115°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Real Estate Millions

Gaming icon sells mansion for $11.25M; VGK’s Alex Tuch buys second Vegas home

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 16, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

Las Vegas recorded its highest existing home sale in more than a year when a Northern California business owner paid $11.25 million for a Henderson mansion owned by philanthropist Diana Bennett, the co-founder of casino development and management firm, Paragon Gaming.

The sale, which closed Wednesday, reflects the ongoing strength in the luxury market since the economy reopened from COVID-19. In July, the Las Vegas luxury market had its highest volume on the Multiple Listing Service in more than a decade and is on pace to have one of its strongest years in history despite COVID-19, according to statistics compiled by Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, Nevada Properties.

The buyer of the mansion in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson hasn’t been disclosed, and Clark County records have yet to display it.

Las Vegas Realtor Gene Northup with Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the transaction as the listing agent. Gavin Ernstone of Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent. Ernstone told Real Estate Millions in July that the transaction was in the process.

Bennett, who is in the American Gaming Association’s Hall of Fame, is the daughter of the late William Bennett, who established Circus Circus Enterprises, the predecessor of MGM Resorts International. In her role with the company, she led the development of Excalibur and Luxor.

Bennett’s desert-contemporary-style home was constructed on 2 acres she acquired in 2007 for $5 million. Merlin Custom Home Builders built the home in 2010. It’s two stories with the main level and a lower level and measures 17,562 square feet with five bedrooms, 10 baths, a 12-seat theater, gym with steam shower, infinity-edge pool, office with a view of the pool and fountain, massage room, game room with pool table and wine cellar. It has solar panels on the roof.

“It’s about the quality and level of design and how it’s set on the lot,” Northup said of the home’s wow factor. “It takes advantage of the view from almost every room. It is a well-thought out and well-designed home.”

The home was built for entertainment and can hold about 400 guests with some of the home’s highlights including bars in the living room and game room, televisions hidden behind paintings. The master bedroom headboard is made of mother of pearl, and a closet in the master bedroom has a vitrine for displaying handbags as if they were art.

The home has an open formal dining room surrounded by water with a skylight above.

“The home has three doors that open, and the roof is a skylight that opens so you can be open on four sides enjoying dinner,” Northup said. “The dining room is set with ponds on all sides. You are surrounded by water. It’s a beautiful water feature.”

The sale is the highest since July 2019 when Las Vegas developer Jim Rhodes sold his Spanish Hills home for $16 million. That buyer was not identified. In 2018, former casino magnate Steve Wynn spent the most money for an existing home. Wynn paid $13 million for a Summerlin estate that he has on the market for $25 million.

Golden Knight purchase

Vegas Golden Knight right wing Alex Tuch paid $2.35 million for a new home in The Ridges in Summerlin. The deal closed July 2.

The golf-course home built in 2016 measures 4,888 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths. It has a covered outdoor kitchen, sunken fire pit, waterfalls, enclosed lanai, putting green and wine cellar.

Ernstone was the listing agent and Donald Romero with Listing Haven was the buyer’s agent.

Tuch has a second home in Summerlin he bought in August 2018 when he first arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Knight’s inaugural season. That home is half the size at 2406 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. He paid $472,500 for the home built in 2002.

Two months later, Tuch signed a seven-year, $33.25 million contract extension with the Knights.

Pro basketball players purchase

Norman Powell, a member of the defending champion Toronto Raptors and California native paid $2.72 million for a 6,103-square-foot home with six bedrooms and seven baths in Southern Highlands. He closed July 14.

Built in 2017, it has an indoor-outdoor pool and living area with an infinity-edge that spills over to a sunken fire pit. There’s a waterfall spa and built-in barbecue bar. It has a home theater, rooftop deck, gym, custom sauna, gourmet kitchen and courtyard.

Wendy Cherrington of Orange Realty Group was the listing agent. Alese Morrow of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty was the buyer’s agent. Morrow said the home has been rented to a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, who moved from Dallas. She declined to name him.

Former NBA player Jeremy Pargo, who now has a career playing basketball overseas, closed on a Summerlin home July 1 for $1.16 million.

Built in 2019, the desert-contemporary home measures 4,396 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths. It has 30-foot ceilings and an open floor plan. The master suite has a covered deck with Strip views.

Paul Conforte with Xpand Realty &Property Management was the listing agent. Eleanor Horton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties was the buyer’s agent.

Other July purchases

The most expensive home sold in July was for $6.35 million in Southern Highlands. The Clark Linstone Trust is listed as one of the purchasers as part of a larger trust. Linstone is the chief operating officer of Southern California-based Lamps Plus.

Built in 2006, the home measures 11,288 square feet with five bedrooms and nine baths. It has 200-year-old French oak wood floors, a wine room, exercise room, game room, pool, spa and built-in barbecue area. There are nine fireplaces in the home and a casita.

Ivan Sher Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties was the listing and buyer’s agent. The seller, the Madison Graves II and Susan Graves Trust, was represented by Denise Reichartz, while the buyer was represented by Anthony Spiegel.

The No. 2 sale in July was $4.95 million for 53 Painted Feather Way in Summerlin. Built in 2009, it measures 11,361 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine baths. It has a movie theater, game room, spa-inspired master bath, spa, two-story office, resort-style pool, swim-up bar, barbecue area, fire pit and putting green.

The home was listed by Bob Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate. Morrow was the buyer’s agent. Julius Salenro, the co-founder of Bellami Hair in California, was the buyer. Tanvir and Noreen Ahmad were the sellers.

Luxury market

Barbee’s statistics covering the luxury market since 2010 in the aftermath of the Great Recession showed the 69 sales in July was the top for that month over the last decade. The high in any month was 74 in May 2019.

