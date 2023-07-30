‘Every room is an experience’: $15M Summerlin home tops July sales

The two-story home, known as Sky Summit, measures 8,936 square feet with seven bedrooms, six full baths, two partial baths and a five-car garage.

The top sale for July so far was a $15 million sale of a Summit Club home in Summerlin known as Sky Summit. The two-story home on Vegas Hills Court measures 8,936 square feet with seven bedrooms, six full baths, two partial baths and a five-car garage. (Luxury Estates International)

The No. 2 sale of the month was a two-story home on Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson. It sold for $12.9 million. (Douglas Elliman Las Vegas)

This home in Ascaya was built in 2022 on 0.44 acres. It measures 9,288 square feet with five bedrooms and 7½ baths. (IS Luxury)

A home on Rockstream Drive in Ascaya in Henderson had the third highest price in July at $8.95 million. (IS Luxury)

The fourth highest sale of the month took place in Anthem Country Club in Henderson when a 14,703 square-foot home on Anthem Pointe Court sold for $7.8 million. (Realty One Group)

A Summit Club home in Summerlin known as Sky Summit has sold for $15 million and is the top sale in July so far. The two-story home on Vegas Hills Court measures 8,936 square feet with seven bedrooms, six full baths, two partial baths and a five-car garage. Built in 2020, it’s perched on 0.8 acres and is billed as a home where every room is an experience, according to listing agent Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International.

Sherwood called it a French-contemporary inspired home as far as the design that he called timeless. He called it a fantastic lot with views of the mountains and golf course. The home has soaring ceilings and is “light, bright and airy.”

“This modern, open concept design truly embodies and captures the best of desert living,” Sherwood said in his listing. “With its floor-to-ceiling windows, pocket doors, private Zen courtyard, extensive shaded patios, pool deck and balcony, it truly is a resort unto itself. With smooth white stucco exterior and stone columns, the entrance ushers you into a grand foyer. A great room holds a seating area ringed by beautiful stone, and first and second-story windows allow gorgeous mountain views.”

Sherwood said the dining area and kitchen have a granite island with bar seating. The first-level primary suite has mountain views, two custom walk-in closets, and an indoor/outdoor master bath ringed by landscaping. A separate set of stairs leads to a second level that includes an additional living area with a kitchen and dining area, a private balcony and two bedrooms, he said.

Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas was the buyer’s agent for the home acquired by Sweet World Delta LLC. The sellers were Candace Carr Easdale and Jack Clarke.

A two-story home on Dragon Peak Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson sold for $12.9 million. The home acquired by Carpian Investment of Salt Lake City measures 9,534 square feet with six bedrooms, six full baths, two partial baths and a four-car garage. It sits on 0.86 acres.

Listed by Kristen Routh Silberman of Douglas Elliman Las Vegas, she called the home “precise, dramatic, smart, rare and immaculate,” among her many adjectives in the listing of the home built by Blue Heron.

The home has two infinity pools, a spa, glass wine cellar, indoor-outdoor office, bar and media room, game room, gym, indoor-outdoor living room and wine tasting lounge. The master bedroom, which has views of the Strip, has a spa bath.

The kitchen has a separate catering kitchen and there’s an outdoor hibachi grill and bar that people can swim up to. There’s a covered outdoor living room between the two pools with ceiling heaters and misters.

There is no Realtor listed for the buyer’s agent.

A home on Rockstream Drive in Ascaya in Henderson had the third highest price in July at $8.95 million. The two-story home built in 2022 on 0.44 acres measures 9,288 square feet with five bedrooms and 7½ baths.

Listing agent Ida Doman with IS Luxury, described the home as having a contemporary custom with distinctive architecture high up on the mountainside in Ascaya that provides gorgeous views of the Strip and mountains.

The courtyard entry leads inside to see Strip and mountain views and disappearing glass walls merge the indoor- outdoor experience, Doman said.

“The focal point of the open-concept living room is a 3D stone fireplace wall and a wine tower,” Doman said. “There’s a chef’s kitchen with a stunning waterfall-granite island and custom walk-in pantry. “The family room hosts a cozy fireplace, a full wet-bar with a dramatic marble counter.”

The home has two powder rooms, an office, theater, en suite bedroom and laundry on the main level. The second floor can be accessed by an elevator or floating staircase.

Doman called the master suite luxurious with a fireplace, private covered deck, espresso bar, spa-like bath, gym, dual customized walk-in closet with balcony access. The upstairs also has three en suite rooms and a covered patio on the opposite side from the master suite.

The backyard offers privacy with an extensive covered patio and infinity pool designed around a fire pit lounge, Doman said.

Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent for David and Karen Hollister.

The fourth highest sale of the month took place in Anthem Country Club in Henderson when a 14,703 square-foot home on Anthem Pointe Court sold for $7.8 million. It has two stories, seven bedrooms, 10 full baths and three partial ones and an eight-car air-conditioned garage.

Built in 2008, the Richard Luke-designed estate that sits on 0.54 acres is considered an “entertainer’s dream,” according to listing agent Sandra Zanella with Realty One Group.

Located on a golf course in the guard-gated neighborhood with a secondary gate for security, the home features a 22-foot high entrance foyer. The home features a wine bar, floating glass staircase and indoor and outdoor living.

All seven bedrooms have private baths and walk-in closets with direct access to the backyard or balcony. There’s an eight-seat theater, custom kitchen with a catering kitchen, an office with adjoining lounge and fitness room.

The backyard has an infinity-edge pool and spa, pool house, outdoor covered grill and fireplace. The home has covered patios and balconies with heaters and misters. There’s a rooftop entertainment deck.

Michelle Sullivan with Douglas Elliman Las Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

The No. 5 sale in July was for $5.37 million on Tranquil Rim Court in MacDonald Highlands. The one-story home built in 2022 that sits on 0.28 acres measures 5,007 square feet has four bedrooms, four baths and a three-car garage.

Routh-Silberman was the listing agent for the home designed by Richard Luke. It has a kitchen built for entertaining with Wolf applications, double ovens, a steam oven, Miele Espresso machine, marble countertops and bar seating. There’s an oversized concealed pantry. The home with its 15-foot ceilings has a walk-in wine cellar holding 480 bottles and 19 magnums. There’s a movie theater and office. The backyard with an infinity pool and spa has a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen.

Lorena Galicinao with Signature Real Estate Group was the buyer’s agent.

Market update

Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services reported 103 sales of $1 million and higher as of Thursday with a handful of days to report other closings. There were 106 in July 2022 when the market started to slow with higher interest rates and concerns about the economy. There were 167 in July 2021 and 69 in 2020 and 49 in July 2019.

“I haven’t felt this kind of momentum since the pandemic,” Sherwood said. “In the market we are in right now, pre-pandemic pricing and activity wasn’t this strong. We are talking homes between $15 million to $20 million selling every other week. There was a big sale at Ascaya and a few more in escrow that are very large and about to transpire.”

Doman said the luxury market is picking up and the bar continues to be set higher as sales prices increase.

“I’m excited it’s heating up again,” Doman said. “It’s definitely a seller’s market because of the inventory shortage.”