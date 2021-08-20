Exclusive video tour of $32.5M mansion

Some of his friends and acquaintances call him the Tony Stark of Seven Hills. He’d rather be known as the Mark Lindsey of Seven Hills. Stark is the wealthy industrialist played by Robert Downey Jr. in the super hero film “Iron Man.” In the series, Stark owns a private, luxurious and modern-looking seaside mansion known for its gadgets and advancements.

The master bedroom, which has direct access to one of the three garages, also features a retractable sunroof, so the owner can see the stars while falling asleep. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home's basement features a rock-climbing wall that juts two stories outside the home. (The Ivan Sher Group)

Businessman Mark Lindsey has placed his high-tech Seven Hills mansion on the market for $32.5 million. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The reason some of his neighbors call homeowner Mark Lindsey "iron Man" Tony Stark is the elevator that lifts his car from a single-car garage to the upper level next to the master bedroom. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home looks straight down a fairway at the Rio Secco golf course and onto the Strip. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The state-of-the-art mansion listed for $32.5 million. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The mansion was built in 2017 by Elegant Homes and designed by Quinn Boesenecker of Pinnacle Architectural Studio. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home was built for entertaining. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home showcases fire features. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home sits on nearly 1 acre. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The entrance. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The wine cellar. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The basement. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home has a two-story rock-climbing wall in the basement. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The bar. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The game room. (The Ivan Sher Group)

One of three garages. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home measures 14,207 square feet but there’s 26,416 under the roof. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The entrance. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home has three levels. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The main living area. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home has views of the Strip. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The mansion showcases outdoor/indoor living. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The living room. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The living room. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home has several dining areas. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The outdoor kitchen. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home has two kitchens. (The Ivan Sher Group)

A media room. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The gym. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The elevator. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The master bath. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home theater. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home theater. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The elevator has glass walls. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The mansion has three levels. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The upper level. (The Ivan Sher Group)

A guest bedroom. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The closet. (The Ivan Sher Group)

A dressing area. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The master shower. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The office. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The patio. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The pool. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home features glass walls. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home's modern architecture gives way to a rustic Italian look in the basement, where the wine room and entertainment area is housed. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The mansion features a casino-inspired man cave with a wet bar, pool table, Texas Hold’em table, shuffleboard and air hockey table. (The Ivan Sher Group)

One of the home's three garages serves as a heated and cooled half-court basketball court. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The home was built for entertainment and features indoor/outdoor living features. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The kitchen, which has a pantry, extends outdoors to a second full kitchen and includes a teppanyaki grill, ice cream machine and pizza oven. (The Ivan Sher Group)

The full outdoor kitchen is adjacent to the indoor main kitchen. It is covered and has a large dining area. (The Ivan Sher Group)

Lindsay may not be that far off. He’s the owner of The Revolution, an insurance company, but also owns Eagle Sentry, which sells electronics and alarm systems for high-end homes.

Lindsey’s home listed for $32.5 million is definitely state-of-the-art. There’s a retractable skylight in the ceiling above the bed in the master bedroom. A spa outside the bedroom on the covered balcony is made of glass that allows you to see views of Las Vegas while you feel you’re hanging over the edge. There’s a table without legs in the dining room that looks like it’s floating in the air. There’s even a Tony Stark touch with an elevator to lift your car from a single-car garage to the upper level next to the master bedroom. And, we’re not even counting two other garages, one that serves as a heated and cooled half-court basketball court.

Real Estate Millions got an exclusive video tour inside the luxury mansion in Henderson’s Seven Hills and by the look and feel of it, the $25 million record set in June in MacDonald Highlands is in jeopardy.

It wouldn’t be surprising for a high-profile entrepreneur or celebrity to pull the trigger on this home or even a bachelor like Lindsey, who lives in the home with his two dogs. It’s a private enclave within Seven Hills with only two other luxury homes in this exclusive section that looks straight down a fairway at the Rio Secco golf course and onto the Strip.

The three-story home, which includes a basement, is positioned on just under 1 acre. It’s definitely built for parties and entertainment. The four-bedroom home with nine bathrooms measures 14,207 square feet but there’s 26,416 under the roof.

The home went live on the Las Vegas Realtors association Multiple Listing Service on Tuesday and has already garnered attention of prospective buyers with luxury Realtor Ivan Sher. The Ivan Sher Group is part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. He calls it the “most extraordinary home” on the Las Vegas market, today, and it’s hard to argue.

“There have been several homes on the market in the past 20 years that have come close to this,” Sher said. “One is Wayne Newton’s home at one point was quite a bit higher before it was reduced, but this will be the most expensive sale once it does sell. The house is a piece of art.

The home at 2738 Carina Way is accessible off Eastern Avenue heading toward Anthem, just off Grand Hills Drive. It requires going through two gates manned by a guard and the home has its own gate.

Built in 2017 by Elegant Homes and designed by Quinn Boesenecker of Pinnacle Architectural Studio, Lindsey wanted to build a home where he could entertain.

He moved to Las Vegas in 2012 from Thousand Oaks and brought his insurance businesses with him. Before he even moved, he had Blue Heron build him a home in its Marquis Seven Hills development. Lindsey moved to a city where he could drive to his office in 10 minutes rather than 90 minutes and wanted a state with lower taxation.

“I love Nevada. I love being here, and I love this place,” Lindsey said. “I’m not leaving. I’m not moving. It’s just a hot market right now and one of those things if it sells; it sells. If it doesn’t; I don’t care. I don’t have to move. I own the home free and clear. I will live in it another 10 years. I am A-OK with that, but I’m torn about leaving it.”

