthly food credit for the Ascaya Club House.

Listing: Darin Marques, Virtue Real Estate Group