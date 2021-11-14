72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Real Estate Millions

Finding the right lot for your dream home

By Patty Martinez Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 14, 2021 - 9:30 am
 
Patty Martinez
Patty Martinez

The phone rings. I answer. The person on the other side says: “I’d like some information about building a custom home and where to begin, can you help me?” My answer is always in the affirmative. Then I ask, “Do you already have a lot?” This is where it begins. The homesite, the lot, the dirt, it can make or break your vision of your dream home.

Sometimes, the client already has the lot, and they would need to design their home according to the size, shape and view it offers. Sometimes, they have not purchased their lot yet, and this is where we can explore their vision and get some answers. There are several initial considerations like area of town to live in, developed community with a homeowners association or out in a rural non-planned community, city views or not, price range, etc.

The next part of the discussion is a bit more personal, pertaining to the vision — like size of home, how many rooms and garages, single story or two story, and style. These thoughts help with finding the right-sized lot. There’s nothing worse than having a vision of your dream home than finding out your lot isn’t big enough to handle that much house.

Once we have some basic information in place, we can begin to get more detailed. I like to give educational information and pull from experiences.

First and foremost, I interject my opinion that the client should have a real estate professional who knows about dirt represent him or her. An agent will save the client a lot of time and headaches in the search and purchase.

When looking in rural areas, there are lower-priced lots that may seem appealing, but then it’s discovered that there is much groundwork and utilities needing to be brought in, so that low price is now much higher than expected. Public water or well, gas or propane, sewer or septic, these are huge factors to consider that can determine scope of work and placement on the lot. If rural is the route the client chooses, I always suggest at least a 30- to 45-day due diligence period in the offer so the client can do homework like a soils report and check in with the local jurisdiction to see if there are any easements or drainage concerns.

There was a client who had purchased a 4-acre parcel, and years later when he was ready to build, he discovered there was a water easement that went at a diagonal straight through the center of his property, so he could only build his home on a portion of his property. That was frustrating and could’ve been avoided in the due diligence period of the purchase.

If the client is looking within a planned community, generally the utilities are already brought to the property and a soil report for the community as a whole has been conducted, but I still suggest a 30- to 45-day due diligence period in the offer to conduct a soil report for that lot so he or she can be informed of soil conditions, caliche or drainage concerns.

Other factors to consider are the size of the home and if the utilities linked to the lot will be substantial enough to support the size of the home. A large home with a large power draw may need to an upgrade to the power meter, or larger homes may need to an upgraded water meter or a separate water line for fire sprinkler system. The due diligence period is the time to examine the utilities to get informed of what is offered.

In both rural and planned communities, there are flat lots and hillside lots. The hillside lot has a few more considerations than the flat lot. The hillside choice can make for an impressive main level with walk-out basement but will take more excavation, retaining walls and stairs, so make sure to add that to your cost calculations. Flat lots are highly sought-after, may easily build a single-story but can be higher priced than the hillside lots.

No matter of flat or hillside lot, homeowners will always need their property line walls. If they have common walls with an adjoining property, the cost should be shared with the neighbor. Once the client feels comfortable about what he or she is going to tackle in choosing a lot, we can get into the design process. But that is a topic for another day. In the meantime get out there and stake your claim!

Patty Martinez is the director of sales and marketing for Sun West Custom Homes and the broker for Sun West Luxury Realty,patty@sunwestluxuryrealty.com.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
2
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
3
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
4
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
5
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If approved by the city of Henderson a $600 million two-tower luxury resort-style high-rise wil ...
Luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

A $600 million luxury resort-style condominium project is planned for MacDonald Highlands in Henderson, and if approved by the city would be the first high-rise built since the Great Recession.

 
$11M mansion features sportsbook theater
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Rising above the premiere Southern Highlands Golf Club community, behind the exclusive double gates of Augusta Canyon, 16 Oakmont Hills Lane is listed for $11 million through Ben and Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty.

PGA Tour event showcases Summit Club mansions
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

It’s fitting the same weekend The Summit Club was recognized by the Las Vegas homebuilder and design community for some of the first homes completed in the 555-acre development.

Palm Springs Caesars Palace-inspired estate lists for $11.8M
Provided Content

A touch of Las Vegas in Palm Springs is now available. Located at 911 Juarez Ave., the stunning Caesars Palace-inspired estate in the exclusive Rose Hill enclave of Las Palmas Heights has been listed for $11.8 million.

This Anthem Country Club mansion sold for $10 million. It's the second-highest sale on the Mul ...
Anthem Country Club mansion sells for $10M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

There’a a $10 million sale — the second highest sale on the Multiple Listing Service in nearly three months — for a two-story home built in 2002 in an enclave of Anthem Country Club. That’s $3.6 million more than paid for the home in 2018, and highest-ever sale in that community.

Christopher Homes
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Provided Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley, SkuVu is a limited collection of luxury estates by award-winning Christopher Homes at MacDonald Highlands. An exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near DragonRidge Golf Club,it is the latest residential collection of the Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

The 1,344-square-foot alpine-designed cabin is powered by a generator. A wood stove provides th ...
Former 1930s dude ranch becomes off-grid community
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“Sitting by the creek with the waterfalls under the shade in the cool temps,” Debbie Olsen said. “It’s just priceless.”

The No. 1 most expensive house listed on the Multiple Listing Service is the $32.5 million on 2 ...
Luxury home market remains strong
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

As 2021 enters its final quarter, the luxury home market remains strong with 15 homes on the public market worth $11 million and higher, and 11 at $12.5 million and up, but Realtors are optimistic some sales will go through by the end of the year.

Developer, Livv, will start work on its Henderson luxury community, Neo, in October. This artis ...
Tesla comes with new luxury home purchase
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A developer announcing plans for two luxury housing communities wants to give buyers a Model 3 Tesla electric car, building on its brand concept of smart and sustainable homes.