Lindsey said after living in Las Vegas for a handful of years, he wanted to “take it to another level.” He first chose that location that he described as having “one of the best views in all of Las Vegas. It was about the privacy of my location, exclusivity of my location and view of my location that is second to none.”

Second, the 60-year-old Lindsey said he built the home for entertaining and has even held a charitable event for St. Jude’s in Las Vegas hosting 250 people.

“I built it to be something really amazing and fun,” Lindsey said. “It has been incredible.”

Lindsey said when he chose Pinnacle to design the home and asked them to “build him something crazy. I have built custom homes, but I wanted to do something that has never been done. I wanted them to come up with ideas that nobody has ever done. The house has a lot of never-before and never-been-done things in it.”

That includes the car elevator in which Lindsey said he wanted something fun, like Tony Stark would have in his home.

“It was one of those things like let’s do this,” Lindsey said. “That would be cool. While people have called me the Tony Stark of Seven Hills, I laugh. I’m Mark Lindsey of Seven Hills. I’m just a regular guy.”

But some of the home’s features are more Tony Stark, like the hot tub of glass looking at Las Vegas. There’s the dining room table that floats and Lindsey calls “an engineering marvel” that’s cantilevered with a steel bar that goes into the foundation of the home. The home has a master shower with 53 shower and steam heads.

There’s more than 20,000 square feet of heated floors inside the home and outside on the patio, and, of course, the retractable bedroom skylight.

“I wanted to go to sleep and look at the stars,” Lindsey said. “It will automatically close at 2 o’clock when you’re sleeping.”

The other features include a nine-hole miniature golf course in the backyard by the infinity-edge pool that holds 37,000 gallons, a casino-inspired man cave with a wet bar, pool table, Texas Hold’em table, shuffleboard and air hockey table. There’s even a rock-climbing wall in the basement that goes two levels.

The home is full of electronics that Lindsey calls amazing. High-tech amenities found throughout the estate include probably more custom full-spectrum LED lighting than any other home in Southern Nevada, advanced security systems with 32 cameras and biometric scan entries, 13 integrated motorized door systems, cutting-edge Crestron Pro technology, high-fidelity music distribution in 32 interior and exterior areas and 32 video displays throughout the property featuring centralized 4K video distribution.

The master bedroom is equipped with a Barco DLP laser projector with a 145-inch Stewart motorized double-sided screen, which creates a mirrored image from the back to allow for viewing opportunities from both the bedroom or the balcony.

The glass entrance of the home, which is bounded by the garages that angle toward the front on both sides, reflects an openness that looks out the rear toward the pool and views beyond it.

The centerpiece of the lower main level is a custom glass elevator that leads to the third level that is open-air in the middle and looks down on the great room.

“Before you even get to the front door, you are looking straight through the house to the backyard and through to the Strip and the golf course,” Sher said. “The home was built in such a way that it’s all about the glass and the views. Even the garages have glass in them.

The great room features a dining room, living room and kitchen with a 14-foot cantilevered island. The kitchen, which has a pantry, extends outdoors to a second full kitchen and includes a teppanyaki grill, ice cream machine and pizza oven.

The main level includes a gym, 13-seat theater, wet bar, game room and family room. The upper level houses the four bedrooms, including one that is used as an office. Each bedroom has its own fireplace, and there are 10 fireplaces throughout the property.

The basement with its rustic Italian look has a rock climbing wall just outside the door that juts two stories outside the home.

“When I went into that basement, I wanted to feel like you’re going into Italy and like you’re going into a wine cave. I wanted it to be warm and a great place to sit and enjoy a glass of wine or appetizer and even watch TV and relax. That whole basement is perfect.”

Sher called the basement a surprise because you expect it to be modern and contemporary like the rest of the home and suddenly find yourself in Italy. The rest of the home is so wide open that it’s nice to have intimate space, he said.

That contrasts to the rest of the home that Lindsey said he wanted a “modern elegant” look and feel and not just contemporary.

“I wanted it to feel classy and entertaining and a place that is warm and (where) you want to be,” Lindsey said.

Sher said many types of people will be attracted to the home but most importantly for someone who likes to entertain. He’s already shown the home before it hit the market for all types, from families to bachelors.

“There are entertainment options throughout the house,” Sher said. “On every patio, there are either televisions that drop down or a projection system and screen that drops down. The whole home is built for entertaining with its wide open space, and it works beautifully.”

If the home does sell, Lindsey said no one should think he’s making a “gigantic profit” considering the investment. All of the furniture in the home was custom made and will stay part of the sale, he said.

“If somebody gave me $30 million for the house, I’m not going to be making $20 million. “I’m not making a lot. It is so intricate that there was a lot we had to do. That was not an inexpensive home to build and probably the most expensive home ever built in Las Vegas, or pretty close.”

Lindsey said the single-car elevator garage and two other climate-controlled garages that hold about a dozen vehicles are great for car collectors interested in the home.

He said he has 15 vehicles himself that he stores at the home, his home in Lake Havasu and a Las Vegas warehouse. His collection includes Lamborghini, Bentley, Corvette, Shelby Raptor pickup trucks and vintage cars, like a Corvette, Cobra and 1940 Oldsmobile, which is being refurbished.

If the home sells, Lindsey said he will move closer to his two daughters and three granddaughters in nearby Anthem in Henderson. Any new home he builds would be smaller than even the 8,000-square-foot Blue Heron home he sold for about $4 million.

“The next house will be built for me to live in for the rest of my life,” Lindsey said. “I don’t care about bedrooms. It will probably be a three-bedroom house with maybe a cool gun room, a gym, garage space and maybe a shooting range underneath. It would not have a lot of square footage.”