There have been 331 sales of $1 million of homes and condos on the MLS through the first seven months of 2020 and 136 sales pending. That matches the 331 during the first seven months of 2019 when there were 82 luxury sales pending.

“It’s even crazier for me right now than it was in 2006,” Sher said. “We have seen a huge influx from out-of-state, especially high-tax states like California, New York and Illinois. Californians have always been a big part of our business, but it’s never been like this and even Northern Californias are a big part of it now. We’re also seeing a lot of people that have been quarantined, who are ready to move to their next step. When you are stuck in one place for so long, your mind gets going and you think about what is going to happen next.”

Sher said the low interest rates are helping as well, and there are no signs of the luxury market slowing down. People want to act now, he added.

“It will be a record year for so many people. A lot of my colleagues are having record years as well,” Sher said. “But we have to be realistic that this can’t keep up forever. We have seen that before.”

Californias are wooed by a “whole lot of house but a lot less money,” said David Ayres with Vegas 99 Realty. They are also seeking to get away from a more congested urban area to more wide-open (areas) in Las Vegas, he said. He had a California buyer pay $3.05 million in July for a 12,291-square-foot home in Tournament Hills.

“You get so much more value for your money, and your taxes are so much better here,” Ayers said.

Morrow said the interest from California is even stronger with concerns from buyers about rising taxes in the state. That’s been good for the luxury market because homes that have been listed for a couple of years are selling but without getting a premium. Buyers are savvy, she said.

“Inventory is flying off the shelves from these buyers coming in from California,” Morrow said.

Northup said the luxury market has strengthened because homes have become more important in people’s lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s where we work from now,” Northup said. “It’s where we school our children. It’s where we have entertainment. It’s where we do our recreation. COVID-19 has made homes the No. 1 important thing in people’s lives. What has happened in the upper tier is we have a tremendous amount of wealth pouring in from high-density areas like Chicago, L.A. and San Francisco. And, we have people pouring out of high-rises because they have to valet, walk down a hall, get on an elevator and go through all those choke points where they are near people. Their gyms are closed and their pools are closed so they are paying for amenities they can’t use. They want their own amenities.”

Northup said there are even wealthy families from Mexico coming to Las Vegas to buy homes because of COVID-19 and crime.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
3
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
4
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
5
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: Underground Car Garage in Las Vegas Home - Video
Take a tour through 9708 Verlaine Ct, where the homeowner designed an underground car garage featuring an elevator and a see-through glass floor to show off his car collection.
Real Estate Millions: House Auctioned in Tournament Hills - Video
DeCaro Auction International auctions off 9021 Grove Crest Ln inside Tournament Hills.
Real Estate Millions: 6645 El Campo Grande
New American 2020 Home - Video
Take a tour through the 2020 New American Home with the architectural design concept of combining indoors and outdoors together.
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
THE LATEST
Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and Remnant Ministries Pastor Randall Cunningham delivers a ser ...
Raiders and other sports figures play Las Vegas real estate game
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback and UNLV star Randall Cunningham has put one of his Las Vegas homes on the market and at least three more Raiders have bought homes in the valley and others have rented homes as the team opened its first training camp.

A One Queensridge Place condo sold for $4 million, making it the top sale during the first half ...
$4M penthouse tops Las Vegas condo sales for midyear
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Las Vegas philanthropist sold her condo at One Queensridge Place for $4 million, marking the top sale during the first half of 2020 in the high-rise market.

Former MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren lists his home in The Ridges in Su ...
Former gaming giants lists Vegas homes
BY BUCK WARGO SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Las Vegas came under the global real estate spotlight in July with two high-profile listings of former gaming executives whose homes define class and luxury in Southern Nevada.

Former MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren lists his home in The Ridges in Su ...
Former gaming giants lists Vegas homes
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas came under the global real estate spotlight in July with two high-profile listings of former gaming executives whose homes define class and luxury in Southern Nevada.

Former Major League Baseball player Aaron Rowand sold his Summerlin home he built in 2011 in Th ...
Realtor, former major leaguer’s homes among 2020 top sales
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Major League Baseball player Aaron Rowand sold his Summerlin home he built in 2011 in The Ridges for $5.5 million, but a Chinese investor led the way in the second quarter paying $5.88 million for the Queensridge estate of Realtor Tom Love who served as his own agent.

 
Lake Las Vegas beach mansion lists for nearly $6M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

A Mediterranean-style mansion on the south shore of Lake Las Vegas has hit the market for $5.95 million, and it’s as if you’re transported to northern Italy with its views overlooking the water.

This custom home in MacDonald Highlands has water features, which is a trademark of Dan Coletti ...
Luxury homes call for wow factor pools
By Buck Wargo • Real Estate Millions

Multimillion-dollar luxury homes and six-figure pools to match go hand-in-hand. But pools for luxury homes aren’t simply like those in moderately priced homes, which serve only as a place for family, friends and neighbors to cool off from the heat. Builders and Realtors said pools in luxury homes are an extension of that property and even celebrated for the view they provide from the inside. None have ever come across a multimillion home home without a pool.

 
Sky penthouse for rent at $13,000 per month—VIDEO
BY VALERIE PUTNAM LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Rising 43 floors above the Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, is a rare three-level gem. From custom furnishings to the amazing black crystal chandelier, the sophisticated Sky Las Vegas Penthouse No. 4302 embodies elegance on every level.

 
Sky penthouse for rent at $13,000 per month—VIDEO
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Rising 43 floors above the Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, is a rare three-level gem. From custom furnishings to the amazing black crystal chandelier, the sophisticated Sky Las Vegas Penthouse No. 4302 embodies elegance on every level.