79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Elegant Chenin masterpiece graces The Summit Club

Architect Daniel Joseph Chenin designed this 12,400-square-foot three-level estate in the exclu ...
Architect Daniel Joseph Chenin designed this 12,400-square-foot three-level estate in the exclusive Summit Club community of Summerlin. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
Every inch of the home is carefully considered and designed using different textures, colors, l ...
Every inch of the home is carefully considered and designed using different textures, colors, light, ceiling treatments and sound. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
The walk-in closet, with custom cabinetry and shelving, emulates a high-end boutique. (Courtesy ...
The walk-in closet, with custom cabinetry and shelving, emulates a high-end boutique. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
Daniel Joseph Chenin
Daniel Joseph Chenin
The luxurious bath has a private sauna, dual vanities with onyx counters and burl wood drawers ...
The luxurious bath has a private sauna, dual vanities with onyx counters and burl wood drawers and a freestanding tub set against shimmering metal beads. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
The French-inspired kitchen showcases a central 13-foot-long La Cornue range and island in cust ...
The French-inspired kitchen showcases a central 13-foot-long La Cornue range and island in custom white. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
The home’s circular auto court is framed by a classical oculus structure over the driveway. ( ...
The home’s circular auto court is framed by a classical oculus structure over the driveway. (Courtesy of Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. | Photography by Douglas Friedman)
More Stories
The $1.3 billion Four Season Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson r ...
Four Season Private Residences, Cello Tower to take shape
The No. 1 August luxury home sale was $7.6 million for a 10,780-square-foot Red Rock Country Cl ...
Luxury market slows in August; experts predict uptick in fall
This Richard Luke-designed mansion in MacDonald Highlands has listed for nearly $10 million. (D ...
MacDonald Highlands ‘trophy property’ features dramatic pool design — PHOTOS
The mansion boasts three infinity-edge pools strategically positioned on separate floors. (Doug ...
MacDonald Highlands ‘trophy property’ features dramatic pool design — PHOTOS
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
September 29, 2025 - 12:05 pm
 

Architect Daniel Joseph Chenin, FAIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, is a masterful storyteller.

His portrayal of his gift is Tombolo, an award-winning 12,400-square-foot three-level estate in the exclusive Summit Club community of Summerlin. Chenin’s inspiring architecture and interior design convey a deeper, personalized narrative about his client and her lifestyle.

“Our client had done her research,” Chenin said. “She liked our sensibilities, level of detail and the story-driven approach. She wanted to create something different — house that fits into the desert but blends Art Deco and Hollywood Regency with classical elements and contemporary freshness. (Tombolo) is essentially her vision through our lens.”

The story behind Tombolo is a collection of intricate details that distinctly set Chenin’s design apart. His holistic multidimensional approach — architecture, design, landscape — considers every aspect of the home’s function and aesthetics.

He incorporates the sun’s position and circadian rhythm, mimicking natural light patterns. Material selection supports the larger narrative, choosing finishes that age gracefully and elements for acoustic benefits.

Every inch of the home is carefully considered and designed using different textures, colors, light, ceiling treatments and sound. Even the transitions between rooms/spaces are designed and methodically considered.

“The decisions we make are not just from an aesthetic standpoint,” Chenin said. “Our approach is more cinematic, evoking emotion as you walk through.”

Chenin met his client through the project’s general contractor, Scott Acton, CEO of Forte Specialty Contractors. Forte and Chenin have worked together on over a dozen projects. Both come from hospitality backgrounds and share the vision of creating immersive experiences.

“We met 12 years ago,” said Forte, who also worked with Steve Wynn on several hospitality properties. “I think it’s so experiential-based when you visit a hospitality property. When you’re in a suite, you feel a certain way. We want to capture that same feeling.”

The theme of Tombolo’s story unfolds on its unique site. Perched on a 2.5-acre hilltop, Chenin approached the challenging topography by describing the interplay between nature and architecture, “standing as a living dialogue between the wild beauty of the site and the sophistication of human craftsmanship.”

