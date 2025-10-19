Former home of Juan Gabriel lists for $100,000 a month

Las Vegas home rental market remains strong with a famous compound in the Historic District where Michael Jackson once partied being listed for $100,000 a month and a MacDonald Highlands home where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stayed is under lease for $85,000 a month.

This MacDonald Highlands home has been leased for $85,000 a month. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen in the Pinto Lane house. (The Napoli Group)

The MacDonald Highlands mansion was built in 2017 and sits on 2.2 acres and measures 13,416 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 baths. It has a 15-car garage and a guest house. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The MacDonald Highlands home has a private bowling alley with a bar on an entertainment level. It also has a gym. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands features an indoor basketball court and other special features. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The Pinto Lane property, with its multiple buildings that can live as flex homes, is perfect for large families on a compound, for business retreats and for those who want to entertain. (The Napoli Group)

The historical house on Pinto Lane includes an underground 1950s diner and nightclub. (The Napoli Group)

The three-story mansion on Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands has been leased for $85,000 a month. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

Las Vegas’ home rental market remains strong, with a famous compound in the Historic District where Michael Jackson once partied being listed for $100,000 a month and a MacDonald Highlands home where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stayed under lease for $85,000 a month.

The most expensive rental listing on Pinto Lane was owned by the late Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel that includes an underground 1950s diner and nightclub.

The one-story home built in 1960 measures more than 26,000 square feet and sits on 1.14 acres. Besides the main residence, there are three auxiliary buildings.

The home was purchased in 2018 by Grammy-winning record producer Allen Sides and his wife, Anne, for $2.1 million, according to Clark County records.

Listing agent and luxury Realtor Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Service said the home exudes charm with its exposed trusses, coffered ceilings, extensive tile work, four fireplaces, skylights, custom ironwork and a large gourmet kitchen with professional appliances. There’s also a wine room and multi-level game room with a bar.

“The possibilities are endless with complete guest homes, recreational and flex space and game rooms,” Napoli said in the listing. “The fun starts underground with your private nightclub and restaurant perfect for entertaining and plenty of room for your own personal music studio.”

Napoli called the exterior immaculate with fresh paint, manicured landscaping, seating areas, outdoor kitchen and a pool and spa.

Napoli said this is the first time it’s been placed on the rental market, and they’ve gotten a lot of inquiries so far.

“The owners have a history of purchasing historic properties and rehabilitating,” Napoli said. “They’ve spent countless hours of time and money (millions of dollars) restoring this property and enhancing it to make it the incredible property it is.”

Napoli said the property, with its multiple buildings that can live as flex homes, is perfect for large families on a compound, for business retreats and for those who want to entertain.

“We’ve had Las Vegas resident DJs look at it because they thought it would be great to live in and house their guests, and with the underground nightclub and commercial-grade kitchen, it would be great for entertaining and hosting events, as well,” Napoli said.

While that’s the highest-priced rental available, the MacDonald Highlands home that once hosted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in 2024 was leased in September for $85,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of the Las Vegas Realtors association.

The No. 1 leased home in Las Vegas

The three-story mansion on Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands was built in 2017 and sits on 2.2 acres and measures 13,416 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 baths. It has a 15-car garage and a guest house.

Natalia Harris with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty has described the home built in 2017 as “a fully furnished private oasis in MacDonald Highlands’s guard-gated community. This luxurious residence redefines opulence, offering privacy, sophistication and entertainment. With three security gates, this exclusive enclave ensures peace of mind.”

Harris has called the estate a “masterpiece designed for discerning connoisseurs” with panoramic Strip views through vast windows. There’s an indoor basketball court, private bowling alley and gym. It also has a pool, spa, patios and fire pits outdoors.

“The chef’s kitchen, guest house, bars, tennis court and theater room transform this estate into a private resort,” the listing said.

Harris has said there’s always a lot of interest in renting the home for short periods. She said the luxury rental market started to change in Las Vegas with the arrival of professional sports teams and musical residencies by top artists on the Strip.

“There are people coming to Vegas who are either building luxury homes or in town for work or residencies on the Strip,” Harris said. “Even though it’s a high price point, there’s a market for it even with the market spiking down a bit as a whole.”

Harris said renters have been performers coming for residencies on the Strip or in town for sports-related activities.

“At that price point it’s mostly celebrity-status clients,” Harris said.

They had celebrities reach out when the Los Angeles fires were underway but in the end didn’t need to lease the home, Harris said.

