Former Knights’, Raiders’ stars list Las Vegas homes for sale

Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault and former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr have placed their homes on the market.

Derek Carr’s estate on Olympia Canyon Way has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two partial baths and an eight-car garage for his exotic car collection. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Jonathan Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage. (Premier Realty Group)

The estate on Olympia Canyon Way was designed by Vida Design Studios and built by TransCon Pacific. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Jonathan Marchessault's home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage.

The Olympia Canyon Way home offers standout amenities that include a state-of-the-art golf simulator and home gym and training facility. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr has listed his Olympia Canyon Way for nearly $9 million. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)

Carr waited a year after he left the Raiders for the New Orleans Saints before posting his Southern Highlands home for sale at $8.99 million.

Marchessault, who signed a free agent deal in July with the Nashville Predators, has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. R-J Millions toured the home.

Carr’s estate on Olympia Canyon Way has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two partial baths and an eight-car garage for his exotic car collection.

The home designed by Vida Design Studios and built by TransCon Pacific in The Estates at Southern Highlands sits on 0.77 acres.

The main two-story house has five bedrooms, seven baths and measures 8,628 square feet. The casita measures 1,000 square feet and has two bedrooms and two baths

Stan Hicks, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Premier, in his listing described the property as an estate that provides a high level of privacy and seclusion and is accessible only to the owners and their guests.

“It’s perfect for professional entertainers, athletes or highly discerning clientele who expect only quality and exclusivity,” Hicks said in the listing.

“It captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining,” Hicks said in the listing. “It boasts a spacious open interior, with spectacular designer selections throughout, and the overall aesthetic seamlessly blends sophisticated design with uncompromising quality. Manicured grounds with a spectacular resort-styled rear yard paradise, including two pools, outdoor (barbecue area), separate guest house, caretaker’s cottage and sports court.”

Carr and his wife, Heather, bought the custom home while under construction in 2019, purchasing only the house without any front or rear landscaping, Hicks said.

The main residence was designed and built as a true modern Tuscan transitional, with a grand open custom-designed interior with high-end finishes and bespoke furnishings, including designer cabinetry, countertops, flooring and lighting selections throughout, all handpicked by the owner, Hicks said.

“The overall aesthetic seamlessly blends sophisticated design with uncompromising quality,” Hicks said. “Just a few standout amenities include a state-of-the-art golf simulator and home gym and training facility, allowing the owner to maintain their rigorous fitness regimen. There is ample parking for multiple vehicles — including a private garage for the owner’s high-end car collection. This property captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining.”

Immediately after closing, the Carrs subcontracted with designers and builders to enhance the property by building the two-bedroom guesthouse/caretaker’s cottage, as well as adding security features including a front privacy wall with three gated access points, all with advanced surveillance to ensure the utmost privacy, Hicks said.

XteriorCreations designed and built both custom pools, and the Carrs had Tree Line Landscaping complete the finishing touches by designing and installing the sprawling manicured grounds, which Hicks said provides a true oasis of seclusion, with ample space for outdoor recreation.

In an interview, Hicks, who was the agent listing the home under construction with TransCon Pacific, said the Carrs’ home has been on the market since the end of July. All of the furnishings remain, and the new buyer has the option of purchasing them, which includes a golf simulator and golf cart. The Carrs used the Las Vegas home in the offseason.

“It’s a private compound within a guard-gated community, which is rare,” Hicks said. “There are three private gates and a wall out front. I think it’s an exceptional value in Southern Highlands, and I think someone will do well on this. This is the type of house someone might buy and not move into right away but lease it out for a year or two and then make it their primary.”

Potential buyers have toured the home, and Hicks said they are getting a lot of activity for a house in that price range.

Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has been on the market for more than two weeks. It has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage. The two-story home, built in 2003, sits on 0.41 acres on a cul-de-sac.

Marchessault bought the home in 2021 for $2.15 million but has done extensive remodeling in the home and backyard.

Zhivka Todorova with Premier Realty Group is the listing agent.

“Meticulously remodeled, this home seamlessly blends contemporary design with timeless sophistication,” Todorova said in her listing. “The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and island. The primary suite is a true sanctuary with views of the backyard, a free-standing tub, custom shower and large separate walk-in closets. Let the entertaining continue outdoors with a pass-through bar, heated pool, spa, built-in (barbecue), custom sports court, playground and a beautifully landscaped yard.”

Todorova said the sports court has a Golden Knights logo.

Marchessault is in the midst of buying a home in Nashville.

“We’re hoping to sell the home soon, but we’re not in a rush,” Todorova said.