Chenin’s design draws inspiration from a multifaceted array of resources. Tombolo was inspired by an iconic piece of American history: the Hoover Dam. Constructed during the Art Deco period, the dam’s ribbing, concrete forms and buttresses contributed to its design.

Chenin noted the challenge was not allowing the home to be just an artifice — an artful trick. His design allows the elements incorporated from the dam to play out as authentic elements of the home’s architecture within the context of the region.

White vertical Jerusalem limestone ribs run the entire perimeter of the home. The ribs serve as a passive energy design that allows natural light to flow throughout the house but deflects heat, keeping the interior temperate.

“The idea behind it is the ribs stick out far enough when the sun moves across the sky, they cast shadows and protect the windows, so they have a more climatized interior,” Chenin said.

The white columns present a bold, eye-catching statement. They are enhanced by the home’s circular auto court, framed by a classical oculus structure over the driveway.

“The outer border of the structure provides a slight sense of compression, but the oculus creates a sense of infinity toward the sky,” Chenin said. “This deliberate interplay of compression and expansion sets the tone for the residence, a dance between intimacy and grandeur that resonates throughout the entire design.”

Passing through the front entry, Chenin’s narrative materializes through a powerful pattern language that immediately immerses the senses. A long gallery-style corridor displays distinct art pieces, leading those passing through into the home with interconnected communal rooms extending off either side. The layout centers around two rectangular structures connected by a central glass atrium, creating balance and harmony throughout the property.

Off the entry is an office boasting gold leaf and oak-trimmed bookshelves with marble backing. Across the hall, a formal living room features white walls and a collection of colorful custom furnishings.

“There is a relationship, a familiarity with how the project is put together,” Chenin said. “Every space has unique characteristics and attributes that make it distinct but have similar details.”

A compelling feature of Chenin’s design is the French-inspired kitchen, accessed from the living room through a darker wood threshold. The kitchen transcends its traditional role as merely a cooking space; it reflects authentic, classical architecture unlike an average kitchen.

The room’s showpiece is a central 13-foot-long La Cornue range and island in custom white. Custom integrated appliances, white oak hardwood flooring hand-laid in a herringbone pattern, an oversized central range hood, custom brass and bronze hardware and integrated furniture pieces define its warm, inviting ambiance.

“We incorporated traditional pieces you would see in a French home, where you have furniture lining the perimeter,” Chenin said.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a comfortable lounge area with comfy swivel chairs.

“The idea about this room is you could have multiple zones within one room,” Chenin said. “The way it’s layered, you could have people sitting at the kitchen island while others are hanging out in the lounge, socializing, having different conversations.”

A central glass atrium, displaying a Noguchi-inspired sculpture, connects the main space to the other half of the home, which houses an art room, primary suite and gym.

The intimate primary is a smaller space designed for relaxation and sleep. The custom-upholstered headboard and plush wool carpeting featuring rose petal motifs give the space dimension and elegance. The luxurious bath has a private sauna, dual vanities with onyx counters and burl wood drawers and a freestanding tub set against shimmering metal beads. The walk-in closet, with custom cabinetry and shelving, emulates a high-end boutique.

The central staircase accesses the home’s upper level. It showcases a grand artisan-made steel railing wrapped in hand-painted Fromental wall covering and framed by a mirror-back wall.

The upper level’s narrative speaks to entertainment. It features four guest rooms and a lounge area with a champagne dispensing machine. The exterior terrace has two double-sided fireplaces, a dining table and a conversation area. A similar geometric form covers the space, adding to the home’s cohesive aesthetic.

Chenin extended the storyline to the 3,200-square-foot subterranean garage. Its design effortlessly blends with the interior, which features glass-paneled garage doors, textured walls, and coffered ceilings.

“It adds layers and textures, so it doesn’t feel like a big, empty space,” Chenin said. “Again, no room goes unaddressed.”

Chenin’s inimitable design is accomplished by a zero tolerance in the home’s construction. Forte noted that his design has predetermined lines, with a central point laid out before the concrete is poured.

