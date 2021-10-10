71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Real Estate Millions

Former 1930s dude ranch becomes off-grid community

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
October 10, 2021 - 10:47 am
 
The 1,344-square-foot alpine-designed cabin is powered by a generator. A wood stove provides th ...
The 1,344-square-foot alpine-designed cabin is powered by a generator. A wood stove provides the home’s primary source of heat. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
This 1.36-acre property is in the off-the-grid community of Cold Creek subdivision in the Toiya ...
This 1.36-acre property is in the off-the-grid community of Cold Creek subdivision in the Toiyabe National Forest in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
Debbie and Rich Olsen
Debbie and Rich Olsen
Wild horses can be seen near the property. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
Wild horses can be seen near the property. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
Debbie and Rich Olsen's off-the-grid getaway dresses it up during the holidays. (Mt. Charleston ...
Debbie and Rich Olsen's off-the-grid getaway dresses it up during the holidays. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
This off-the-grid cabin on a 1.36-acre lot has listed for $525,000. It is one of 200 lots in th ...
This off-the-grid cabin on a 1.36-acre lot has listed for $525,000. It is one of 200 lots in the Cold Creek subdivision in the Toiyabe National Forest in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
The 1.36-acre property in the Cold Creek subdivision in the Toiyabe National Forest has a creek ...
The 1.36-acre property in the Cold Creek subdivision in the Toiyabe National Forest has a creek sourced from a natural spring flowing across it. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
The property's creek attracts local wildlife including elk, wild mustangs, deer, owls and hawks ...
The property's creek attracts local wildlife including elk, wild mustangs, deer, owls and hawks. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)
The cabin features a 300-pound custom wagon-wheel display. The grandiose fixture gives the dini ...
The cabin features a 300-pound custom wagon-wheel display. The grandiose fixture gives the dining space a rugged elegance. (Mt. Charleston Realty Inc.)

“Sitting by the creek with the waterfalls under the shade in the cool temps,” Debbie Olsen said. “It’s just priceless.”

The Cold Creek subdivision is in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. Located approximately 45 minutes north of Las Vegas, Cold Creek residents enjoy an off-the-grid, self-sustainable lifestyle. According to Angie Tomashowski of Mt. Charleston Realty Inc., who has the property listed for $525,000, Cold Creek began as a dude ranch in the 1930s. The subdivision was established in the early 1980s.

At the center of the oversized property at 117 Rudin Ave. is a rustic two-story, 1,344-square-foot, alpine-designed cabin. Self-sustaining, the two-bedroom cabin offers homey secluded living.

Debbie Olsen, a retired educator, recounted memories of the couple enjoying a cup of coffee while relaxing on the front deck, which overlooks the valley floor, with the continual, relaxing ambient sounds of the rushing creek flowing over the landscape.

“It’s like your glamping,” she said. “You’re able to sleep inside yet feel like you’re out in the middle of nature.”

The waterway attracts abundant wildlife to the Olsens’ property. The couple have encountered elk, mustangs, deer, owls and hawks.

When their two boys were young, in 1985, the Olsen family purchased the property with another couple, the late Rick and Jean Penko. Rich Penko, a longtime pastor for Upland Bible Church in Las Vegas, discovered the property during a hike with friends.

“Rich came up over the rise and saw the cabin,” Debbie Olsen said. “He thought a millionaire owned it. Never in a million years did we ever think we could buy it.”

The couple, originally from the Pacific Northwest, discovered the property was for sale while exploring other properties in Cold Creek.

“Being able to split it with the other couple made it so affordable for us,” Debbie Olsen said. “It was one of those things we never expected, that God had this little treasure spot for us in the mountains.”

Over the years, the families spent a great deal of time on the property creating special memories of hiking,

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
5
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The No. 1 most expensive house listed on the Multiple Listing Service is the $32.5 million on 2 ...
Luxury home market remains strong
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

As 2021 enters its final quarter, the luxury home market remains strong with 15 homes on the public market worth $11 million and higher, and 11 at $12.5 million and up, but Realtors are optimistic some sales will go through by the end of the year.

Developer, Livv, will start work on its Henderson luxury community, Neo, in October. This artis ...
Tesla comes with new luxury home purchase
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A developer announcing plans for two luxury housing communities wants to give buyers a Model 3 Tesla electric car, building on its brand concept of smart and sustainable homes.

Prominent Las Vegas resident Susan Greenspun Fine sold her penthouse she’s had at the 20-stor ...
Las Vegas high-rise market rebounds
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

$5.5M Hughes Center condo sale leads third-quarter

This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been liste ...
MacDonald Highlands mansion listed for $7.4M
Provided Content

A completely custom estate along the esteemed DragonRidge Country Club golf course in Henderson has just hit the market. The 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in the highly sought-after MacDonald Highlands community is listed at $7.4 million.

California executive buys $12.5M mansion
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Tomo Yebisu, executive vice president of production at LoanDepot, set the mark for a home purchase in August when he paid $12.5 million for a 9,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home that sits on an 0.86-acre lot in MacDonald Highlands. Luxury Realtor Kristen Routh-Silberman represented the buyer and seller.

This custom-built home in Henderson kicked off the heated luxury real estate sales leading into ...
Let the Las Vegas luxury real estate wars begin
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A California-based brokerage has set up shop in Las Vegas, has taken some of the leading talent from other firms, and vowed to be the No. 1 agency in terms of volume within 18 months or at least within the top three.

 
Las Vegas estate with horse arena lists for $1.895M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

“We have more equestrian zoning in Southern Nevada than people realize,” said Forrest Barbee, broker for BHHS, Nevada Properties.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo sold his Summerlin home a few weeks ago to teammate ...
VGK play real estate game: Marc Andre-Fleury
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Vegas Golden Knights and one-time members when they’re not on the ice this off-season are busy buying and selling luxury properties in Las Vegas.

 
Exclusive video tour of $32.5M mansion
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Some of his friends and acquaintances call him the Tony Stark of Seven Hills. He’d rather be known as the Mark Lindsey of Seven Hills. Stark is the wealthy industrialist played by Robert Downey Jr. in the super hero film “Iron Man.” In the series, Stark owns a private, luxurious and modern-looking seaside mansion known for its gadgets and advancements.