“There are a lot more options for luxury rentals than there were in the past,” Harris said. “There wasn’t a supply, but now the market has caught up. The good ones don’t sit long, especially the ones with a Strip view and modern design, regardless of price point,” Harris said.

Other top homes leased

The No. 2 house under lease in Las Vegas is for $55,000 on Sky Arc Court in Ascaya in Henderson. Built in 2023, the one-story home measures 6,751 square feet with four bedrooms and a great room.

Like the MacDonald Highlands home, Harris is the listing agent.

The chef’s kitchen comes complete with top-tier appliances and custom cabinetry, along with an adjacent prep kitchen,” Harris said in the listing. “The home also features a dedicated office space, an oversized, air-conditioned four-car garage, and a 546-square-foot flex room. Outside, an integrated pool and spa offer an idyllic space to unwind.”

The No. 3 highest lease is for $45,000 in Ascaya where Zar Zanganeh of The Agency is the listing agent.

The two-story home built in 2018 measures 6,481 square feet and has six bedrooms.

“Experience this custom two-story mansion with unobstructed, panoramic, dead-center views of the Strip, city and mountains from every room,” Zanganeh said in the listing. “Enjoy the 70-foot infinity-edge swimming pool with a wet deck and spa.”

The great room has 27-foot ceilings, a 648-bottle wine room, surround-sound entertainment center, indoor/outdoor wet bar, oversized glass pocket doors and motorized shades,

Outdoor amenities include a pool, seven-hole putting green, fire pit lounge, outdoor kitchen and 1,200-square-foot view balcony. The upper-level owner’s suite has a balcony, walk-in closet with laundry room and a floor-to-ceiling marble bathroom. Every bedroom includes a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom.

Other highlight rental listings

The second-highest listing on the Las Vegas market after Pinto Lake is on Soaring Bird Court in The Ridges in Summerlin is going for $59,500 a month. Built in 2016, the story-home measures more than 11,000 square feet, and includes a casita. It has six bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage.

Listing agent Winky Wu with Evolve Realty called the home an architectural gem that sits on a lush 1-acre lot and offers “unparalleled privacy and panoramic views within the exclusive guard-gated community of The Ridges. Upon entering, you’re greeted by expansive living and dining areas that seamlessly blend into the home’s open floor plan. A striking glass-walled wine storage adds a touch of elegance, while the chef’s kitchen boasts top-tier appliances and finishes.

The estate includes a detached casita, an exercise room, a dedicated home office and a state-of-the-art home theater.

“The fully landscaped backyard is a private sanctuary, featuring two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, fire pit, grilling area, as well as a waterfall edge that flows into the lower level where you’ll find a beautiful Koi pond. It’s perfect for those seeking tranquility, luxury and entertainment all in one place,” Wu said.

The third highest listing at $50,000 is on Wood Creek Court in Southern Highlands.

The two-story home built in 2006 sits on 1.5 acres and measures more than 10,000 square feet with six bedrooms and five baths. It has an eight-car garage.

Russell Arnold with The Agency Las Vegas is the listing agent.

“Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in prestigious Estates at Southern Highlands,” the listing said. “The home recently underwent a contemporary transformation and is a true masterpiece, boasting six bedrooms (including two casitas) providing comfort and privacy. Entertainment options are endless with theater, game room, bar and indoor basketball, perfect for leisure and fitness enthusiasts.

The backyard is a captivating oasis, featuring an award-winning Ozzy Kraft pool, spa, lazy river, enchanting waterfalls and fountains. Immerse yourself in serene, lush landscaping, creating a haven of tranquility,” the listing said. “This home is a statement of opulence and refinement. From the grandeur of the architecture to the thoughtful design elements throughout, every detail has been carefully curated to elevate your living experience.”

Arnold said the owners have had the property for years but have since relocated and are open to renting and selling it. It’s on the market for $10.9 million.

The home has a lot of amenities that aren’t common such as an indoor basketball and lazy river, Arnold said.

“It could be nice as an interim home for someone building a nice custom home and waiting for completion,” Arnold said.

The No. 4 highest rental listing is going for $45,000 on Promontory Pointe Lane in The Ridges.

The three-story five-bedroom home that measures nearly 13,000 square feet was built in 2009 and sits on 1.14 acres. It has a six-car garage. The home sits at the highest elevation in Las Vegas and offers views of the Strip, mountains and city.

It has two pools, fire pits and waterfalls. The home features a theater, elevator, sauna and steam room and massage area.

The listing agent is Carlynn Mazon with Home Smart Encore.