“It is precise how things come together,” Forte said. “From millwork to stainless steel, there is no room for error. Like a Swiss watch, literally, it is a precision-built home.”

Framed with custom steel instead of wood studs, Forte noted that there are no caulk joints, tape or paint. The walls are covered in upholstery, fabric or millwork to generate warmth and a higher level of finish.

The project began in 2020 and took three years to complete once construction began. Before breaking ground, Chenin and his team spent time planning everything from the structure to the most minor detail. They designed and custom-built everything in the home including cabinetry, light fixtures, hardware, art pieces and furnishings.

“We work on a limited number of projects to do this level of detail and customization,” Chenin said. “So, we are totally invested. When someone engages us, they are getting the ‘A team.’ ”

Chenin learned his multidimensional approach from his grandmother at a young age. An artist, she taught him to see the world from several viewpoints and how everything is reciprocal.

He further advanced his approach by passionately watching films, exploring the art of storytelling and creating immersive experiences.

Before founding Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. in 2014, he began his professional career in interior design. His portfolio includes international resort properties such as Four Seasons, Auberge Resorts and Wynn Resorts. Over the last decade, Chenin has built an award-winning, internationally recognized practice.

He was elevated into the prestigious College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects, the organization’s top tier, to which only 3 percent of members ascend.

Tombolo has received several prestigious awards and is featured in numerous publications worldwide.

“We’re creating work that’s leaving a lasting impression,” Chenin said.

MOST READ
Check out the latest issue of New Homes Guide. Click below!
flipbook
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The No. 1 August luxury home sale was $7.6 million for a 10,780-square-foot Red Rock Country Cl ...
Luxury market slows in August; experts predict uptick in fall
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The ultra high-end luxury residential market slowed in August with a $7.6 million sale topping the market as higher-priced transactions are expected to pick up in the fall.

An $8.8 million sale at the Waldorf Astoria for a corner penthouse led Las Vegas August high-ri ...
Vegas high-rise prices continue to increase
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The high-rise condo market recorded its second highest average sales price in history during the second quarter and is off to a strong start in the third quarter with an $8.8 million sale at the Waldorf Astoria, the estate of Elaine Wynn selling her unit in Park Towers for $8.25 million and a condo in the Summit Club selling for $7 million. All three sales were in August.

This artist's rendering shows what Heritage Homes' custom residences will look like in its new ...
Luxury builders open new developments
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Led by an emerging luxury custom-home community in Summerlin called Ascension, Las Vegas homebuilders have sold 47 percent more homes during the first half of 2025 priced at $1 million and higher.

A Jack Russell terrier dog is waiting for the owner of house. Gina Borge, senior interior desig ...
Pets play role in shaping luxury home design
Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Integrating pet-friendly amenities into luxury residences has become increasingly popular, reflecting a shift in the perception of our beloved animals — as cherished family members who deserve special attention and pampering.

The No. 2 sale in July was in The Ridges in Summerlin for $10.75 million. (IS LUXURY)
Vegas luxury home market bucks housing slump
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas luxury resale market remains on a record pace through July led by a $25.25 million sale in MacDonald Highlands. It was one of 171 sales of $1 million and higher in July, matching the same number in July 2024. The average price paid for a luxury home in July was $1.96 million, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker of Berkshire Hathaway Home Service. Barbee reported there were 195 pending sales of $1 million and higher, showing that the luxury market isn’t slowing down while sales are down in the market overall.

This Mount Charleston home has been listed on the market for $1 million. The tri-level home at ...
Mount Charleston property includes EV charger, snow-melting roof
Provided Content

A modern mountain retreat built to thrive in all four seasons in Mount Charleston has just hit the market for $1 million, blending luxury, livability and thoughtful engineering at an accessible price point.

Sun West Custom Homes installed solar panels on The New American Home in the Ascaya community o ...
Luxury homeowners opt for energy efficiency
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

Some luxury homeowners in this region have employed photovoltaic solar panels, integrated battery energy storage systems and active energy-management applications to provide additional power, comfort and energy resilience to their spacious dwellings.

MORE STORIES