94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Millions

Former Knights’, Raiders’ stars list Las Vegas homes for sale

Former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr has listed his Olympia Canyon Way for nearly $9 ...
Former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr has listed his Olympia Canyon Way for nearly $9 million. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
The Olympia Canyon Way home offers standout amenities that include a state-of-the-art golf simu ...
The Olympia Canyon Way home offers standout amenities that include a state-of-the-art golf simulator and home gym and training facility. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
Derek Carr has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
Derek Carr has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
Jonathan Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures ...
Jonathan Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage. (Premier Realty Group)
Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million ...
Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. (Premier Realty Group)
The estate on Olympia Canyon Way was designed by Vida Design Studios and built by TransCon Paci ...
The estate on Olympia Canyon Way was designed by Vida Design Studios and built by TransCon Pacific. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million ...
Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. (Premier Realty Group)
Jonathan Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures ...
Jonathan Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage. (Premier Realty Group)
Derek Carr’s estate on Olympia Canyon Way has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two partial b ...
Derek Carr’s estate on Olympia Canyon Way has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two partial baths and an eight-car garage for his exotic car collection. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
Olympia Canyon Way's formal dining room features high-end finishes and upscale furnishings. (Ed ...
Olympia Canyon Way's formal dining room features high-end finishes and upscale furnishings. (Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Edgar Lara, DronePixel)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
(Premier Realty Group)
More Stories
The highest price paid for a condo in the second quarter was in June for $4.6 million for a 40t ...
Las Vegas luxury high-rise sales down; prices up
‘One of the most beautiful spots in the state’: Iconic NV ranch lists for $15M
This mansion on 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for nearly $20 million. It is listed by ...
IS Luxury ranks No. 1 luxury broker in midyear report
Martyn Ravenhill, owner of the Liberace Mansion, stands in the master bedroom featuring a recre ...
Real Estate Millions marks 10 years: A look at our favorite homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 13, 2024 - 8:49 am
 
Updated August 13, 2024 - 9:58 am

Former Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault and former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr have placed their homes on the market.

Carr waited a year after he left the Raiders for the New Orleans Saints before posting his Southern Highlands home for sale at $8.99 million.

Marchessault, who signed a free agent deal in July with the Nashville Predators, has his Summerlin home listed for $5.2 million. R-J Millions toured the home.

Carr’s estate on Olympia Canyon Way has seven bedrooms, seven full baths, two partial baths and an eight-car garage for his exotic car collection.

The home designed by Vida Design Studios and built by TransCon Pacific in The Estates at Southern Highlands sits on 0.77 acres.

The main two-story house has five bedrooms, seven baths and measures 8,628 square feet. The casita measures 1,000 square feet and has two bedrooms and two baths

Stan Hicks, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Premier, in his listing described the property as an estate that provides a high level of privacy and seclusion and is accessible only to the owners and their guests.

“It’s perfect for professional entertainers, athletes or highly discerning clientele who expect only quality and exclusivity,” Hicks said in the listing.

“It captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining,” Hicks said in the listing. “It boasts a spacious open interior, with spectacular designer selections throughout, and the overall aesthetic seamlessly blends sophisticated design with uncompromising quality. Manicured grounds with a spectacular resort-styled rear yard paradise, including two pools, outdoor (barbecue area), separate guest house, caretaker’s cottage and sports court.”

Carr and his wife, Heather, bought the custom home while under construction in 2019, purchasing only the house without any front or rear landscaping, Hicks said.

The main residence was designed and built as a true modern Tuscan transitional, with a grand open custom-designed interior with high-end finishes and bespoke furnishings, including designer cabinetry, countertops, flooring and lighting selections throughout, all handpicked by the owner, Hicks said.

“The overall aesthetic seamlessly blends sophisticated design with uncompromising quality,” Hicks said. “Just a few standout amenities include a state-of-the-art golf simulator and home gym and training facility, allowing the owner to maintain their rigorous fitness regimen. There is ample parking for multiple vehicles — including a private garage for the owner’s high-end car collection. This property captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining.”

