Four Seasons high-rise slated to open in late 2026

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands has sold 46 percent of its 171 high-rise condos valued at $428 million as site-work continues ahead of the project going vertical by October.

The two-tower Henderson hillside development that launched sales in May 2023 under its new Four Seasons branding, is scheduled to be completed in late 2026 instead of by early 2026 as reported last summer. Along with the downtown Cello Tower condo project announced after the Henderson project, they will be the first high-rises completed in Las Vegas since the late 2000s.

“It’s a better pace than we thought,” said Craig Eddins, executive vice president of the Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas on the pace of sales contracts that stood at 79 this past week. “It has struck a chord with this offering, and it’s really resonating.”

The project, which has a 24-story and 25-story tower, is a development of Las Vegas- and Mexico-based Azure Resorts &Hotels and Canada- and New York-based Luxus Development. In January they announced a partner in Two Roads Development, a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose residential portfolio includes The Ocean Club Four Seasons Residences Bahamas, which is under construction on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. They also have several South Florida waterfront luxury condominium projects.

Four Seasons Private Residences has contracted with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The developer has a dedicated inside sales team and newly opened studio inside MacDonald Highlands.

The two-tower project, designed by Wimberly Allison Tong &Goos (WATG), will have residences that range from 2,279 square feet to 8,349 square feet on the interior and 627 square feet to 3,555 exterior square feet. Residences will feature semi-private elevators, private garages, and fully-furnished interiors done by Wimberly Interiors. Each residence will offer customizable terraces equipped with outdoor kitchens, social gathering spaces and dining areas.

Prices have continued to increase as the project has gone along. A year ago, prices of condos went up with the Four Seasons branding and operation. At the time, the least expensive condo started at $3 million for two bedrooms and went up to as much as $27 million for penthouses. That was a 25 percent to 30 percent increase over an unbranded project.

The prices today start at $3.5 million. Three bedrooms start at $4.5 million and four bedrooms start at $5.5 million. Junior penthouses start at $10 million. There are two penthouses left — one at just under $22 million and another just under $29 million, according to Eddins.

The development also features three multilevel resort-style pools and the ability for residents of larger units to have pools outside of their condos.

The residences will have a signature restaurant for condominium residents and those from outside the community. A major-branded chef will be announced for the restaurant that has ties to Southern Nevada, Southern California and Four Seasons, Eddins said. Restaurant developer Elizabeth Blau served as a consultant on the concept.

There’s a full-service fitness and wellness center designed by Harley Pasternak, a renowned fitness expert. It’s equipped with a yoga and Pilates room. The spa amenities include a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, lap pool, multiple private treatment rooms and personal training offerings.

Under the Four Season team, there will be 24-hour concierge service, including pet and car services and catering. Residents will have access to private chef services, in-residence wine cellars, and the option to rent a private wine room in the north tower.

“It is everything you would expect at a Four Seasons whether it’s show tickets, restaurant reservations or airport transfers,” Eddins said. “It’s everything that goes into managing your home like housekeeping services on a daily or weekly basis and whether you need a private chef for dinner.”

The project has local buyers looking to simplify their lives with a lock-and-leave concept, including those from Henderson and Summerlin, Eddins said. About 70 percent of the buyers, are from outside of Nevada, namely Southern California, Northern California, Seattle and Hawaii. There are several from Canada and others from Australia, China and Korea. Many of the buyers have multiple homes across the country, Eddins said.

“We got people coming here for sporting events,” Eddins said. “They love the Raiders and maybe (have) a box at Allegiant Stadium. The majority of them are people looking for that tax haven.”

Eddins said they’re excited to be in MacDonald Highlands where there’s nothing like it in the valley with private-branded residences sitting on top of a hill with amazing views and the amenities.

“Four Seasons has been calling us a flagship,” Eddins said. “We’re a little bit of a departure from the norm. When you think about Four Seasons Private Residences, there’s 59 of them around the globe but only five that are residential-only. That puts us in the same place as Istanbul, London, Beverly Hills, Marrakesh, and now, Henderson.”

As for the Cello project, Eddins said it’s great for the valley since no high-rises have been built since the Great Recession. It’s a different product with a different buyer than what the Four Seasons project is courting — many people at the end of their career paths, but there are some young couples as well, he added.

“We are watching it and wishing them the absolute best,” Eddins said.

The project requires 15 percent at signing, 10 percent in six months and 10 percent one year from signing. The balance of 65 percent is due when residence is delivered. Deposits are non-refundable after a five-day period. All deposits are bonded.