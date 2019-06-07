Designer Angeles Scorsetti creates showcases in home
The home, itself, is a series of elaborate showrooms, including the cabana, decorated by the perpetually inspired Scorsetti. All of the furniture and lighting is from their company, Scorsetti Design, which has a studio on 3091 Tompkins Ave. They have access to a library of 1,000 vendors all over the world. The interior decorating firm has created unique looks for many high-end homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
Angeles Scorsetti casually leans against a Chanel-inspired display counter beneath two hanging crystal chandeliers inside the master closet of her MacDonald Highlands home. On the walls, Chanel bags, clutches, designer heels and impeccable stilettos are showcased in lighted display cases up to the ceiling. Fragrances and design books are stacked within reach. Garments hang organized on multiple racks, further insulating the intimate and richly designed space that Coco herself would have probably applauded.
“I call it Angeles’ Dream Closet,” Scorsetti, an Argentine-born designer, model, actress and mother, says with a smile. “I collect. Two things I love: My shoes and my bags. I love my fashion. It’s my hobby.”
Wearing jeans and a black top, with her dark hair pulled back and jewelry glistening on her fingers, Scorsetti speaks of fashion with the sincerity of and passion of an art collector.
Her personal Chanel boutique closet serves as ample testament. It is, in its own right, a work of art — an installation nestled within the nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental (now Waldorf Astoria) penthouse where they lived eight years above the Strip.
Now, on the ground, their sprawling, open-space floor plan (with glass walls that open and close for indoor-outdoor living), looks out over the golf course and mountain behind it. The open kitchen is connected to the vast living room with multiple seating areas and a cozy, black, modular sofa anchoring it.
From inside the living room, one can see across the pool into the master bedroom, up into the second-floor entertainment area and into the foyer directly below where a nearly 20-foot-long, deep-red chaise lounge stretches under three ring-shaped crystal chandeliers.
They have access to a library of 1,000 vendors all over the world. The interior decorating firm has created unique looks for many high-end homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The art collection is their own — sculptures, mosaics and reliefs of nudes.
Upstairs, a silver, velvet modular couch faces a 120-inch digital screen in the entertainment area that happens to be playing on this particular evening, real-time satellite images of cities across the planet. Mason’s autographed Elton John memorabilia, including an electric guitar signed by the singer and the band, is encased on the wall, leading into the other rooms and out to the balcony. Scorsetti said she loves New York City and its rooftop bars, so they created their own with a view of the Strip in the distance.
Downstairs, in the master bedroom, velvet-on-metallic wallpaper from London textures the walls surrounding the bed and sitting area that opens to the Jacuzzi. The rosemary, high-gloss hardwood floor reflects the chandelier.
“I like it to be relaxing and comfortable, pretty much a sanctuary for me and my husband,” she said. They both prefer a resort- and spa-style ambiance in their home. Scorsetti’s personal taste, “contemporary modern chic glam,” defines the inside while the pool area is Miami minimalism.
The entire house is a reflection of the luxury they love. The chef and butler pantry is off the kitchen, and the walk-in wine cellar is just off the living room.
“My only goal was to open beautiful showrooms,” Scorsetti said, referring back to the start of her career when at age 18, she told her father she wanted to design showrooms. By 20 she had four and was traveling to European cities and spending time in the U.S. — Miami, New York and Los Angeles. She moved to L.A. in 2003, where she worked for two design firms before opening her own.
“My background is pretty intense. I did a lot as a little girl.”
As the only child of an Argentine mother and Italian father, growing up in Buenos Aires, she learned the trade through her family.
Her father, she said, was an Army man, who also did real estate — buying and flipping houses — and her grandfather owned his own construction company while her mother specialized in antiques: “That’s where it started.”
In 2011, Scorsetti and Mason moved to Las Vegas, selling their four-story home on King Road and Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood to Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls and opening shop here.
They’re already building another home in MacDonald Highlands, and she is working on pilot episodes for a reality television show on her interior design and role as “the lady boss.”
They love to relax at home with their 8-year-old son, Rocco, and their Chihuahua, entertain and are quite social, which is what drew them to the lifestyle at MacDonald Highlands, an exclusive country club community with happy hours, golf clubs, tennis clubs (Scorsetti is in two), and other socials.
“For me, it’s like a lifestyle,” Scorsetti said. “MacDonald Highlands is the new Beverly Hills.”