Immediately after closing, the Carrs subcontracted with designers and builders to enhance the property by building the two-bedroom guesthouse/caretaker’s cottage, as well as adding security features including a front privacy wall with three gated access points, all with advanced surveillance to ensure the utmost privacy, Hicks said.

XteriorCreations designed and built both custom pools, and the Carrs had Tree Line Landscaping complete the finishing touches by designing and installing the sprawling manicured grounds, which Hicks said provides a true oasis of seclusion, with ample space for outdoor recreation.

In an interview, Hicks, who was the agent listing the home under construction with TransCon Pacific, said the Carrs’ home has been on the market since the end of July. All of the furnishings remain, and the new buyer has the option of purchasing them, which includes a golf simulator and golf cart. The Carrs used the Las Vegas home in the offseason.

“It’s a private compound within a guard-gated community, which is rare,” Hicks said. “There are three private gates and a wall out front. I think it’s an exceptional value in Southern Highlands, and I think someone will do well on this. This is the type of house someone might buy and not move into right away but lease it out for a year or two and then make it their primary.”

Potential buyers have toured the home, and Hicks said they are getting a lot of activity for a house in that price range.

Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court has been on the market for more than two weeks. It has five bedrooms and six baths and measures 5,586 square feet with a three-car garage. The two-story home, built in 2003, sits on 0.41 acres on a cul-de-sac.

Marchessault bought the home in 2021 for $2.15 million but has done extensive remodeling in the home and backyard.

Zhivka Todorova with Premier Realty Group is the listing agent.

“Meticulously remodeled, this home seamlessly blends contemporary design with timeless sophistication,” Todorova said in her listing. “The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and island. The primary suite is a true sanctuary with views of the backyard, a free-standing tub, custom shower and large separate walk-in closets. Let the entertaining continue outdoors with a pass-through bar, heated pool, spa, built-in (barbecue), custom sports court, playground and a beautifully landscaped yard.”

Todorova said the sports court has a Golden Knights logo.

Marchessault is in the midst of buying a home in Nashville.

“We’re hoping to sell the home soon, but we’re not in a rush,” Todorova said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The highest price paid for a condo in the second quarter was in June for $4.6 million for a 40t ...
Las Vegas luxury high-rise sales down; prices up
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sales in the Las Vegas high-rise market between April and June slowed compared to a year ago but recorded its highest second-quarter pricing in history and is on pace to have record sales prices for the year.

This mansion on 48 Augusta Canyon Way is on the market for nearly $20 million. It is listed by ...
IS Luxury ranks No. 1 luxury broker in midyear report
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

IS Luxury solidified its top spot among luxury brokerages in Las Vegas during the first six months of 2024 as dollar sales volume jumped 47 percent for the higher-end real estate market.

Martyn Ravenhill, owner of the Liberace Mansion, stands in the master bedroom featuring a recre ...
Real Estate Millions marks 10 years: A look at our favorite homes
By Stan Hanel Real Estate Millions

Real Estate Millions celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer. The feature is published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Sunday real estate section. An archive from the past 10 years can be viewed online at reviewjournal.com/homes/real-estate-millions.

This rendering shows what the home in Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearvie ...
Developer to build estates in Southern Highlands
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

This 9,521-square-foot three-level estate, set to be completed next year, is a testament to the exclusivity and luxury. Although not yet on the market, it is planned to be listed at an estimated $22.9 million.

 
Former Raiders coach’s Anthem home sells for $4.8M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped highlight May home sales in the valley when he collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home.

National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury real estate agent Kristen Routh-Silberman returned to the top of the 2024 list for transaction volume in 2023 in Las Vegas. She also ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 39 in the nation.

This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 millio ...
‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Celebrities like Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jane Seymour and the late Jonathan Winters have attened sharitable events, social gatherings and private getaways in the 6,421-square-foot space.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Real Estate Millions marks 10 years: A look at our favorite homes
recommend 2
Las Vegas luxury high-rise sales down; prices up
recommend 3
Lone Mountain Estate home lists at $3.5M
recommend 4
‘One of the most beautiful spots in the state’: Iconic NV ranch lists for $15M
recommend 5
Richmond American offers Osprey Ridge in Summerlin
recommend 6
Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr lists Las Vegas home on market — PHOTOS